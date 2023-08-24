Popular Items

The Basic

$10.00

housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, strawberries, date, banana. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)

Green Warrior

$11.00

housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, spinach, hemp seeds, almond butter, vanilla extract, date. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut], seeds, and bee product (bee pollen)

Purple Bowl

$12.00

housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries. Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)


Smoothies

Clean Green

$10.50

coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach, cucumber, lemon, ginger. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)

Evergreen

$11.00

banana, spinach, kale, matcha, spirulina, almond butter, cinnamon, honey, coconut mylk Topped with cinnamon dusting. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, coconut] and bee product (honey)

Golden Mylk

$10.00

coconut mylk, mango, banana, carrot, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, black pepper. Topped with bee pollen & coconut shreds. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)

Matcha Mint Chip

$10.00

coconut mylk, banana, matcha, spirulina, mint, cacao nibs. Topped with cacao nibs. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut]

Morning Boost

$10.00

housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, cold brew, gluten-free oats, almond butter, date. Topped with espresso powder. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew]

Blue Piña Colada

$10.00

banana, pineapple, coconut mylk, blue spirulina Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)

Kid's Smoothie

$7.00

Smoothie Bowls

Blue Bowl

$13.00

coconut mylk, banana, blueberries, blue spirulina, pineapple. Topped with: granola, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, coconut shreds, honey drizzle ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)

Green Bowl

$12.00

coconut mylk, banana, mango, avocado, spinach, chlorella, ground flax seed. Topped with: granola, banana, blueberries, slivered almonds, chia seeds, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)

Pink Bowl

$12.50

coconut mylk, banana, pitaya, strawberries, maca, coconut shreds. Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, goji berries, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)

Purple Bowl

$12.00

housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries. Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)

Island Breeze Bowl

$13.00

Acai, Mango, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mint, Ginger, Coconut Water Topped with: Banana, Granola, Kiwi, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seed, Honey Drizzle

Toast

Toast Flight

Mix and match 3 half pieces of our toasts.

AB&J Half Order

$10.00

One piece of toast topped with almond butter, banana, chia berry jam, chia seeds, cinnamon, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond], bee product (honey), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)

AB&J Full Order

$16.00

Two pieces of toast topped with almond butter, banana, chia berry jam, chia seeds, cinnamon, and honey ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond], bee product (honey), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)

Avocado Toast Half Order

$11.50

One piece of toast topped with smashed avocado, jammy egg, pickled onion, chives, dill, lemon zest, olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes. ALLERGENS: contains egg and wheat (sourdough)

Avocado Toast Full Order

$18.00

Two pieces of toast topped with smashed avocado, jammy egg, pickled onion, chives, dill, lemon zest, olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes. ALLERGENS: contains egg and wheat (sourdough)

Colorado Lox Half Order

$11.50

One piece of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds. ALLERGENS: contains fish, seeds, dairy, and wheat (sourdough)

Colorado Lox Full Order

$18.00

Two pieces of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds. ALLERGENS: contains fish, seeds, dairy, and wheat (sourdough)

Dessert Toast Half Order

$10.00

One piece of toast topped with housemade chocolate tahini spread (vegan, nut-free), banana, strawberry, cinnamon, chia seeds, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)

Dessert Toast Full Order

$16.00

Two pieces of toast topped with housemade chocolate tahini spread (vegan, nut-free), banana, strawberry, cinnamon, chia seeds, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)

Glory Days Half Order

$7.50

One piece of toast topped with ghee, coconut sugar, and cinnamon. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], dairy, and wheat (sourdough)

Glory Days Full Order

$13.00

Two pieces of toast topped with ghee, coconut sugar, and cinnamon. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], dairy, and wheat (sourdough)

Pink Toast Half Order

$10.00

One piece of toast topped with housemade beet tahini spread, red cabbage slaw, radish, sea salt, olive oil, dukkah (almond, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)

Pink Toast Full Order

$16.00

Two pieces of toast topped with housemade beet tahini spread, red cabbage slaw, radish, sea salt, olive oil, dukkah (almond, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)

Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Half Order

$11.00

One piece of toast topped with housemade roasted red pepper and almond spread, olive oil and vinegar-based chicken salad, microgreens, paprika, sesame seeds, and olive oil drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)

Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Full Order

$17.00

Two pieces of toast topped with housemade roasted red pepper and almond spread, olive oil and vinegar-based chicken salad, microgreens, paprika, sesame seeds, and olive oil drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)

Whipped Goat Half Order

$10.00

One piece of toast topped with whipped goat cheese, seasonal fruit, walnuts, pink peppercorn, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (walnut), dairy, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)

Whipped Goat Full Order

$16.00

Two pieces of toast topped with whipped goat cheese, seasonal fruit, walnuts, pink peppercorn, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (walnut), dairy, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)

Chicken Caesar Toast Half Order

$11.00

One piece of toast topped with garlic confit oil, shredded chicken with celery and red onion, Caesar dressing, romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, chili flakes ALLERGENS: contains dairy and wheat (sourdough)

Chicken Caeser Toast Full Order

$17.00

Two pieces of toast topped with garlic confit oil, shredded chicken with celery and red onion, Caesar dressing, romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, chili flakes. ALLERGENS: contains dairy and wheat (sourdough)

