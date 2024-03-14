Grazie Ristorante Southcenter Tukwila
Dinner Appetizers
- Takeout Utensils
Would you like takeout cutlery?
- House Bread & Oil$4.00
Macrina Italian Sourdough Bread and our famous garlic infused oil.
- Antipasti del Giorno$18.00
Salami, capocolla & prosciutto, provolone, smoked cheddar & pepper jack, smoked salmon mousse, kalamata olive tapenade, eggplant balsamico, filet mignon skewers, pickled peppers and cracker variety (Choices may vary, based on availability)
- Calamari Fritti$18.00
Calamari rings & tentacles, served with chive garlic aioli
- Calamari Sautée$18.00
Calamari rings and tentacles sautéed with spicy red sauce, kalamata olives & fresh basil
- Caprese$15.00
Roma tomatoes & fresh mozzarella slices, topped with fresh basil, pink sea salt & drizzle of olive oil
- Crispy Garlic Shrimp$17.00
Five lightly breaded, large wild shrimp, served with fried lemons & chive garlic aoili.
- Formaggio Arrabbiata$15.00
Fresh mozzarella & goat cheeses oven baked with tomato sauce, homemade chili oil, prosciutto & fresh basil, served with crostini
- Pane Toscano$9.00
Toasted Italian sourdough bread, made fresh by Macrina Bakery, topped with herbed garlic butter, melty mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
- Veal Meatball Appetizer$15.00
Three tender homemade veal meatballs and marinara sauce, topped with fresh basil and served with crostini
Dinner Soup & Salad
- Minestrone Soup$6.00+
Homemade veal stock & tomato broth, with pancetta, acini di pepe pasta, fresh vegetables & legumes, comes with Romano cheese & homemade croutons as toppings on the side *Contains both meat and gluten
- Caesar Salad$8.00+
Romaine lettuce, with classic Caesar dressing made in house, topped with homemade croutons & Parmesan cheese *Dressing comes on-side all To Go orders
- Grazie Salad$7.00+
Mixed greenswith Grazie's own creamy Italian dressing, topped with tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese & homemade croutons *Dressing comes on-side all To Go orders
- Chicken Chop Salad$10.00+
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, salami, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans & penne pasta all chopped and tossed with homemade Parmesan & balsamic vinaigrette *Dressing comes on-side all To Go orders
- Primavera Salad$9.00+
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts & homemade Italian vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese. *Dressing comes on-side all To Go orders
- Spinaci Salad$9.00+
Spinach, covered in warmed balsamic dressing, with pancetta and sauteed mushrooms, topped with fried shallots, pine nuts, hardboiled egg, toasted bread crumbs & Romano cheese *Dressing comes on-side all To Go orders
Dinner Specials
- Bistecca Aromatica$44.00
16 oz. grass-fed Royal Ranch ribeye steak, cooked a perfect medium-rare, topped with garlic-herb infused olive oil, and served with red potatoes and broccoli.
- Gnocchi Granchio$34.00
Locally made potato dumplings, tossed with cream sauce, Dungeness crab meat, and fresh basil, topped with Italian breadcrumbs, cherry tomatoes and Parmesan.
- Pollo e Mele$32.00
Chicken breast covered with sherry cream sauce and sautéed apples. Served with house pasta and vegetables.
Dinner Pasta
- Cannelloni$26.00
Three fresh pasta sheets, stuffed with ground sausage, chicken, mushrooms, fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & fresh mozzarella cheese, serve atop marinara sauce & covered with with béchamel cream sauce & Parmesan cheese
- Capellini Gamberetti$26.00
Wild shrimp, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic & capellini pasta, tossed with a light, lemon butter sauce, topped with Asiago cheese
- Capellini Primavera$21.00
Zucchini, red cabbage, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli & capellini pasta, tossed with a light, white wine, garlic butter sauce, topped with Romano cheese
- Fettucine Alfredo$19.00
Classic creamy Parmesan & garlic sauce tossed with Fettucine pasta, topped with Parmesan cheese & green onions
- Fettucine con Salsiccia$26.00
Sauteed mushrooms, spicy Italian sausage & fettucine pasta, tossed with a cilantro cream sauce & topped with Romano cheese
- Fettucine Puttanesca$21.00
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers & fettucine pasta, tossed with a slightly spicy, marinara sauce, with anchovy, topped with Parmesan cheese
- Lasagna$26.00
Fresh pasta layers with ground Italian sausage, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses, oven baked, served covered in marinara and creamy pesto béchamel sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese *with pine nuts
- Linguine di Mare$28.00
Large wild prawns, seasonal wild caught fish, scallops, mussels & linguine pasta, tossed with your choice of Romano cream sauce, spicy marinara sauce or rosé sauce, topped with Romano cheese. *Image depicts Spicy Marinara Sauce
- Linguine Marco$22.00
