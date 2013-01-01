Creamy Milk Tea Collection

Traditional Milk Tea

$4.29+

Taiwanese style milk tea with sensible taste of tea

Greatea

$4.99+

Signature milk tea with special yellow cream, extra creamy and tastes like custard(Contains egg)

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99+

made with freshly mashed taro roots, able to taste the real taro's natural fiber

Oreo Milk Tea

$4.99+

Milk tea topped with whipped cream and crushed Oreo cookies

Cheese Milk Tea

$4.99+

Milk tea mixed with cream cheese, combination of black tea and rich, creamy taste

Coffee Cake Milk Tea

$4.99+

premium grounded coffee mixed with milk tea topped with whipped cream and mixed nuts

Oreo House Special Green Milk Tea

$6.59

Make your Own Tea Collection

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.99+
Jasmine GreenTea

$4.99+
London Black Tea

$4.99+
Lychee Black Tea

$4.99+
Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.99+
Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.99+
Rose Tie Guanyin Oolong Tea

$4.99+
Classic Black Tea

$4.99+

Fruit Tea Collection

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.99
Cooling Lime

$6.99
Grapefruit Tea

$6.99
Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.99
Running Peach

$6.99
Passion Honey Green Tea

$6.99
Lemon Passion Black Tea

$6.99

Cheese Tea Collection

Mango Cheechee

$7.49
Peach Cheechee

$7.49
Strawberry Cheechee

$7.49
Watermelon Cheechee

$7.49

Tiramisu Milk Tea Collection

Tiramisu Class Milk Tea

$5.99
Tiramisu London Black Milk Tea

$5.99
Tiramisu Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.99
Tiramisu Osmanthus Milk Tea

$5.99
Tiramisu Rose Tie Guanyin Milk Tea

$5.99
Tiramisu Thai Milk Tea

$5.99
Tiramisu Coco (regular Sweet only)

$5.99

Slush Milk Tea Collection(With Toppings)

Mango Slushy Milk Tea W/Mango Jelly

$6.99
Strawberry Slushy Milk Tea W/Rainbow Jelly

$6.99
Vanilla Slushy Milk Tea W/ Original Crystal Bubble

$6.99
Oreo Slushy Milk Tea W/ Oreo Cookies

$6.99
Chocolate Slushy Milk Tea W/Whipped Cream

$6.99

Featured Drinks Collection

OREO Manor Cocoa

$5.99
NAIGAI Manor Cocoa

$5.99
Brown Sugar Drinks

$6.99
Thai Milk Tea

$5.59
NAIGAI Uji Matcha

$6.99

Yakult Collection

Lemon Yakult

$5.69
Mango Yakult

$5.69
Peach Yakult

$5.69
Passionfruit Yakult

$5.69
Grapefruit Yakult

$5.69
Lychee Yakult

$5.69

Detox Sparking Water Collection

Watermelon and Lemon Detox Water

$5.99
Super Citrus Detox Water

$5.99
Honeydew and Orange Detox Water

$5.99
Apple and Pear Detox Water

$5.99

Joy Ice Cream Milk Collection

Matcha with Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.59
Double Strawberries

$5.59
Mango with Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.59

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99
Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.99

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.99
Cookies and Cream

$3.99

Waffle without Ice Cream

Original Waffle

$5.29

Cheese Waffle

$5.29

Great Waffle with Ice Cream

Orignal Waffle

$8.59
Cheese Waffle

$8.59

Seasonal Drinks Collection

Mango Sago w/Cherry Blossom Crystal Bubble

$7.99
Strawberry Lychee Fruit Tea

$7.49

Snacks

Hot Dog

$3.99

Cheese Stick

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

Spring rolls

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

Tempura Squid

Popcorn Chicken

Vietnamese Sandwich

Dumpling

Combo

Greatea Top 10

No1. Greatea

$4.99+
No2. Taro Milk Tea

$4.99+
No3. Strawberry Lychee Fruit Tea

$7.99
No4. Mango Sago W/cherry

$8.99
No.5 Strawberry Cheechee

$7.49
No6. Tiramisu Classic Milk Tea

$5.99
No7. Oreo House Special Green Milk Tea

$6.59
No8. Passion Fruit Tea

$6.99
No9. Watermelon & Lemon Detox Water

$5.99
No10. Grapefruit Yakult

$5.69

Catering

One Gallon Milk Tea

$29.99

One Gallon Fruit Tea

$34.99

One Gallon Superfruit tea

$39.99

6 Cups Holder

$1.50