Greek Brothers Taverna

FOOD

Appetizers

Anchovies 25

$8.95

Salty Anchovies from the Mediterranean Sea with pita bread

Bougiourdi

$9.95

Baked Feta Cheese mix with tomato sauce and Green Peppers

Calamari

$15.95

Fresh from Greece dusted in flour and fried. Grilled Upon Request

Chicken Skewer

$7.50

Eggplant Chips

$10.95

Sliced Fresh Eggplant, dusted in flour and fried. Grilled upon request

Eggplant Spread

$8.95

Fresh Pureed Roasted Eggplant with pita bread

French Fries

$4.95

Freshly Cut

Gigantes

$8.95

Baked Giant Beans in a tomato Sauce

Grape Leaves 6

$8.95

Stuffed with Rice

Greek Fries

$7.95

Freshly Cut, Topped with Feta Cheese and Oregano

Greek Sampler

$15.95

A Combination of Eggplant Spread,Tzatziki,Feta Cheese Spread,Hummus. Served With Pita Substitutions upon request

Greek Sausage

$13.95

Grilled all pork mild sausage. House Recipe

Htipiti (Feta Cheese Spread)

$8.95

Feta cheese spread with pita bread

Hummus

$8.95

Fresh Chick Peas with tahini and pita bread

Mussels in Red Wine Sauce

$15.95

Mussels from Prince Edward Island

Octopus

$19.95

Grilled Nice and Tender not Chewy from Greece

Pita Bread

$1.25

Pork Skewer

$7.50

Rice

$4.50

Roasted Peppers

$8.95

Fresh red roasted peppers from the town of Florina

Saganaki Cheese

$9.95

Imported Kasseri Cheese broiled in a wine topped with fresh squeezed lemon

Scallops 7 Appetizer

$22.95

Fresh Wild Dry from Northeastern USA

Seafood Skewer

$10.95

Shrimp Appetizer 12

$21.95

Fresh wild from the Gulf of Mexico

Shrimp Saganaki 12

$21.95

Fresh wild shrimp from the gulf of Mexico in a tomato feta cheese sauce

Soup of the Day

$4.95

Avgolemono. A Traditional Greek Chicken and Rice Soup

Spanakopita

$10.95

Spinach,feta cheese in fillo dough

Tzatziki

$8.95

Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers and pita bread

Vegetable of the Day

$6.95

Sauteed Broccoli with Oil & Garlic

Zucchini Chips

$10.95

Fresh sliced dusted in flour and fried. Grilled upon request

Salads

SM Greek Salad

$7.95

Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side

LG Greek Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side

SM Horiatiki Salad

$8.95

Tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side

LG Horiatiki Salad

$13.95

Tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side

SM House Salad

$4.95

Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives with our house balsamic dressing on the side

LG House Salad

$7.95

Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives with our house balsamic dressing on the side

Sandwiches

Served With Fries, Substitute for Broccoli Or Rice at no Charge

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$11.95

Yeero. Freshly Carved from the Spit, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries. Substitute Broccoli or Rice for Fries no charge.

Falafel Sandwich

$10.95

Yeero. Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries. Substitute fries for Broccoli or Rice no charge.

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$11.95

Yeero. Freshly Carved from the Spit, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries. Substitute fries for Broccoli or Rice no charge.

Pork Gyro Sandwich

$11.95

Yeero Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries. Substitute fries for Broccoli or Rice no charge.

Shrimp Gyro Sandwich 8

$15.95

Yeero. Grilled Shrimp, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries. Substitute Broccoli or Rice no charge.

Vegie Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Yeero. Grilled zucchini,eggplant,broccoli,green Peppers,Carrots Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries. Substitute fries for Broccoli or Rice no charge.

