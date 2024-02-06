Greek City Grill 263 Nassau Blvd S
Appetizers
- Pork Souvlaki Stick$6.95
Specially marinated cubes of Pork char-grilled on a skewer
- Grilled Octopus$19.95
Charcoaled octopus marinated in olive oil and vinegar
- Greek Sausage$14.95
Broiled Greek sausage topped with fresh lemon and oregano
- Zucchini Chips$11.95
Lightly fried and topped with special seasonings
- Grape Leaves$9.95
Rice with tasty Greek herbs wrapped in a grapevine leaf
- Gigantes (Giant Beans with Red Sauce)$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
- Fried Halloumi$13.95
- Broiled Feta$13.95
- Saganaki$12.95
Pan-seared Kefalograviera cheese
- Fried Calamari$16.95
Pan-fried calamari with a touch of lemon
- Homemade Spinach Pie$11.75
Crisp phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and feta cheese
- Homemade Cheese Pie$11.75
Crisp phyllo dough stuffed with a blend of cheeses
- Falafel & Tahini$10.95
Vegetarian ground chick peas served with Tahini sauce
- Chicken Souvlaki Stick$6.95
Specially marinated cubes of Chicken char-grilled on a skewer
- Lamb Souvlaki Stick$8.95
Dips & Spreads
- Tzatziki$11.95
Traditional dip made of yogurt, cucumber, and garlic
- Taramosalata$11.95
Greek caviar dip
- Skordalia$11.95
Rich and creamy potato garlic spread
- Eggplant Dip$11.95
Puree roasted eggplant spread with garlic mixed spices.
- Spicy Feta Dip$11.95
Feta blended with roasted red pepper
- Hummus$11.95
Chick pea and tahini paste seasoned with garlic and olive oil, garnished with cucumber
- Dip Trio (Choice of Three from Above)$15.95
Assortment of three dip favorites
Soups
Salads
- Greek Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, a grape leaf and our homemade dressing
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing
- Traditional Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, pepperoncini, olives, a grape leaf and our homemade dressing
- Prasini Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill, and feta cheese
- Greek City Salad
Cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, Kalamata olives and roasted red peppers
Pita Sandwiches
Sides
Burgers Wraps & Melts
- Gyro Melt$16.95
Slices of spiced beef and lamb on a pita topped with sauteed onions, peppers and melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Gyro Melt$16.95
Slices of chicken on a pita topped with sauteed onions, peppers and melted mozzarella cheese
- Beef Burger
- Cheese Burger
- Greek Burger
Seasoned 8oz char-grilled burger with feta cheese topped with tzatziki sauce
- Greek Salad Wrap$9.95
- Caesar Salad Wrap$9.95
- Greek City Wrap$10.95
Hummus, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and feta cheese
- Veggie Wrap$10.95
Dinner Platters
- Gyro Platter$21.95
- Chicken Gyro Platter$22.95
- Chicken Souvlaki Plater$22.95
- Pork Souvlaki Platter$22.95
- Falafel Platter$21.95
- Pastichio$25.95
Layers of seasoned beef and greek noodles topped with a bechamel cream sauce
- Moussaka$25.95
Layers of seasoned beef, potatoes, and eggplant topped with bechamel cream sauce
- Spinach Pie$19.95
- Cheese Pie$19.95
- Grilled Octopus$29.95
- Grilled Salmon$27.95
- Fried Calamari$26.95
- Greek Sausage$21.95
- Chicken Kebob$25.95
- Pork Kebob$25.95
- Shrimp Kebob$29.95