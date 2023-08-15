Greek & Mediterranean Grill 1420 North Wesleyan Boulevard
Platters
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Marinated HALAL Chicken cooked slowly on a spinning spit, served with Salad, Pita Bread, Hummus and your choice of Rice or Fries
Gyro Plate
Lamb and Beef served with Salad, Tzatziki, Pita Bread, Hummus and your choice of Rice or Fries
Kebab Skewers Plate
Marinated ground Beef grilled on a Skewer (2), served with Salad, Hummus, Pita bread, and your choice of rice or fries
Falafel Plate (Vegetarian)
Homemade Fried ground chickpeas and herbs. Served with Rice, salad, hummus, pita bread.
Mix Plate
Your choice of 2 (chicken, gyro or falafel ) served with salad, hummus, pita bread and rice .
Shawarma Fries
Sandwiches (Served with Fries)
Chicken Shawarma HALAL
Marinated HALAL Chicken cooked on a vertical Spit, served with fries
Lamb & Beef Gyro HALAL
Season Mix of Lamb and Beef meat cooked on a vertical spit, served with fries and tatziki sauce
Kebab Skewer
Marinated grilled ground beef grilled on a skewer, served with fries
Falafel (vegetarian)
Homemade fried patties made of ground chickpeas and herbs ( lettuce, argula, tomatoes,pickles, onions and fried eggplant on pita bread)