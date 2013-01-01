Greatea - Suwanee 3930 Charleston Market St NW, Ste B4
Creamy Milk Tea Collection
Traditional Milk Tea
$4.29+
Taiwanese style milk tea with sensible taste of tea
Greatea
$4.99+
Signature milk tea with special yellow cream, extra creamy and tastes like custard(Contains egg)
Taro Milk Tea
$4.99+
made with freshly mashed taro roots, able to taste the real taro's natural fiber
Oreo Milk Tea
$4.99+
Milk tea topped with whipped cream and crushed Oreo cookies
Cheese Milk Tea
$4.99+
Milk tea mixed with cream cheese, combination of black tea and rich, creamy taste
Coffee Cake Milk Tea
$4.99+
premium grounded coffee mixed with milk tea topped with whipped cream and mixed nuts
Oreo House Special Green Milk Tea
$6.59
Greatea - Suwanee 3930 Charleston Market St NW, Ste B4 Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 484-8696
Closed