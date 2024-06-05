Greca Estiatorio
Food
Appetizers
- Avgolemono Soup
Classic Egg-Lemon Soup with Chicken and Orzo$13.95
- Taramosalata
Carp Roe Spread; Served with Pita$13.00
- Skordalia
Almonds, Garlic; Served with Pita$13.00
- Tzatziki
Greek Yogurt, Cucumbers, Dill; Served with Pita$13.00
- Hummus
Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon, Spices; Served with Pita$13.00
- Melitzanosalata
Roasted Eggplant; Served with Pita$13.00
- Tyrokafteri
Feta, Yogurt, Chiles; Served with Pita$13.00
- Meze Trio*
Choose Three; Served with Pita$22.95
- Greca Chips
Crispy Zucchini Chips with Tzatziki Sauce$23.95
- Roasted Cauliflower Florets
Roasted Cauliflower with Pine Nuts, Craisins, Chili Crisp Aioli$21.50
- Octopus
Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Warm Fava, Balsamic Carmaelized Onions and Crispy Capers$26.95
- Saganaki
Pan Fried Graviera Cretan Cheese$19.50
- Spanakopita
Spinach, Leeks and Feta Pie; Topped with Sesame Seeds$18.95
- Zucchini Keftedes
Croquettes with Feta, Herbs, Tzatziki and Red Pepper Coulis$17.50
- Calamari
Fried$20.95
- Revithia Keftedes
Chick Pea Fritters with Israeli Salad and Hummus$15.50
- Crab Cake
Maryland Lump "Blue" Crabmeat with Black-Eyed Peas Salad and Remoulade Sauce$25.95
- Tuna Tartar
Sushi Grade Tuna, Fresh Whipped Avoacado and Spicy Mango Aioli$24.95
- Sesame Feta
Pan Seared Sesame Encrusted Feta, Topped with Sour Cherry Perserves and Candied Walnuts$19.50
- Mussels$20.95
Salads
Mains
- Lavraki
"Bronzini" Lean, Mild, Moist, Grilled on Open Flame, Served Whole or Deboned; Ladolemono; Spanakorizo$44.95
- Swordfish Steak
Couscous, Lemon Dill Cream$39.95
- Shrimp Santorini
Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic, Onion, Ouzo, Feta, Butter; Orzo$36.50
- Seafood Linguini
The Entire Sea on Your Plate: Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Octopus, Calamari; Tomato, Touch of Cream$38.95
- Salmon
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon; Tomato Spinach Risotto$39.95
- Braised Short Rib
Feta-Infused Mashed Potatoes, Scallions$39.95
- Moussaka
Layers of Wagyu Beef Ragu, Eggplant, Potatoes, Bechamel$29.95
- Lamb Chops
Charcoal Grilled Baby Lamb Chops; Fresh Cut Fries$48.95
- Gyro Carvings
Ground Lamb and Beef Gryo; Tzatziki, Pita; Greek Fries$28.50
- Roasted Chicken
Roasted Half Chicken; Lemon Potatoes and Asparagus$36.95
- Mediterranean Grill
Lamb Chops, Chicken Skewers, Gyro Carvings, Bifteki; Tzatziki, Pita and a Side of Lemon Potatoes$81.95
- Imam Baildi
Slow-Roasted Eggplant with Onions, Garlic, Herbs, Tomato; Served with Lemon Potatoes$29.50
- NY Strip Steak
Charcoal Grilled Sirloin, Chimichurri; Fresh Cut Fries$44.95
Sides
- Fresh Cut Fries
Make it Greek! Add $2$12.95
- Lemon Potatoes
Oven Baked, Fresh Lemon, Rosemary$12.95
- Mashed Potatoes
Feta-Infused; Scallions.$12.95
- Spanakorizo
Rice with Spinach, Tomato$12.95
- Broccoli Rabe
With Feta$14.95
- Brussel Sprouts
Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Glaze$14.95
- Sauteed Spinach
Garlic, EVOO$14.95
- Asparagus
Grilled; Ladolemono$14.95
- Greek Fries$14.95
- Fasolakia$13.95
- Mixed Grill Veggies$14.95
Desserts
- Baklava
Traditional Greek Dessert, Walnuts, Honey; Vanilla Ice Cream$15.95
- Baklava Cheesecake$16.95
- Galaktoboureko
Phyllo Dough, Semolina Custard, Orange Zest; Vanilla Ice Cream$13.95
- Ekmek Kataifi
Shredded Phylo Dough, Cream Custard, Pistachios$14.95
- Greek Yogurt w. Greek Honey and Crushed Walnuts
Individual Serving; Choice of: Cherry Perserve; Bergamot ; Walnuts Honey$13.95
