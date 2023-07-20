Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar
Food
Appetizers
Avgolemono Soup
Classic Egg-Lemon Soup with Chicken and Orzo
Taramosolata
Carp Roe Spread; Served with Pita
Skordalia
Almonds, Bread; Served with Pita
Tzatziki
Greek Yogurt, Cucumbers, Dill; Served with Pita
Hummus
Chick Peas, Lemon, Spices; Served with Pita
Melitzansalata
Roasted Eggplant; Served with Pita
Tyrokafiteri
Feta, Yogurt, Chiles; Served with Pita
Meze Trio
Choose Three; Served with Pita
Greca Chips
Crispy Zucchini Chips with Tzatziki Sauce
Roasted Cauliflower Florets
Roasted Cauliflower with Pine Nuts, Craisins, Chili Crisp Aioli
Octopus
Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Warm Fava, Balsamic Carmaelized Onions and Crispy Capers
Saganaki
Pan Fried Graviera Cretan Cheese
Spanakopita
Spinach, Leeks and Feta Pie; Topped with Sesame Seeds
Zucchini Keftedes
Croquettes with Feta, Herbs, Tzatziki and Red Pepper Coulis
Calamari*
Fried or Grilled Tender Squid
Revithia Keftedes
Chick Pea Fritters with Israeli Salad and Hummus
Crab Cake
Maryland Lump "Blue" Crabmeat with Black-Eyed Peas Salad and Remoulade Sauce
Tuna Tartar*
Sushi Grade Tuna, Fresh Whipped Avoacado and Spicy Mango Aioli
Sesame Feta
Pan Seared Sesame Encrusted Feta, Topped with Sour Cherry Perserves and Candied Walnuts
Salads
Mains
Lavraki
"Bronzini" Lean, Mild, Moist, Tender Flakes; Grilled on Open Flame, Served Whole or Deboned; Ladolemono; Spanakorizo
Swordfish Steak
Couscous, Lemon Dill Cream
Shrimp Santorini
Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic, Onion, Ouzo, Feta, Butter; Orzo
Seafood Linguini
The Entire Sea on Your Plate: Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Octopus, Calarmari; Tomato, Touch of Cream
Salmon
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon; Tomato Spinach Risotto
Braised Short Rib
Feta-Infused Mashed Potatoes, Scallions, Roasted Red Pepper Pesto
Moussaka
Layers of Wagyu Beef Ragu, Eggplant, Potatoes, Bechamel; Lemon Potatoes
Lamb Chops
Charcoal Grilled Baby Lamb Chops; Fresh Cut Fries
Sirloin Steak
Charcoal Grilled Sirloin, Chimichurri; Fresh Cut Fries
Gryo Carvings
Ground Lamb and Beef Gryo; Tzatziki, Pita; Greek Fries
Roasted Chicken
French Cut with Beluga Lentil Stew with Carrots and Potatoes
Mediterranean Grill (For Two)
Lamb Chops, Chicken Skewers, Gyro Carvings, Bifteki; Tzatziki, Pita and a Side of Lemon Potatoes
Imam Baldi
Slow-Roasted Eggplant with Onions, Garlic, Herbs, Tomato; Served with Lemon Potatoes
Extras
Sides
Fresh Cut Fries
Make it Greek! Add $2
Lemon Potatoes
Oven Baked, Fresh Lemon, Rosemary
Mashed Potatoes
Feta-Infused; Scallions.
Spanakorizo
Rice with Spinach, Tomato
Broccoli Rabe
With Feta
Brussel Sprouts
Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Glaze
Sauteed Spinach
Garlic, EVOO
Asparagus
Grilled; Ladolemono
Desserts
Baklava
Traditional Greek Dessert, Walnuts, Honey; Vanilla Ice Cream
Galaktoboureko
Phyllo Dough, Semolina Custard, Orange Zest; Vanilla Ice Cream
Ekmek Kataifi
Shredded Phylo Dough, Cream Custard, Pistachios
Fresh Fruit
Seasonal Fruit
Chocolate Kormos
Chocolate Buttered Biscuits; Vanilla Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Choice of: Chocolate or Vanilla
Sorbet
Raspberry and Blood Orange Sorbet
Greek Yogurt w. Greek Honey and Crushed Walnuts
Individual Serving; Choice of: Cherry Perserve; Rose Pedals; Walnuts Honey
Greek Yogurt w. Sour Cherry
Greek Yogurt Trio
Traditional Greek Yogurt 3-Ways: Cherry Preserve; Rose Pedals; Walnut Honey
Kid Menu
Chicken Tenders
Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit; Soda, Milk or Juice
Spaghetti
With Red Sauce or Butter; Soda, Milk or Juice
Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit; Soda, Milk or Juice
Chicken Skewers
Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit; Soda, Milk or Juice
Lunch
Lunch Appetizer
Lunch Salads & Bowls
Greca Salad
Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Feta, EVOO
Marouli Salad
Romaine, Scallions, Herbs, Feta, Ladolemono
Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Field Greens, Craisins, Walnuts, White Balsamic
Golden Beet Salad
Tuna Bowl Salad
Tuna Tartar, Field Greens, Avocado, Beluga Lentils, Fava
Avocado Bowl
Field Greens, Avocado, Couscous, Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, Fava
Spinach Bowl
Field Greens, Cranberries, Tomatoes, Spanakorizo, Ladolemono
Lunch Handheld, Combos
Chicken and Fig Panini
Pita Bread Panini with Grilled Chicken, Fig Jam, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula; Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Gyro in Pita
Ground Lamb and Beef Gyro with Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Chicken in Pita
Grilled Chicken with Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Revithia in Pita
Chickpea Fritter with Hummus, Onions, Tomatoes; Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Spanakopita and Salad
Spinach Pie and Greca Salad
Lunch Mains
Lamb Burger
Beef and Lamb Burger with Tyrokafteri, Arugula, Onions; Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Salmon Burger
Brioche Bun, Mild Chili Crisp Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Tomato; Choice of Fries or Side Salad
Shrimp Kalamakia
Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Salad, Lemon Potatoes, Pita, Tzatiki
Chicken Kalamakia
Grilled Chicken Skewers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tzatiki, Pita; Side of Lemon Potatoes
Chicken Santorini
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Ouzo, Feta; Orzo
Lunch Sides
NA Bev
NA Beverages
Hot Beverages
Events
