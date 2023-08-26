Great Bites 303 3rd St. Huntington Beach
Food Menu
Shareables
Surf City Queso
Tortilla Chips & Signature Cheese Dip
Chips & Housemade Salsa
Tortilla Chips & Fire Roasted Heirloom Tomato Salsa
Chips & Fresh Housemade Guacamole
Tortilla Chips & Fresh Guacamole
3 Amigos Chips Trio - Surf City Queso, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Salsa, Fresh Housemade Guacamole
Tortilla Chips, signature Surf City Queso Cheese Dip, Fire Roasted Heirloom Tomato Salsa, Fresh Housemade Guacamole
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, signature Surf City Queso Cheese Dip, Shredded Mexican Cheese Blend, plus pick your Add-Ons
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla Chips, signature Surf City Queso Cheese Dip, Shredded Mexican Cheese Blend, Organic Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Guacamole, Crema, Housemade Pickled Jalapenos, plus pick your Add-Ons
Burgers
Cheeseburger
All Natural Potato Brioche Bun, Organic Shredded Romaine, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Secret Sauce, Cheddar Cheese
Bacon & Avocado Cheeseburger
All Natural Potato Brioche Bun, Organic Shredded Romaine, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Secret Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado
Tacos & Burritos
Great Bites Loaded Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Organic Beans, Organic Cilantro Lime Rice, Surf City Queso Sauce, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cabbage, Queso Fresco
Build Your Own Burrito (BYOB)
Flour Tortilla, BYO Protein/Veggie/Condiments
Taco Gringo
Corn or Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo
Main St. Taco
Corn or Flour Tortilla, Surf City Queso Sauce, Organic Cabbage Slaw, Crema, Organic Fire Roasted Heirloom Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
Build Your Own Taco (BYOT)
Corn or Flour Tortilla, BYO Protein/Veggies/Condiments
Sandwiches & Melts
Organic Chicken Breast Sandwich
Handmade Brioche Bun, Organic Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Organic Lettuce, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Organic Secret Sauce
Cali Club Deluxe Organic Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Sourdough, Organic Chicken Breast, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Organic Lettuce, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Garlic Aioli
Pot Roast Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Tender Braised Beef, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Aioli, Caramelized Onions
HB Melt
Grilled Sourdough, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Heirloom Tomato
Salads
Great Bites Salad
Organic Mixed Greens, Organic Romaine Hearts, Organic Honey Roasted Carrots, Roasted Butternut Squash, Sauteed Organic Brussel Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Cauliflower, Seasoned Green Beans, Tri-Colored Quinoa, Queso Fresco, Topped with Avocado, Served with GB House Dressing
Baja Taco Salad
Organic Mixed Greens, Organic Romaine Hearts, Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, Avocado, Shredded Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Crema, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans, Black Olives, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Baja Ranch
Main St. Salad
Organic Lettuce Mix, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Organic Black Olives, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Choice of Dressing
Side Salad
Organic Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Organic Black Olives, Choice of Dressing
Kids
Kids Organic Cheeseburger
Brioche Bun, Cheese, Ketchup
Kids Organic Chicken Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Cheese, Organic Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing
Kids Pot Roast Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Tender Braised Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli
Kids Taco
Flour Tortilla, Organic Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Choice of Protein
Kids Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Organic Beans, Shredded Cheese, Surf City Queso Cheese Sauce, Choice of Protein
Desserts
Sides
Beverage Menu
Beverages
Energy Drink - Blueberry Lemonade
Zero Sugar - Boosts your Energy & Focus in a clean healthy way, with no crash! (unlike coffee or energy drinks) – Loaded with 14 different Essential Amino Acids & 3 types of Caffeine derived from Natural Sources including Green Tea & Green Coffee.
Coca Cola - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle
Mexican Coca Cola in Glass Bottle, made with Cane Sugar
Dr. Pepper - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle
This is the almost impossible to find, real deal, original 23 mystery flavor recipe glass bottle Dr. Pepper straight from Texas. First created over 130 years ago by a pharmacist to serve at his drugstore counter, it's officially the nation's oldest major soft drink. (Yes, even including Coca-Cola.)
Squirt - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle
Mexican Glass Bottle Squirt - Citrus Grapefruit Soda, made with Real Sugar, Caffeine Free.
IBC Root Beer - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle
Glass Bottle - IBC Root Beer is Caffeine Free, made with Cane Sugar. Created in 1919 in St. Louis, Missouri, premium quality IBC Root Beer has an old-fashioned, uniquely delicious, smooth and creamy taste.
Dad’s Old-Fashioned Root Beer - Real Sugar - Glass Bottle
Caffeine Free - Made with Real Cane Sugar - Glass Bottle. For almost 100 years, Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer has been one of America's Favorite Premium Root Beers, top rated for best flavor.
Organic Strawberry Lemonade
Organic Strawberry Lemonade made with Real Sugar and All Natural Ingredients
GB Natural Spring Water
23.7 fl oz
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
Topo Chico has the carbonation just right. Some say that bubbles last longer in the glass while others rave that this water has more bubbles than any other sparkling water. If you need to quench your thirst fast Topo Chico is the sparkling water that will do it.
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water
Since 1564 the best tasting Natural Spring Water in the world from Tuscany. Why does Acqua Panna taste so good? Each drop of Acqua Panna is naturally filtered by the earth and perfected by time on a 14 year journey to the spring, giving it a special mineral balance for the smoothest taste.