Lemon, capers, sautéed chicken breast pieces, roasted garlic cloves & linguine pasta, tossed with a light lemon cream sauce, topped with Feta cheese and pine nuts *NUTS
- Penne al Pollo$23.00
Sautéed chicken breast pieces, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, fresh basil & penne pasta, tossed with a Marsala wine and tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese & green onions
- Ravioli Rosé$20.00
Locally made, fresh pasta pillows filled with ricotta and Parmesan cheeses, tossed in a creamy tomato sauce, with spinach and capers, topped with Parmesan cheese
- Spaghetti Aglio Olio$16.00
Fresh garlic, chili flakes, black pepper & spaghetti, tossed with extra virgin olive oil, topped with Parmesan cheese
- Spaghetti ai Funghi$22.00
Sautéed wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, garlic & spaghetti pasta, tossed in a white wine sauce, with a touch of cream, topped with goat cheese & Parmesan cheese
- Spaghetti Pomodoro$19.00
Pomodoro sauce, with fresh tomatoes, garlic & fresh basil, tossed with spaghetti pasta, topped with Romano cheese
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
Fresh, homemade, hearty meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, topped with two homemade veal meatballs & Romano cheese
- Spaghetti Salsiccia$23.00
Fresh homemade, hearty, Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, topped with spicy Italian sausage link & Romano cheese
- Tortellini Gorgonzola$21.00
Cheese filled fresh pasta, tossed with a creamy pesto béchamel withGorgonzola, topped with Gorgonzola cheese *NUTS (pine nuts)
Dinner Entree
- Calamari Piccata$28.00
Our Signature Dish. Calamari steak, dipped in egg, breaded & sautéed, topped with lemon, butter sauce, capers & artichoke hearts, served with side house pasta and side veggies *breading contains gluten and cannot be modified
- Filetto Gorgonzola Balsamico$44.00
Filet Mignon medallions, pan-seared medium-rare, finished with a rich, balsamic & gorgonzola reduction sauce, topped with frizzled onions, served with side house pasta and veggies
- Half Rack of Lamb$42.00
New Zealand raised, grass-fed, lamb chops, grilled medium-rare, topped with roasted garlic & herb infused olive oil, served with side house pasta & side veggies
- Mixed Seafood Grill$38.00
Grilled wild Alaskan halibut, two large wild shrimp & Hidden Bay calamari steak, topped with a light lemon, garlic butter sauce, served with side house pasta and sautéed spinach
- Pollo Limone$30.00
Chicken breast sauteed with lemon butter sauce, capers & artichoke hearts, served with side house pasta and side veggies
- Pollo Marsala$30.00
Chicken breast sauteed with Marsala wine sauce, wild mushrooms & fresh herbs, served with side house pasta and side veggies
- Pollo Parmigiano$30.00
Breaded chicken breast covered with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, served with side house pasta and side veggies *breading contains gluten and cannot be modified
- Pollo Saltimbocca$30.00
Sauteed chicken breast covered with sage cream sauce, spinach, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella, served with side house pasta and side veggies
- Veal Marsala$34.00
Veal meallions sauteed with Marsala wine sauce, wild mushrooms & fresh herbs, served with side house pasta and side veggies
- Veal Piccata$34.00
Veal medallions sauteed with lemon butter sauce, capers & artichoke hearts, served with side house pasta and side veggies
- Veal Saltimbocca$32.00
Sauteed veal medallions, covered with sage cream sauce, spinach, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella, served with side house pasta and side veggies
Dinner Desserts
- Berry Torta/Frutti di Bosco$9.00
Layers of fragrant short pastry, Chantilly cream, decorated with a rich assortment of the finest blueberries, blackberries, currants, raspberries & wild strawberries, served over crème anglaise and topped with caramel drizzle
- Caramel Peanut Butter Maddness$9.00
- Chocolate Cannoli$9.00
- Chocolate Decadence$9.00
Layers of dark fudge, milk chocolate mousse and white chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate ganache, served on top raspberry puree and topped with chocolate syrup Gluten Free
- Key Lime White Chocolate Silk$9.00
Almond shortbread crust (made with Manini's GF flour), topped with a layer of white chocolate key lime silk, a white chocolate mousse silk layer and finished with white chocolate curls. Served with raspberry puree Gluten Free & *NUTS
- Tiramisu$9.00
Layers of coffee and Marsala-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, whipped cream, and shaved chocolate Made in-house
- Torta della Nonna (Grandmother cake)$9.00
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon, on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar *NUTS
- Turtle Cheesecake$9.00
Homemade cheesecake with caramel, pecan crust, chocolate ganache, drizzled with caramel sauce Gluten Free & *NUTS
- Peanut Butter Cheesecake$9.00
Peanut Butter Cheesecake, Oreo crust, and chocolate Ganache, topped with Reece's cups and served on a bed of creme anglaise.