- Greek Yogurt w. Sour Cherry$13.95
- Greek Yogurt Trio
Traditional Greek Yogurt 3-Ways: Cherry Preserve; Bergamot; Walnut Honey$17.95
- Dessert Sampler$37.95
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate KormosOUT OF STOCK$14.95
- Raspberry Sorbet
Choice of: Chocolate or Vanilla$13.95
- Lemon Sorbet
Choice of: Chocolate or Vanilla$13.95
- Mango Sorbet
Choice of: Chocolate or Vanilla$13.95
- Trio Sorbet
Choice of: Chocolate or Vanilla$14.95
Kid Menu
Lunch
Lunch Appetizer
- Meze Trio*
Choose Three; Served with Pita$22.95
- Avgolemono Soup
Classic Egg-Lemon Soup with Chicken and Orzo$13.95
- Spanakopita
Spinach, Leeks and Feta Pie; Topped with Sesame Seeds$18.95
- Octopus
Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Warm Fava, Balsamic Carmaelized Onions and Crispy Capers$26.95
- Calamari
Fried$20.95
- Saganaki
Pan Fried Graviera Cretan Cheese$19.50
- Revithia Keftedes
Chick Pea Fritters with Israeli Salad and Hummus$15.50
- Zucchini Keftedes
Croquettes with Feta, Herbs, Tzatziki and Red Pepper Coulis$17.50
Lunch Salads & Bowls
- Greca Salad
Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Feta, EVOO$20.95
- Marouli Salad
Romaine, Scallions, Herbs, Feta, Ladolemono$18.50
- Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Field Greens, Craisins, Walnuts, White Balsamic, Green Apples$17.95
- Golden Beet Salad$18.50
- Tuna Bowl Salad
Tuna Tartar, Field Greens, Avocado, Beluga Lentils, Fava$21.95
- Avocado Bowl
Field Greens, Avocado, Couscous, Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, Fava$19.95
- Spinach Bowl
Field Greens, Cranberries, Tomatoes, Spanakorizo, Ladolemono$19.50
Lunch Handheld, Combos
- Chicken and Fig Panini
Pita Bread Panini with Grilled Chicken, Fig Jam, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula; Choice of Fries or Side Salad$20.50
- Gyro in Pita
Ground Lamb and Beef Gyro with Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad$18.50
- Chicken in Pita
Grilled Chicken with Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad$18.50
- Revithia in Pita
Chickpea Fritter with Hummus, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad$17.50
- Spanakopita and Salad
Spinach Pie and Greca Salad$19.95
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Quesadilla
Spinach Pie and Greca SaladOUT OF STOCK$17.95
- OUT OF STOCKGyro Quesadilla
Spinach Pie and Greca SaladOUT OF STOCK$17.95
- OUT OF STOCKSteak Quesadilla
Spinach Pie and Greca SaladOUT OF STOCK$19.95
Lunch Mains
- Burger
Beef and Lamb Burger with Tyrokafteri, Arugula, Onions; Choice of Fries or Side Salad$23.95
- Salmon Burger
Brioche Bun, Mild Chili Crisp Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Tomato; Choice of Fries or Side Salad$24.95
- Shrimp Kalamakia
Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Salad, Lemon Potatoes, Pita, Tzatiki$30.95
- Chicken Kalamakia
Grilled Chicken Skewers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tzatiki, Pita; Side of Lemon Potatoes$27.50
- Chicken Santorini
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Ouzo, Feta; Orzo$26.50
- Lavraki
"Bronzini" Lean, Mild, Moist, Tender Flakes; Grilled on Open Flame, Served Whole or De-boned; Ladolemono; Spanakorizo$44.95
- Lamb Chops
Charcoal Grilled Baby Lamb Chops; Fresh Cut Fries$48.95
- Salmon
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon; Served with Tomato Spinach Risotto$39.95
- Moussaka
Layers of Wagyu Beef Ragu, Eggplant, Potatoes, Bechamel$29.95
- Gyro Carvings$25.50
- Imam Baildi
Slow-Roasted Eggplant with Onions, Garlic, Herbs, Tomato; Served with Lemon Potatoes$29.50