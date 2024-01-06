Great Harvest Bellingham, WA
All Day
Sweets
- Apple Raisin Cinnamon Roll$3.25+
- Applesauce CInnamon Roll$3.95
Cinnamon, brown sugar, and applesauce rolled in a fluffy whole wheat-kissed dough
- Cinnamon Roll$3.95
Cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter rolled in a fluffy whole wheat-kissed dough.
- Frosted Blueburry Cinnamon Roll$3.25+
- Mini Scone$2.50+
- Scone$3.95
A just crunchy-enough exterior and a soft, fluffy inside filled with fresh berries.
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie$2.75+
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75+
- Snickerdoodle$2.75+
- Coconut Almond Cake$9.95
A decadent molasses cake with cinnamon, crystallized ginger, and topped with raw sugar.
- Tropical Banana$9.95
The perfect blend of pumpkin and chocolate chips in every delicious bite! Enjoy this addictive bread at brunch or as dessert, serve it at your next holiday party, or give it as a special gift.
- Side of Cream Cheese Frosting$0.50
- Brownie$3.95
Rich and whole grain brownies filled with chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and vanilla.
- Energy Bar$3.50
Full of natural peanut butter, dates, almonds, honey, and cinnamon this is a favorite for long hikes and bike rides.
- Harvest Bar$3.50
With 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, natural whole oats, pumpkin seeds, flax, raisins and cranberries, our Harvest Bars deliver nutritious, long lasting energy and amazing taste!
- Biscuit$3.95
These perfectly fluffy, buttery biscuits will satisfy your homemade cravings! They are the ultimate savory breakfast biscuit, make an excellent snack, or can be served with lunch and dinner.
- Cinnamon Chip Cinnamon Roll$3.95
A decadent frosted roll made with our cinnamon chip dough.
- Muffin$3.95
100% whole wheat muffin with rolled oats, oat bran, and berries for a nourishing morning or anytime goodie.
- Savannah Bar$3.95
A delectable oatmeal cookie crust topped with succulent pieces of fruit, wholesome rolled oats, a sweet hint of shaved coconut, and more cookie crumbles.
Bakery Made Add-Ons
- Shortbread$5.00
Butter. Flour. Sugar. 100% delicious.
- Specialty Shortbread$6.00
Butter. Flour. Sugar. Nuts. 100% delicious.
- Chocolate Almond Biscotti$5.50
This handcrafted, chocolatey, and crunchy biscotti makes a delicious companion to coffee, tea, and cocoa!
- Vanilla Almond Biscotti$5.50
This crunchy, vanilla almond treat is perfect with a cup of coffee or tea!
- Shuksan Granola$6.75
Granola with cranberries and walnuts that is sweetened with honey and maple syrup. Great with yogurt in the morning or eaten by the handful for a healthy snack.
- Groovy Granola$8.25
Granola with raisins, cranberries, and cashews that is sweetened with molasses. Great with yogurt in the morning or eaten by the handful for a healthy snack.
- Sourdough Crackers$5.95
Delicious and perfectly crunchy crackers made with our sourdough starter
- Dog Treats$6.50
Fresh made treats for your best friend. Dogs need treats too!
- Cornbread Mix$6.95
The best cornbread around! Pairs great with soup to make a delicious, quick meal.
- Cranberry Almond Oatmeal Mix$7.75
The perfect combination of scrumptious to start your day.
- Pancake Mix$6.95
Delicious 100% whole wheat pancake mix.
- Cookie Mix$7.75
Make your own, delicious 100% whole wheat cookies at home.
Bread Pairing Items
Gifting
- Gift of Abundance$42.35
Honey whole wheat, cinnamon chip, 6 cookies, 2 scones or 2 cinnamon rolls all wrapped in a gift bag.
- Gift of Jam and Bread$19.21
Honey whole wheat or white and 1 jar of jam wrapped in a gift bag.
- Gift of Comfort$43.35
Honey whole wheat, dakota, 6 cookies, and a soup mix wrapped in a gift bag.
- Gift of Soup and Bread$19.76
Honey whole wheat or white and 1 soup mix wrapped in a gift bag.
- Gift of Joy Box$33.26
Cinnamon chip or dakota, 6 cookies, and 2 energy bars wrapped in a gift bag.
- Morning Glory Gift$50.10
Pumpkin chocolate chip, 6 cookies, cinnamon chip, 2 cinnamon rolls, and a pack of biscotti wrapped in a gift bag.
- Tray of Treats$49.82
Dakota, Cinnamon chip, Shuksan granola, jar of jam, and bread knife packaged in a gift tray.
- Small Gift Bag$1.95
- Medium Gift Bag$2.95
- Large Gift Bag$3.95
- Red Box$4.95
- Red Gift Tray$6.00
Saturday Menu
- Monkey$5.95
Our classic cinnamon chip dough pressed into rolls and dunked in melted butter and cinnamon sugar. Baked into a pull-apart loaf just perfect for sharing (or not!).
- Cinnamon Chip$8.50
An all-time favorite bread no matter how you slice it! Makes fantastic French Toast! Cinnalicious!
- Apple Pie Swirl$8.95
Our cinnamon chip bread rolled up with butter, apples, cinnamon, and sugar.
- Dakota$9.25
Millet, sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame seeds are generously kneaded into our whole wheat dough.