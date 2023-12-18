Military, First Responder, and Gift/Coffee Card Discounts Available In-Store Only!
Green Beans Coffee Omaha Millard
Coffee & Tea
House
Medium Blend
$1 Cold/Hot Coffee/ Iced Tea Refill
Espresso Bar
Americano
Shots of our espresso poured over hot water
Cafe Latte
Cafe Mocha
Caramel Latte
Espresso Chai
Macchiato
Espresso with a dollop of steam milk foam (roughly only 3 ounces) there is NO MILK in this beverage
White Mocha
Specialty Bar
Spiced Chai Latte
Vanilla Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Spiced Apple Cider
Blended & Iced
White Mocha Frappe
Latte Frappe
Spiced Chai Frappe
Spiced Chai Smoothie
Brewed Iced Tea
Italian Soda
Food
Pastry
Breakfast
Soup
Wrap
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon Crumbles, Chopped Romaine, Spinach, Feta Cheese, and Ranch Dressing served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla. *Served with Chips and a Pickle
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla. *Served with Chips and a Pickle
- Veggie Wrap$9.25
Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Chopped Romaine, Spring Mix, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla. *Served with Chips and a Pickle
Grab N Go
Bottled Beverages
Green Beans Coffee Omaha Millard Location and Ordering Hours
(402) 891-6143
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM