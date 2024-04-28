Gravity Heights Mission Valley
Brunch MV
Brunchies Food MV
- House Made Cinnamon Roll MV$11.00
goat cheese frosting
- Pistachio Ricotta Donut Holes MV$10.00Out of stock
- Pancakes MV$14.00
- GH 2 Eggs MV$14.00
any style, breakfast toast, applewood smoked bacon, crispy potatoes w/ caramelized onions
- Wild Mushroom Omlette MV$15.00
gruyere cheese, black truffle, chive. served with mixed greens and toast
- Chilaquiles MV$17.00
chipotle braised chicken, avocado, fried egg, crema, queso fresco, red onion
- Pork Chile Verde MV$18.00Out of stock
- Fried Chicken, Biscuit & Gravy MV$19.00
- Brisket Hash MV$19.00Out of stock
- Eggs Benedict MV$18.00
- Side Eggs MV$4.50
- Kids Eggs MV$7.00
- Side of Bacon MV$5.50
- Side of Potatoes MV$4.50
- Side of Sausage MV$4.50
side of (2) sausage
- Side Toast MV$1.50
- Biscuit MV$4.50
- GH Biscuit & Gravy MV$9.00
- GH Dirty Fries MV$17.00
bbq pulled pork, pickled sweet & spicy peppers, cheese sauce
Burgers, Tacos, & Sandwiches MV - Brunch
- GH Falafel Burger MV$18.00
hummus, pickled onion, whipped feta, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
- GH Fish Tacos MV$20.00
adobo verde marinated halibut, cabbage, morita mayonnaise, avocado salsa, pico de gallo
- GH Fried Chicken Sando MV$18.00
citrus cabbage slaw, pickles, korean chili aioli, potato bun
- GH DEMI MORE Burger MV$19.00
gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, roasted garlic cream, demi “steak” sauce
- Gravity Burger MV$19.00
american cheese, lettuce, pasilla peppers, pickles, bacon, dirty sauce
Munchies, Soups, & Salads MV - Brunch
- GH Tuna Tostada MV$18.00
seared albacore, avocado, sesame seeds, green onion, chili crunch, peanut, cilantro, lime, aji verde sauce
- GH Wings MV$19.00
choice of: naked | house hot | golden mustard | kung pao
- GH Mac & Cheese MV$14.00
gruyere, parmesan, roasted broccoli, garlic bread crumbs, chives
- GH Potato Leek MV$10.00
yukon gold, chive, black pepper
- Caesar Salad MV$14.00
romaine, anchovy dressing, garlic crouton, parmesan
- Strawberry Salad MV$15.00
- Lemon Chicken & Kale Salad MV$19.00
romaine, za'atar cucumbers, avocado, chickpeas, dill, feta, celery, creamy sesame dressing
- Shrimp Spring Roll Salad MV$19.00
rice noodles, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spicy peanut dressing, togarashi peanuts, poached shrimp, chili crunch
Mimosa Special MV Brunch
Pizzas (Copy) MV Brunch
- Margherita Pizza MV$18.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, evoo
- Mushroom Pizza MV$19.00
burrata, fontina, chili flake, garlic confit, truffle sherry vin
- Meat Pizza MV$21.00
tomato sauce, fontina-mozzarella, salami, italian sausage, bacon, chili
- White Pizza MV$20.00
whipped burrata, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, fontina, truffle honey, thyme, prosciutto
- Hot Agave Pizza MV$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, garlic, cashew ricotta, hot agave
- Pepperoni Pizza MV$19.00
Fuhgetabboutit. You like pizza? Then you'll love this pizza... Capeesh?
- Cheese Pizza MV$17.00
Sides (Copy) (Copy) MV Brunch
- Butter Noodles MV$7.00
single side
- French Fries MV$7.00
serves two
- Roasted Veggies MV$5.00
single side with salt, pepper, and butter.
- Side Salad MV$4.00
- Side Avocado MV$3.00
- Side Bacon MV$5.50
- Side Caesar Salad MV$6.00
- Side Chicken MV$6.50
- Side Fish MV$6.50
- Side Shrimp MV$6.50
- Side Fruit MV$4.50
- Side Toast MV$2.00
- Side Falafel MV$3.50
- Side Hummus MV$5.00
- Side Pita MV$3.00
- Side Crackers MV$2.00
Lunch MV
Lunch Munchies & Soup MV
- GH Potato Leek MV$10.00
yukon gold, chive, black pepper
- GH Mac & Cheese MV$14.00
gruyere, parmesan, roasted broccoli, garlic bread crumbs, chives
- Potato Pierogi MV$14.00
dill sour cream, caramelized onions, brown butter, chives
- GH Tuna Tostada MV$18.00
seared albacore, avocado, sesame seeds, green onion, chili crunch, peanut, cilantro, lime, aji verde sauce
- GH Wings MV$19.00
choice of: naked | house hot | golden mustard | kung pao
- GH Dirty Fries MV$17.00
bbq pulled pork, pickled sweet & spicy peppers, cheese sauce
- Charred Cabbage MV$15.00
miso tarragon vinaigrette, crispy shallots, garlic, calabrian chili, mint, thai basil
Salads MV
- Caesar Salad MV$14.00
romaine, anchovy dressing, garlic crouton, parmesan
- Strawberry Salad MV$15.00
- Lemon Chicken & Kale Salad MV$19.00
romaine, za'atar cucumbers, avocado, chickpeas, dill, feta, celery, creamy sesame dressing
- Shrimp Spring Roll Salad MV$19.00
rice noodles, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spicy peanut dressing, togarashi peanuts, poached shrimp, chili crunch
Lunch Entrees MV
- GH Falafel Burger MV$18.00
hummus, pickled onion, whipped feta, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
- GH Fried Chicken Sando MV$18.00
citrus cabbage slaw, pickles, korean chili aioli, potato bun
- GH DEMI MORE Burger MV$19.00
gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, roasted garlic cream, demi “steak” sauce
- Gravity Burger MV$19.00
american cheese, lettuce, pasilla peppers, pickles, bacon, dirty sauce
- GH Fish Tacos MV$20.00
adobo verde marinated halibut, cabbage, morita mayonnaise, avocado salsa, pico de gallo
- Pork Bolognese MV$24.00
braised sweet pork sausage, orecchiette pasta, burrata
- Crab Crusted Halibut MV$29.00
crispy potatoes, garden greens, herbed aioli, meyer lemon
- Oven Roasted Mussels MV$21.00
sundried tomato-garlic butter, oregano, levain toast