Entree

Bronzino

$32.00

Fresh Whole Grilled Bronzino from Greece. Deboned Upon Request

Chicken Gyro Entree

$17.95

Freshly Carved Open Face, With pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Entree

$17.95

2 skewers with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce

Grilled Charbroiled Chicken

$15.95

Fresh Chicken from a local Farm served with Rice & Broccoli

Lamb Chops

$33.95

Grilled from a Local Farm. Served with Rice and Broccoli

Lamb Gyro Entree

$17.95

Freshly Carved Open Face, With pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki sauce

New York Steak

$30.95

Served with Rice and Broccoli Temperature upon request

Pork Gyro Entree

$17.95

Freshly Carved Open Face, With pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki sauce

Pork Souvlaki Entree

$17.95

2 skewers with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce

Salmon Grilled

$27.95

Fresh grilled Salmon. Served with broccoli and Rice

Scallops Entree 7

$24.95

Grilled. Fresh Dry Sea Scallops from the Northeastern USA served with Rice and Broccoli

Seafood Souvlaki Entree

$23.95

Grilled. 2 skewers, combination of Shrimp & Scallops, with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce.

Shrimp Entree 10

$23.95

Grilled. Fresh Wild from the Gulf of Mexico served with Rice and Broccoli

Pasta

Chicken Ala Greco

$17.95

Grilled Chicken over linguine with Greek Olive Oil,garlic and Feta cheese

Chicken Parm

$18.95

An Italian Classic over linguine in our house tomato sauce

Liguine w/Meatballs

$17.95

An Italian Classic in our house tomato sauce

Linquini Sauce

$10.95

Lobster Ravioli Pink 8

$29.95

Ravioli Stuffed with lobster in a house pink sauce

Scallops Ala Greco 7

$24.95

Grilled Sea Scallops over linguine with Greek Olive Oil,garlic and Feta cheese

Seafood Apo Ola

$24.95

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Mussels over linguine in our house tomato sauce

Shrimp Ala Greco 8

$23.95

Grilled Shrimp over linguine with Greek Olive Oil,garlic and Feta cheese

Shrimp Santorini 8

$23.95

Fresh Shrimp with Spinach and Kalamata Olives over linguine in our house tomato sauce

Baked Casserole

Mousaka

$17.95

A Greek Classic. A layer of potatoes,eggplant,ground beef topped with bechamel sauce. (Flour and milk based sauce)

Pastichio

$17.95

A Greek Classic. A layer of bucatini pasta,ground beef topped with bechamel sauce. (Flour and milk based sauce)

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Souvlaki Stick & Fries

$7.50

Kids Fingers & Fries

$5.95

Kids Meatball

$2.75

Kids Pasta

$5.95

Kids Pork Souvlaki Stick & Fries

$7.50

Flatbreads

Chicken Gyro Tzatziki Flatbread

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, tzatziki and Mozzarella no red sauce

Lamb Gyro Tzatziki Flatbread

$13.95

Lamb Gyro, Tzatziki and Mozzarella No red sauce

Plain Cheese And Sauce Flatbread

$10.95

Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce

White Balsamic Flatbread

$10.95

Feta and Mozzarella Cheese Topped With a Balsamic glace. No Sauce

White Shrimp Flatbread

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp And Mozzarella Cheese No red Sauce

Desserts

Baklava

$7.50

A Greek Classic. Phillo Dough Stuffed with Walnuts in a Honey Syrup.

Galaktoboureko

$7.95

A Greek Classic. Phillo Dough Stuffed with Custard Cream in a Honey Syrup

Kormos

$7.95

Greek Chocolate mixed with Buttter Cream and Greek Cookies, formed into a Log and Sliced. This is best eaten frozen not at room temperature.

Walnut cake

$7.95

Karidopita. A Walnut Cake in Honey Syrup

Catering

Full Tray Aluminum

ADVANCED NOTICE IS NEEDED. PAPERWARE ARE NOT INCLUDED. BREAD IS NOT INCLUDED

Half Tray Aluminum

ADVANCED NOTICE IS NEEDED. PAPERWARE ARE NOT INCLUDED. BREAD IS NOT INCLUDED

DRINKS

Beverages

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Greek Lemonade

$2.50

Greek Orange Soda

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea Bottle

$2.25