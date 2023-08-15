Popular Items

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Lamb and Beef served with Salad, Tzatziki, Pita Bread, Hummus and your choice of Rice or Fries


Platters

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.99

Marinated HALAL Chicken cooked slowly on a spinning spit, served with Salad, Pita Bread, Hummus and your choice of Rice or Fries

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Lamb and Beef served with Salad, Tzatziki, Pita Bread, Hummus and your choice of Rice or Fries

Kebab Skewers Plate

$15.99

Marinated ground Beef grilled on a Skewer (2), served with Salad, Hummus, Pita bread, and your choice of rice or fries

Falafel Plate (Vegetarian)

$10.99

Homemade Fried ground chickpeas and herbs. Served with Rice, salad, hummus, pita bread.

Mix Plate

$17.99

Your choice of 2 (chicken, gyro or falafel ) served with salad, hummus, pita bread and rice .

Shawarma Fries

$8.99

Sandwiches (Served with Fries)

Chicken Shawarma HALAL

$9.99

Marinated HALAL Chicken cooked on a vertical Spit, served with fries

Lamb & Beef Gyro HALAL

$9.99

Season Mix of Lamb and Beef meat cooked on a vertical spit, served with fries and tatziki sauce

Kebab Skewer

$10.99

Marinated grilled ground beef grilled on a skewer, served with fries

Falafel (vegetarian)

$7.99

Homemade fried patties made of ground chickpeas and herbs ( lettuce, argula, tomatoes,pickles, onions and fried eggplant on pita bread)

Add Cheese

$1.99

add a side of hummus or dolma

$0.99

Salads

Greek Salad with Feta Cheese

$7.99

Kalamata olives and Feta Cheese

Mediterranean

$5.99

Topped with fried Pita Bread and a Zesty Sumac Salad Dressing

Add Meat

$4.99

Add Falafel

$3.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$0.99

Soda

$1.50

canned pepsi, sprite, coke Zero

Moussy

$2.99

Flavors may vary

Rani Float

$2.99

Flavors available may vary

Gatorade 12oz

$1.99
Freeze

$3.99

flavors may vary

Appetizers

Dolma (Vegetarian)

$3.99

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs 4 pieces. Vegetarian

Hummus (Vegetarian)

$4.99

Homemade Gound chickpea puree, served with Pita bread. Vegetarian

Fries

$2.99

Spanakopita (spinach & feta pie)

$2.99

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Watermelon Pie

$2.99Out of stock
Baklava

$1.99

Walnut Baklava

Warbat

$2.99

phyllo stuffed with cream and pistachios