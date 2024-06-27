Gravity Tavern
Dinner
Starters
- Ahi Tuna Tacos
ponzu, kohlrabi slaw, spicy crema, crispy taro root chip$16.00
- Belgioioso Burrata
watsonville berries, black balsamic-honey reduction, evoo, pistachio crumble$18.00
- Brussels Sprouts
onion caramel, lime, mint, garlic, toasted almonds, soy sauce, aleppo pepper Allergies: Treenuts, Allium, Soy, Gluten$14.00
- Buttermilk Fried Calamari
thinly sliced lemon, green bean, cocktail & tartare sauces$18.00
- Edamame Hummus
sumac grilled pineapple, lemon oil, sesame, house made pita$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Octopus Carpaccio
black garlic aioli, citrus, shaved fennel & rocket salad$18.00
Soup and Salad
- Corn and Crab Bisque
fresh dungeness crab, sweet delta corn, roasted hatch chilies, cornbread cake,, chive, cilantro$19.00
- French Onion Soup - Small
veal demi glace, caramelized onions, gruyère crouton 1$14.00
- French Onion Soup - Large
veal demi glace, caramelized onions, gruyère crouton$18.00
- Nicoise Salad GT
seared sushi grade ahi tuna, baby romaine, purple potato, french beans, green olive, 6 minute egg, golden balsamic$24.00
Entrees
- Braised Short Rib
potato puree, cipollini onions, baby carrots$38.00
- Burger - Gravity
ground chuck, cheese crisp, baby romaine & pickled onion slaw, horseradish aïoli, sesame brioche bun$24.00
- Fried Chicken
ansen mills corn bread, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, hipped local organic honey butter$32.00
- Dungeness Crab Fettuccini
maitake mushroom, parmesan, prosecco-lemon cream sauce, sugar snap peas, italian parsley$34.00
- Farro Verde
farro, hen of the wood’s mushrooms, pine nuts, goat cheese, garlic olive oil roasted & sauteed market vegetables (vegan without goat cheese)$28.00
- Halibut - Gruyere
herb marinated gigantes beans, shaved asparagus and frisee, pistachio pistou$38.00
- Sesame Salmon Bowl
marinated baby beets, watermelon radish, brown jasmine rice, pickled maitake mushrooms, miso glazed baby carrots, edamame hummus, taro chips, sweet and bitter greens, citrus tahini dressing$32.00
- Steak - NY 10oz
creamy garlic mashed potatoes, roasted market vegetables, bordelaise sauce$54.00
- Steak Frites
marinated creekstone farms flat iron, herbes de provance, french fries, green peppercorn sauce$42.00
Sides
- Side Grilled Broccolini
grated parmesan, red wine raisin, calabrian chili aïoli$12.00
- Side Popover
with sea salt herb butter$4.00
- Side Truffle Parm Fries GT
shoestring fries, chipotle aïoli$12.00
- Truffle Mac `n' Cheese
cheddar, gruyère, jack, parmesan, truffle oil, bread crumbs Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium$13.00