Strawberry Burrata Pesto Toast Half Order

$11.00

One piece of toast topped with burrata, balsamic strawberries, pesto (vegan, nut-free), balsamic glaze. ALLERGENS: contains dairy and wheat (sourdough)

Strawberry Burrata Pesto Toast Full Order

$17.00

Two pieces of toast topped with burrata, balsamic strawberries, pesto (vegan, nut-free), balsamic glaze. ALLERGENS: contains dairy and wheat (sourdough)

Soup/Salad

Build-Your-Own Salad

$12.00
Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Bone Broth

$8.00

Beverages

Americano

$3.25

Black Tea

$3.25

Butterfly Tea

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.75
Chagaccino

$5.00

chaga, cacao, cinnamon, monkfruit, choice of milk (add a double shot of espresso for $1.50)

Chai Latte

$5.00

honey chai concentrate, choice of milk ALLERGENS: contains bee product (honey)

Chamomile Tea

$3.75

Coconut Macadamia Latte

$6.50

double espresso shot, macadamia nut syrup, and coconut extract, served over ice and topped with coconut milk cold foam. ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts

Cold Brew

$4.00
Cold Snapper

$8.50

housemade almond-cashew mylk, blue spirulina, moringa, astragalus, echinacea, ginger, manuka honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew) and bee product (honey)

Cortado

$4.00

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

Flower Power Matcha

$7.00

matcha, maple, vanilla, blue spirulina, splash of your choice of milk.

Espresso Latte

$4.50
Frozen Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Ginger-Ade

$4.50Out of stock

Ginger, maple, lemon, apple cider vinegar, salt, sparkling water Strong apple cider vinegar taste — *not sweet!*

Green Tea

$3.25

Kombucha

$6.00
Matcha Latte

$6.00

housemade almond-cashew mylk, matcha, honey ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew), bee product (honey)

Mushroom Hot Chocolate

$6.50

housemade almond-cashew mylk, reishi, chaga, lion’s mane, cacao, cinnamon, coconut sugar ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew, coconut)

Peppermint Tea

$3.25

Perrier

$3.00
Turmeric Latte

$5.50

housemade almond-cashew mylk, turmeric, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, vanilla extract, coconut oil, coconut sugar, black pepper ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut]

Water

Treats

Emerald Bite (Rotating Flavors)

$2.00

(gf, vegan, refined sugar-free) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, potentially coconut), potentially peanut

Bow Wow Bowl

$6.50

Smoothie bowl for dogs— banana, chicken bone broth, sweet potato, turmeric, flax, peanut butter, blueberries, natural dog treat

Raw Bite

$3.50Out of stock

Nowhere Bakery Cookie

$5.50

chocolate chip

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.50Out of stock

(gf, vegan, refined sugar-free)

Juice

Beest Mode Juice

$10.00Out of stock

Beet, orange, carrot, apple, lemon.

Detox Juice

$11.25Out of stock

Celery, kale, cucumber, spinach, lime, ginger, parsley.

Emerald Juice

$11.00

Kale, apple, celery, cucumber, spinach, lemon, mint.

Island Dream Juice

$11.00Out of stock

Pineapple, orange, coconut, mint, blue spirulina.

Sunshine Juice

$10.50Out of stock

Apple, carrot, orange, turmeric, ginger, black pepper.

Wellness Shot

$5.50

Turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper.

Power Plate

sautéed sweet potato and spinach, sauerkraut, smoked salmon with lemon, soft-boiled egg with chili flakes, avocado with everything but the bagel seasoning, spring mix with pickled onion
Power Plate

$15.50

soft-boiled egg, sauteed spinach and sweet potato, lox topped with dill, mixed greens with shallot vinaigrette, "everything but the bagel" avocado, Intentional Foods sauerkraut

Breakfast Burrito

Grain Free Breakfast Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$25.00

Crop Top

$25.00

Crop Hoodie

$45.00

Tumbler

$30.00Out of stock

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Let Food be Thy Medicine Crew Neck

$45.00

Beanie

$15.00

A La Carte

Side of Salad Dressing

$0.50
Piece of Sourdough

$1.00
Piece of Gluten-Free Bread

$1.50
Piece of Sweet Potato Toast

$1.00

Piece of Grain-Free Bread

$2.00

Side of Chicken Salad

$4.00

Side of Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Soft-Boiled Egg

$2.00

Hard-Boiled Egg

$2.00

Refresh

The Refresh

$255.00

***PRE-ORDER ONLY *Once you have checked out, a member of our team will reach out with availability for pick-up. The Green Collective Eatery and PrimeHealth have teamed up to create a 3-day menu of smoothies, juices, bone broths, adaptogenic lattes, and a list of approved foods, with two weeks of curated supplements to help you kickstart your health journey. The Refresh was created to support gut restoration, reduce inflammation, and increase overall vitality.

Refresh No Supplements

$205.00

Supplements

$50.00

Catering

Toast Platter

$50.00

Juice Pitcher

$50.00
Salad Platter

$50.00
Emerald Bites (25)

$30.00

Returnable Reusable Packaging

Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.
Use DeliverZero containers, please

$0.99

I have read and agree to DeliverZero’s terms of use and privacy policy and consent to the transfer of my contact information to DeliverZero for the purposes of tracking my container returns.