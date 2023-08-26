Food Menu

Shareables

Surf City Queso

$5.95

Tortilla Chips & Signature Cheese Dip

Chips & Housemade Salsa

$4.95

Tortilla Chips & Fire Roasted Heirloom Tomato Salsa

Chips & Fresh Housemade Guacamole

$7.95

Tortilla Chips & Fresh Guacamole

3 Amigos Chips Trio - Surf City Queso, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Salsa, Fresh Housemade Guacamole

$9.95

Tortilla Chips, signature Surf City Queso Cheese Dip, Fire Roasted Heirloom Tomato Salsa, Fresh Housemade Guacamole

Nachos

$6.95

Tortilla Chips, signature Surf City Queso Cheese Dip, Shredded Mexican Cheese Blend, plus pick your Add-Ons

Loaded Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla Chips, signature Surf City Queso Cheese Dip, Shredded Mexican Cheese Blend, Organic Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Guacamole, Crema, Housemade Pickled Jalapenos, plus pick your Add-Ons

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.75

All Natural Potato Brioche Bun, Organic Shredded Romaine, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Secret Sauce, Cheddar Cheese

Bacon & Avocado Cheeseburger

$16.75

All Natural Potato Brioche Bun, Organic Shredded Romaine, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Secret Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado

Tacos & Burritos

Great Bites Loaded Burrito

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, Organic Beans, Organic Cilantro Lime Rice, Surf City Queso Sauce, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cabbage, Queso Fresco

Build Your Own Burrito (BYOB)

$2.95

Flour Tortilla, BYO Protein/Veggie/Condiments

Taco Gringo

$5.95

Corn or Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Main St. Taco

$6.95

Corn or Flour Tortilla, Surf City Queso Sauce, Organic Cabbage Slaw, Crema, Organic Fire Roasted Heirloom Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Build Your Own Taco (BYOT)

$4.95

Corn or Flour Tortilla, BYO Protein/Veggies/Condiments

Sandwiches & Melts

Organic Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.95

Handmade Brioche Bun, Organic Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Organic Lettuce, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Organic Secret Sauce

Cali Club Deluxe Organic Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Sourdough, Organic Chicken Breast, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Organic Lettuce, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Pot Roast Sandwich

$13.95

Brioche Bun, Tender Braised Beef, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Aioli, Caramelized Onions

HB Melt

$14.95

Grilled Sourdough, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Heirloom Tomato

Salads

Great Bites Salad

$14.95

Organic Mixed Greens, Organic Romaine Hearts, Organic Honey Roasted Carrots, Roasted Butternut Squash, Sauteed Organic Brussel Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Cauliflower, Seasoned Green Beans, Tri-Colored Quinoa, Queso Fresco, Topped with Avocado, Served with GB House Dressing

Baja Taco Salad

$10.95

Organic Mixed Greens, Organic Romaine Hearts, Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, Avocado, Shredded Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Crema, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans, Black Olives, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Baja Ranch

Main St. Salad

$8.95

Organic Lettuce Mix, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Organic Black Olives, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Choice of Dressing

Side Salad

$4.95

Organic Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Organic Black Olives, Choice of Dressing

Kids

Kids Organic Cheeseburger

$8.95

Brioche Bun, Cheese, Ketchup

Kids Organic Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Brioche Bun, Cheese, Organic Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing

Kids Pot Roast Sandwich

$6.95

Brioche Bun, Tender Braised Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli

Kids Taco

$4.25

Flour Tortilla, Organic Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Choice of Protein

Kids Burrito

$6.95

Flour Tortilla, Organic Beans, Shredded Cheese, Surf City Queso Cheese Sauce, Choice of Protein

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.95

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.95

Chocolate Brownie

$5.50

Sides

Side Fries

$4.95

Kids French Fries

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Organic Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Choice of Dressing

Side Roasted Seasonal Veggies

$5.95

Side Queso 4oz

$3.95

Side Guacamole 4 oz

$4.95

Side Roasted Salsa

$3.95

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.95

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Energy Drink - Blueberry Lemonade

$5.50

Zero Sugar - Boosts your Energy & Focus in a clean healthy way, with no crash! (unlike coffee or energy drinks) – Loaded with 14 different Essential Amino Acids & 3 types of Caffeine derived from Natural Sources including Green Tea & Green Coffee.

Coca Cola - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle

$7.00

Mexican Coca Cola in Glass Bottle, made with Cane Sugar

Dr. Pepper - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle

$7.00

This is the almost impossible to find, real deal, original 23 mystery flavor recipe glass bottle Dr. Pepper straight from Texas. First created over 130 years ago by a pharmacist to serve at his drugstore counter, it's officially the nation's oldest major soft drink. (Yes, even including Coca-Cola.)

Squirt - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle

$5.50

Mexican Glass Bottle Squirt - Citrus Grapefruit Soda, made with Real Sugar, Caffeine Free.

IBC Root Beer - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle

$5.50

Glass Bottle - IBC Root Beer is Caffeine Free, made with Cane Sugar. Created in 1919 in St. Louis, Missouri, premium quality IBC Root Beer has an old-fashioned, uniquely delicious, smooth and creamy taste.

Dad’s Old-Fashioned Root Beer - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle

$5.50

Caffeine Free - Made with Real Cane Sugar - Glass Bottle. For almost 100 years, Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer has been one of America's Favorite Premium Root Beers, top rated for best flavor.

Organic Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Organic Strawberry Lemonade made with Real Sugar and All Natural Ingredients

GB Natural Spring Water

$3.00

23.7 fl oz

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.50

Topo Chico has the carbonation just right. Some say that bubbles last longer in the glass while others rave that this water has more bubbles than any other sparkling water. If you need to quench your thirst fast Topo Chico is the sparkling water that will do it.

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$5.50

Since 1564 the best tasting Natural Spring Water in the world from Tuscany. Why does Acqua Panna taste so good? Each drop of Acqua Panna is naturally filtered by the earth and perfected by time on a 14 year journey to the spring, giving it a special mineral balance for the smoothest taste.

Wine

Sparkling Wine

LaMarca Prosecco

$15.00

D.O.C. Split

BTL Vueve Devienne Brut

$37.00

Blanc de Blancs

Glass Vueve Devienne Brut

$9.00

Blanc de Blancs

BTL Bailly Lapierre Brut Reserve

$45.00

BTL Cremant du Jura

$55.00

Blanc de Blancs

Red Wine

BTL Pessimist by Daou

$48.00

Red Blend, Paso Robles

BTL Precision Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Napa Valley

BTL Domaine Bousquet Organic Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Argentina

Glass Domaine Bousquet Organic Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Argentina

Sangria

Premium Sangria

$10.00

Refreshing Sangria for Summertime Sipping - Made with Premium Organic & Natural Ingredients - Blend of Rioja Red Wine from Spain, Organic Terre Di Chieti Whine Wine from Italy, Blood Orange, Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Cherry

Beer

Samuel Smith Organic Lager

$12.00

Glass Bottle

Modelo Oro Gold Light Beer

$7.00

90 cals/3.0 carbs

Eel River Organic California Blonde Ale

$10.00

Glass Bottle

CALIDAD Mexican Style Cerveza

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco Cerveza Dorada

$5.50

Glass Bottle

Retail

Seasoning

Surf City Seasoning Blend

$40.00

Sea Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sugar, Parsley

Shakers

VW Bus S&P Shaker Set

$40.00

Red & Blue VW Bus Salt & Pepper Shaker Set