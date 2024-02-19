Greek Fiesta Brier Creek, Raleigh
Grilled Gyros
- Authentic Lamb Gyro$12.00
Authentic Mediterranean recipe - Unique and delicious! House-made fresh daily, mildly spiced ground lamb and beef mixture, skewered, char-grilled and served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce
- Greek Gyro$11.00
5 pieces of seasoned, thin gyro slices char-grilled and served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce. Even tough not from the rotisserie, it is the same great taste!
- Grilled Chicken Gyro$11.00
Our signature item- simply delicious and healthy! Fresh, never frozen, chicken bites marinated in our special blend of spices, grilled to order and served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce.
- Chicken & Cheese Gyro$11.50
Fresh, never frozen, chicken bites marinated in our special blend of spices, grilled to order and served in warm Grecian pita with melted provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.
- Steak Gyro$11.50
Fresh, never frozen, TENDER steak marinated in our special blend of spices, grilled to order and served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce
- Steak & Cheese Gyro$12.00
FOUNDER'S FAVORITE! Fresh, never frozen, TENDER steak marinated in our special blend of spices, grilled to order and served in warm Grecian pita with MELTED provolone slices, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
- Falafel Gyro$10.00
Greek Fiesta version of the Eastern Med classic - delicious and refreshing! Crispy chickpeas patties served with hummus, cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato,and pepper relish.
- Chicken Kabob Gyro$11.50
Fresh, never frozen, chicken breast kabob marinated in our special blend of spices, chargrilled to order and served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce.
- Sriracha Chicken$11.50
Our delicious, healthy signature itemwith atoich od Sriracha sauce Fresh, never frozen, chicken bites marinated in our special blend of spices, grilled to order and served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce.
- Veggie Gyro$8.00
Cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, sliced black olives and red onions served in warm Grecian pita- light and healthy!
- Cheese Melt Gyro$7.00
Delicious cheesy pita! Generous amount provolone cheese melted on warm Grecian pita and served with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.
- Hummus Gyro$8.00
Generous ammount of our house-made hummus served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce.
Kabob & Veggie Platters
- Mediterranean Platter$15.00
Our House Specialty - Healthy, Fresh & Authentic! Fresh Greek salad, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, cucumber sauce, grilled Grecian pita, and choice of kabobs. You can order this platter with 1 or 2 kabobs. You may mix or match the kabobs.
- Rice Platter$13.50
White Basmati rice, fresh Greek salad, grilled Grecian pita, and choice of kabobs. You can order this platter with 1 or 2 kabobs. You may mix or match the kabobs.
- Greek Platter$13.00
Fresh Greek salad, cucumber sauce, grilled Grecian pita, and choice of kabobs. You can order this platter with 1 or 2 kabobs. You may mix or match the kabobs.
- Fries Platter$13.00
Hand-cut fries, cucumber sauce, grilled Grecian pita, and choice of kabobs. You can order this platter with 1 or 2 kabobs. You may mix or match the kabobs.
- Fiesta Platter$13.50
Hummus, stuffed grape leaves, cucumber sauce, grilled Grecian pita, and choice of kabobs. You can order this platter with 1 or 2 kabobs. You may mix or match the kabobs.
- Party Platter$71.00
Great value with over $90 worth of food. Fresh Greek salad, cucumber sauce, stuffed grape leaves, hummus, basmati rice, hand-cut fries, Greek vinaigrette dressing, 6 kabobs and 6 grilled Grecian pitas. Serves 6 people.
- Gourmet Veggie Platter$10.00
A vegetarian delight! Fresh Greek salad, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, cucumber sauce and grilled Grecian pita.
- Greek Veggie Platter$9.00
Fresh Greek salad, stuffed grape leaves, cucumber sauce and grilled Grecian pita.
- Fiesta Veggie Platter$9.00
Hummus, stuffed grape leaves, cucumber sauce and grilled Grecian pita.
- Hummus Veggie Platter$8.50
Hummus, fresh Greek salad, pepper relish and grilled Grecian pita.
Mediterranean Rice Bowls
- Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
White Basmati rice, choice of protein( marinated grilled chicken, gyro meat, authentic lamb ( mixture of ground lamb and beef), marinated steak orfalafel balls), hummus, cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Feta and pepper relish optional. Healthy, Fun-To-Eat & Delicious!
- Gyro Rice Bowl$14.00
Served with white Basmati rice, grilled Gyro meat, hummus, cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Feta and pepper relish optional. Healthy, Fun-To-Eat & Delicious!
