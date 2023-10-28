Great Harvest Bread Co 17416 Minnetonka Blvd.
Sandwiches
Kids Sandwich
$5.00
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
$9.79
Sliced turkey breast and crispy bacon with , provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayonnaise.
Harvest Veggie Sandwich
$8.49
Hummus spread with fresh green pepper rings, sliced cucumber, provolone and cheddar cheeses topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Ham Sandwich
$8.49
Sliced ham with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Dijon mustard, and mayonnaise.
Turkey Sandwich
$8.49
Sliced turkey breast with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Dijon mustard, and mayonnaise.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.49
Chunk white Albacore Tuna with a seasoned mayonnaise dressing, sweet pickle relish, celery, salt, and pepper.
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.49
Diced chicken, mayonnaise, mango chutney, apples, almonds, celery, raisins, onion, curry powder, lemon juice, salt, pepper. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion.
Great Harvest Bread Co Location and Ordering Hours
(952) 476-2515
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM