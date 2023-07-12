Food

Appetizers

Calamari

$8.00

Served with marinara

Dolmades

$8.00

Stuffed grape leaves served warm with a side of tzatziki

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

6 pieces. Served with ranch dressing

7 Pieces Wing Dings

$9.50

15 Pieces Wing Dings

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

4 pieces

OPA! Flaming Cheese

$7.50

Greek Kasseri cheese cooked to a golden brown flamed with brandy and served with pita bread

Spiced Crazy Feta

$7.50

A blend of feta cheese with tomatoes, garlic, and a touch of spices served with pita bread

Skordalia

$7.50

Garlic spread served with pita bread

Taramosalata

$7.50

Greek caviar spread served with pita bread

Tzatziki

$6.00

Fresh yogurt blended with olive oil, garlic, and cucumbers served with pita bread

Hummus

$7.50

Served with pita bread

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast, cheese, and bacon in a grilled tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Greek Quesadilla

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast with feta cheese and fresh baby spinach in a grilled tortilla

Salads

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocados, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing

John's Spinach Greek Salad

$10.50

Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, beets, chick peas, Greek olives, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Small Greek Islands Special Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Large Greek Islands Special Salad

$22.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Mini Greek Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Small Greek Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Medium Greek Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Large (With 2 Pitas) Greek Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Extra Large (With 6 Pitas) Greek Salad

$35.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Party (With 12 Pitas) Greek Salad

$60.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncini, Greek olives, onions, feta cheese, and house-made Greek dressing

Club Salad

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Swiss cheese

Small Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Chicken tenders over crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss, and American cheese

Large Chicken Tender Salad

$22.00

Chicken tenders over crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss, and American cheese

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken with mixed greens, strawberries, avocado, blue cheese, onions, candied pecans, and citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Two scoops of all-white albacore tuna with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Chefs Salad

$12.50

Ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Swiss cheese

Taco Salad

$11.00

Ground beef, chili, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, and melted cheese served with sour cream and taco sauce

Village Salad

$10.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Greek olives, feta cheese and house-made Greek dressing

Michigan Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, walnuts, dried cherries, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and raspberry vinaigrette

Small Tossed Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Large Tossed Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Soup & Chili

Cup Avgolemono

$4.00

Chicken lemon rice soup

Bowl Avgolemono

$5.00

Chicken lemon rice soup

Quart of Avgolemono

$11.00

Cup of Lentil

$4.00

Bowl of Lentil

$5.00

Quart of Lentil

$11.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup

Quart Soup of the Day

$11.00

Mon - Navy Bean Tues - Chicken Noodle Weds - Vegetable Thurs - Chicken Noodle Frid - Clam Chowder Sat - N/A Sun - Vegetable Soup

Cup Chili with Beans

$4.00

Bowl Chili with Beans

$5.00

Quart of Chili with Beans

$11.00

Cup Chili Plain (No Beans)

$4.00

Bowl Chili Plain (No Beans)

$5.00

Quart of Chili Plain (No Beans)

$13.00

Pita Lovers

Famous Chicken Pita

$8.50

Broiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss, and American cheese

Spicy Greek Pita

$9.50

Grilled chicken with spicy feta, fresh spinach, onions, and tomatoes

Chicken Tender Pita

$8.50

Sliced chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss, and American cheese

Chicken Philly Pita

$8.50

Broiled chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Beef Philly Pita

$8.50

Tender slices of beef with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Turkey Pita

$8.50

With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Turkey Melt Pita

$9.00

With Swiss cheese

Turkey Avocado Pita

$10.00

Turkey, avocado, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Club Pita

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Pita

$9.50

All-white albacore tuna with lettuce and tomatoes

Tuna Melt Pita

$9.50

All-white albacore tuna with Swiss cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese Pita

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Pita

BLT Pita

$8.00

Vegetarian Pita

$8.00

Tomatoes, onions, lettuce, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce

Coneys

Coney Island

$3.00

Hot dog with chili, mustard, and onions

All-Beef Kosher Coney Island

$4.00

Plain Hot Dog

$2.25

Coney Special

$4.50

Hot dog topped with ground beef, chili, mustard, and onions

Coney Burger

$4.00

Seasoned loose ground beef with chili, mustard, and onions in a bun

Sandwiches & Paninis

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ,and mayo

Club Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.50

With lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$9.00

With Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Reuben Sandwich

$9.50

Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Cold Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.50

With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Sandwich

$9.50

All-white albacore tuna with lettuce and tomatoes

Tuna Melt

$9.50

All-white albacore tuna with Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

2 pieces golden fried cod with lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce on a bun

Fried Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Two eggs with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Fried Egg Sandwich with Bacon or Ham

$8.50

With mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Avocado Club Panini

$11.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and Swiss cheese

Chicken Swiss Panini

$11.00

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and pesto

BLT Greek Islands Panini

$10.00

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Turkey Avocado Panini

$10.50

Turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.50

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$10.50

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Greek Islands Burger

$10.00

With sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions & mozzarella cheese

Patty Melt

$9.50

1/2 lb. burger patty with grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled rye

Greek Burger

$9.50

With melted feta cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Greek Islands Dinners

Gyro Platter

$14.00

A blend of thinly sliced seasoned beef and lamb served with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Chicken Gyro Platter

$14.00

Broiled marinated chicken breast thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce on pita bread

1/2 Marinated Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.00

Full Marinated Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.00

Pork Tenderloin Broiled Shish Kebab

$14.00

Broiled Chicken Kebab

$14.00

Double Kebab

$20.00

Combo Kebab

$20.00

Chicken Stir-Fry

$14.00

Chicken stir-fried with vegetables & served over rice (no fries or green beans)

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$12.00

Mixed vegetables served over rice (no fries or green beans)

Chicken & Rice

$13.00

Broiled marinated chicken breast, chopped & served on rice with our homemade fresh tomato sauce & green beans (no fries)

Spinach Pie Dinner

$14.00

Our house-made Greek savory pastry with spinach, feta, and seasonings baked in phyllo

Moussaka

$14.50

Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes & ground beef topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Moussaka

$14.50

Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes & zucchini topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese

Pastitsio

$14.50

Baked layers of macaroni & ground beef topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese

Greek Islands Trio Platter

$14.50

Moussaka, pastitsio & spinach pie

Greek Islands Favorites

Broiled Shish Kebab Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated pork tenderloin served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita

Broiled Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated chicken served with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita

Gyro Sandwich

$8.00

A blend of seasoned, thinly sliced beef & lamb with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$8.00

Marinated, sliced chicken breast with tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce in a pita

Spinach Pie

$8.50

Our house-made Greek savory pastry with spinach, feta, and seasonings baked in phyllo

Moussaka*

$10.00

Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes, ground beef & topped with our bechamel sauce & Parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Moussaka*

$10.00

Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes, zucchini & topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese

Pastitsio*

$10.00

Baked layers of macaroni, ground beef & topped with our bechamel sauce & parmesan cheese

Combination Plate

$10.00

Pastitsio, moussaka, & spinach pie

10 Pk Pita Bread

$8.00

Greek Islands Dressing 16 oz Bottle

$6.00

Chicken & Seafood

Large Fish & Chips

$15.00

3 pieces of batter-dipped fried cod

Small Fish & Chips

$13.00

2 pieces of batter-dipped fried cod

Chicken Strips

$13.00

5 pieces

Wing Dings

$13.00

6 pieces

Sides

Broiled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Greek Fries

$4.00

Topped with oregano & feta

Green Beans

$4.50

Grilled Pita Bread

$1.50

Gyro Meat

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Peas

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Rice Pilaf with Green Beans

$5.50

Rice Pilaf with Peas

$5.50

Scoop of All-White Albacore Tuna

$4.50

Sliced Peaches

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tomato Slices

$1.50

Ground Beef

$1.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Side of Feta

$1.50

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Tzadziki

$0.75

Breakfast Anytime

#1 One Egg and Toast

$3.50

#2 One Egg, Hash Browns, and Toast

$5.00

#3 Two Eggs and Toast

$5.00

#4 Two Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast

$6.00

#5 Two Eggs, Choice of Meat, Hash Browns, and Toast

$8.00

#6 Greek Islands Breakfast

$9.50

Two eggs, two pieces of sausage, two bacon strips & one slice of ham with pineapple, served with hash browns & toast

#7 Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

One fried egg with choice of meat & cheese on toast

#8 Pancakes & Eggs

$9.50

Two pancakes or two pieces of French toast, two eggs & choice of meat

Mini Breakfast

$5.50

One egg, 2 pieces of sausage, or 2 bacon strips or ham. Served with hash browns & toast

Breakfast Anytime- Hearty Breakfast

Ham & 3 Eggs

$10.00

A generous portion of ham served with 3 eggs, hash browns & toast

Chicken Breast & 3 Eggs

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast served with 3 eggs, hash browns & toast

Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

$10.00

With green peppers and onions served with toast

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$7.50

Spinach Omelette

$9.00

Greek Omelette

$10.50

Tomatoes, onions & feta cheese

Western Omelette

$11.50

Ham, green peppers, onions & American cheese

Mushroom Omelette

$9.00

Zucchini Omelette

$11.50

Zucchini, red peppers, onions & cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Omelette with Goat Cheese

$12.50

Zucchini, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, onions & goat cheese

Bacon Omelette

$10.00

Ham Omelette

$10.00

Sausage Omelette

$10.00

Gyro Omelette

$10.00

Hawaiian Omelette

$11.50

Ham, pineapple, green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese

Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.00

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers & mushrooms

Corned Beef & Swiss Omelette

$11.00

Meat Lover's Omelette

$12.50

Ham, bacon, sausage & cheese

The Avacon

$12.50

Bacon, avocado, red peppers & swiss cheese

From the Griddle

1/2 Pancakes

$5.50

Full Pancakes

$7.50

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

1/2 Cinnamon French Toast

$5.50

Full Cinnamon French Toast

$7.50

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$9.50

Ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, and 2 scrambled eggs stuffed inside 2 pieces of French toast and served with a side of strawberry preserves or syrup

Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

With green peppers & onions

Homemade Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

With granola, fresh fruit & honey

Oatmeal

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast & Jelly

$1.50

Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

4 pieces

Sausage

$4.00

4 pieces

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

3 pieces

Ham

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Includes milk, juice, or soft drink. For kids 10 years & younger.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

With choice of 2 pcs sausage, 2 bacon strips, or ham

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Kids Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Macaroni

$8.00

Kids One Egg Any Style

$8.00

With a choice of 2 pieces of sausage, bacon strips, or ham, toast, and jelly

Kids One Pancake & One Egg

$8.00

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

With choice of 2 pieces of sausage, 2 bacon strips, or ham

Kids Your Choice

$8.00

Kids 1/3 lb Hamburger

On the Lighter Side

Chicken Breast Plate

$11.50

Broiled marinated chicken breast, served with cottage cheese & sliced peaches

Patty Plate

$11.50

Your choice of hamburger, turkey, or veggie patty, served with cottage cheese & sliced peaches

Tuna Plate

$11.50

Scoop of all-white albacore tuna served with cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg & sliced peaches

Dessert

New York-Style Cheesecake

$4.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

A fresh house-made delight with cinnamon on top!

Baklava

$4.00

With our house-made fresh pastry dough

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.00

Yogurt

$5.00

Served with honey & walnuts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Sundaes

$4.00

With chocolate syrup or strawberry topping & whipped cream

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Skillets

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.50

Ham, bacon, sausage, hash browns & Cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast

Gyro Skillet

$11.50

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions & hash browns, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast

Veggie Skillet

$11.50

Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hash browns & swiss cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style & served with toast

Extra Egg

$1.50

Greek Island Daily Specials (after 4PM)

Chicken Oregano

$14.95

Lemon and herb roasted half chicken with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.

Braised Lamb Shank

$16.95

Braised Lamb Shank with homemade sauce served with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.

Stuffed Pepper

$13.95

Baked ground beef stuffed green pepper with tomato sauce served with Greek style roasted potatoes, fries, or rice and choice of vegetables.

Spaghetti & Greek Meatballs

$12.95

Spaghetti with Greek style meatballs & homemade marinara or meat sauce.

Drinks

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Large Carryout Soft Drinks

$2.75

XL Carryout Soft Drinks

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$3.00

Regular Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Hot Tea

$3.00

Regular Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Large Lemonade

$2.50

XL Lemonade

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$2.50

XL Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milkshake

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

Boston Cooler Float

$4.50

Ice cream float made with vernors

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Ice cream float made with root beer

Fresh-Squeezed Juice

$5.00

Blended with celery & pineapple (available only in combination)

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Lacroix Water

$2.50