- Lamb Rice Bowl$16.00
Served with white Basmati rice, authentic grilled lamb (mixture of lamb and steak), hummus, cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Feta and pepper relish optional. Healthy, Fun-To-Eat & Delicious!
- Steak Rice Bowl$16.00
Served with white Basmati rice, marinated grilled tender steak, hummus, cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Feta and pepper relish optional. Healthy, Fun-To-Eat & Delicious!
- Falafel Rice Bowl$13.00
Served with white Basmati rice, falafel balls (fried chickpea patties), hummus, cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Feta and pepper relish optional. Healthy, Fun-To-Eat & Delicious!
Salads
- Greek Salad$10.00
LIGHT, HEALTHY & FRESH! Fresh-cut romaine-iceberg-carrot-red cabbage mixture, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing and grilled Grecian pita.
- Side Greek Salad$5.00
LIGHT, HEALTHY & FRESH! Fresh-cut romaine-iceberg-carrot-red cabbage mixture, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing.
- Steak & Fries Salad$13.00
Our delicious GREEK version of the famous Pittsburgh Salad. Fresh-cut romaine & iceberg mixture, tomatoes, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots, pepperoncini topped with fresh hand-cut fries, feta cheese, char-grilled tender steak and homemade Greek vinaigrette.
- Chicken Salad$12.00
Fresh-cut romaine & iceberg mixture, tomatoes, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots, pepperoncini topped with fresh chicken breast bites and served with a grilled Grecian pita. Choice of Greek vinaigrette, ranch or honey mustard dressing.
Greek Burgers
- Greek Burger$9.00
A Greek twist on an American favorite! 5 oz. fresh ground lamb and beef patty, spiced mildly with special seasoning, char-grilled, served in flatbread with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Light and refreshing!
- Pita Burger$13.00
Delicious, tasty pita burger! 10 oz. fresh ground lamb and beef patties, spiced mildly with special seasoning, char-grilled, served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Feta Burger$10.00
6 oz. fresh ground lamb, beef and feta cheese patty, spiced mildly with special seasoning, char-grilled, served in flatbread with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Wraps
- Chicken Wrap$14.00
Our signature item in a 12" soft tortilla- simply delicious and healthy! Fresh, never frozen, chicken bites marinated in our special blend of spices, grilled to order and served with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce.
- Gyro Wrap$15.00
6 pieces of seasoned, thin gyro slices char-grilled and served in a 12" soft tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce. Even tough not from the rotisserie, it is the same great taste!
- Lamb Wrap$15.00
Authentic Mediterranean recipe - Unique and delicious! House-made fresh daily, mildly spiced ground lamb and beef mixture, char-grilled and served in a 12" soft tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce
- Falafel Wrap$14.00
Greek Fiesta version of the Eastern Med classic in a 12" soft tortilla - delicious and refreshing! Crispy chickpeas patties served with hummus, cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper relish.
- Veggie Wrap$13.00
Cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, sliced black olives and red onions served in a 12" soft tortilla - light and healthy!
Hand-Cut Fresh Fries
- Hand - Cut Fries$4.50
- Greek Fries$7.50
Fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-cut daily, double fried, and topped off with feta cheese, tomatoes and side homemade Greek vinaigrette. DELICIOUS !
- Fries & Dips$7.50
Fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-cut daily, double fried, and topped off with our house-made delicious hummus and fresh cucumber sauce!
- Sweet & Spicy Fries$7.50
Fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-cut daily, double fried, and topped off with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions and honey mustard dressing. FLAVORFUL!
Appetizers
- Hummus & Pita$7.00
Fresh daily-made chickpeas dip topped with tomato wedges, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, paprika and olive oil. Served with a grilled Grecian pita.
- Cucumber Sauce & Pita$7.00
Fresh house-made cucumber sauce topped with cucumber slices and pepperoncini, served with a grilled Grecian pita.
- Stuffed Grape Leaves Appetizer$7.50
Cooked grapevine leaves stuffed with rice and spices, served with side of cucumber sauce and pepperoncini.
- Falafel Appetizer$7.50
5 Crispy chickpeas patties served with hummus, tomato, pepper relish and pepperoncini.
- Appetizer Sampler$13.00
4 oz fresh daily-made hummus (chickpeas dip) , 4 oz cucumber sauce, 3 pieces cooked grapevine leaves stuffed with rice and spices, and 3 grilled Grecian pita. Perfect for sharing or for a healthy, delicious meal!
Sides (online)
- Grilled Pita$1.50
One grilled warm Grecian pita, cut into eight pieces
- Bag of Pita (Uncut, Not Warmed)$12.00
10 Grecian pita, uncut, NOT warmed.
- Side Chicken Kabob$6.50
Fresh, never frozen, chicken breast skewer, marinated in our special blend of spices and char-grilled to order. Includes only the skewer of meat.
- Side Gyro Meat$7.00
4 pieces of seasoned, thin steak and lamb slices. Even tough not from the rotisserie, it is the same great tasting meat cooked directly on char-grill to order. Includes only the meat.
- Side Lamb Kabob$8.00
Authentic Mediterranean recipe - Unique and delicious! House-made fresh daily, mildly spiced skewered ground lamb and beef mixture, char-grilled to order. Includes only the skewer of meat
- Side Steak Kabob$8.00
Fresh, never frozen, TENDER steak marinated in our special blend of spices and char-grilled to order. Includes only the skewer of meat.
- Basmati Rice REGULAR$5.00
White long grain Basmati rice cooked with vegetable oil and chicken stock
- Basmati Rice SMALL$3.00
White long grain Basmati rice cooked with vegetable oil and chicken stock
- Side Feta$3.00
4 oz crumbled aged white curd cheese with a tangy taste. Perfect complement to any fresh vegetable, salad or sandwich.
- Side Kalamata Olives$3.00
4 oz whole black UNPITTED Kalamata olives
- Side Pepperoncini$1.50
Pepperoncini is a signature pepper in the Mediterranean diet with its crisp, spicy and sweet texture. While it can be served with any type of food, we serve it with salads and appetizers.
- Cheesy Pita$6.00
Grilled Grecian pita topped with melted provolone cheese, cut into pizza-like slices.
- 2 Oz Cucumber Sauce$1.50
House-made cucumber sauce ( tzatziki ) with fresh cucumbers. No pita bread, please order pita separately.
- 4 Oz Cucumber Sauce$3.00
House-made cucumber sauce ( tzatziki ) with fresh cucumbers. No pita bread, please order pita separately.
- 8 Oz Cucumber Sauce$5.00
House-made cucumber sauce ( tzatziki ) with fresh cucumbers. No pita bread, please order pita separately.
- 16 Oz Cucumber Sauce$9.00
House-made cucumber sauce ( tzatziki ) with fresh cucumbers. No pita bread, please order pita separately.
- 2 Oz Hummus$1.50
Delicious & Healthy! Our signature blend of chickpeas, tahini and seasonings. No pita bread. please order pita separately
- 4 Oz Hummus$3.00
Delicious & Healthy! Our signature blend of chickpeas, tahini and seasonings. No pita bread. please order pita separately
- 8 Oz Hummus$5.00
Delicious & Healthy! Our signature blend of chickpeas, tahini and seasonings. No pita bread. please order pita separately
- 16 Oz Hummus$9.00
Delicious & Healthy! Our signature blend of chickpeas, tahini and seasonings. No pita bread. please order pita separately
- Side Greek Dressing$0.60
House-made all natural light vinaigrette
- Side Ranch$0.60
Package of ranch dressing
- Side Honey Mustard$0.60
Package of honey mustard dressing
- Side Sriracha Sauce$0.60
2 oz sriracha chili sauce , great compiment to platters or grilled gyros
- Side Hot Pepper Relish$0.60
2 oz spicy pepper relish, great compiment to hummus, rice or any kabob platter.
Kids Meals
- Grilled Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Fresh %100 chicken breast nuggets served with hand-cut fries and house-made cucumber dip.
- Kid's Cheesy Pita Pizza$7.50
Grilled Grecian pita topped with melted provolone cheese, cut into pizza-like slices. Served with side cucumber dip.
- Kids Garden Delight$6.00
Stuffed grape leaf, house-made hummus and cucumber sauce, and grilled Grecian pita.
Desserts
- Walnut Baklava$2.25
Traditional diamond-shaped sweet pastry made with filo dough, sugar, butter and walnuts!
- Pistachio Baklava$2.25
Traditional diamond-shaped sweet pastry made with filo dough, sugar, butter and pistachios!
- PICK 3 Baklava (online)$6.00
Traditional diamond-shaped sweet pastry made with filo dough and nuts. Choice of walnut baklava or pistachio baklava. Mix or match! Choose from the list below
- ONE DOZEN Baklava (online)$22.00