Green Collective Eatery
Popular Items
The Basic
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, strawberries, date, banana. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)
Green Warrior
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, spinach, hemp seeds, almond butter, vanilla extract, date. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut], seeds, and bee product (bee pollen)
Purple Bowl
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries. Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)
Smoothies
Clean Green
coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach, cucumber, lemon, ginger. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)
Evergreen
banana, spinach, kale, matcha, spirulina, almond butter, cinnamon, honey, coconut mylk Topped with cinnamon dusting. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, coconut] and bee product (honey)
Golden Mylk
coconut mylk, mango, banana, carrot, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, black pepper. Topped with bee pollen & coconut shreds. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)
Matcha Mint Chip
coconut mylk, banana, matcha, spirulina, mint, cacao nibs. Topped with cacao nibs. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut]
Morning Boost
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, cold brew, gluten-free oats, almond butter, date. Topped with espresso powder. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew]
Blue Piña Colada
banana, pineapple, coconut mylk, blue spirulina Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)
Kid's Smoothie
Smoothie Bowls
Blue Bowl
coconut mylk, banana, blueberries, blue spirulina, pineapple. Topped with: granola, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, coconut shreds, honey drizzle ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)
Green Bowl
coconut mylk, banana, mango, avocado, spinach, chlorella, ground flax seed. Topped with: granola, banana, blueberries, slivered almonds, chia seeds, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)
Pink Bowl
coconut mylk, banana, pitaya, strawberries, maca, coconut shreds. Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, goji berries, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)
Island Breeze Bowl
Acai, Mango, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mint, Ginger, Coconut Water Topped with: Banana, Granola, Kiwi, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seed, Honey Drizzle
Toast
Toast Flight
Mix and match 3 half pieces of our toasts.
AB&J Half Order
One piece of toast topped with almond butter, banana, chia berry jam, chia seeds, cinnamon, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond], bee product (honey), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
AB&J Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with almond butter, banana, chia berry jam, chia seeds, cinnamon, and honey ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond], bee product (honey), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
Avocado Toast Half Order
One piece of toast topped with smashed avocado, jammy egg, pickled onion, chives, dill, lemon zest, olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes. ALLERGENS: contains egg and wheat (sourdough)
Avocado Toast Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with smashed avocado, jammy egg, pickled onion, chives, dill, lemon zest, olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes. ALLERGENS: contains egg and wheat (sourdough)
Colorado Lox Half Order
One piece of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds. ALLERGENS: contains fish, seeds, dairy, and wheat (sourdough)
Colorado Lox Full Order
Two pieces of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds. ALLERGENS: contains fish, seeds, dairy, and wheat (sourdough)
Dessert Toast Half Order
One piece of toast topped with housemade chocolate tahini spread (vegan, nut-free), banana, strawberry, cinnamon, chia seeds, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)
Dessert Toast Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with housemade chocolate tahini spread (vegan, nut-free), banana, strawberry, cinnamon, chia seeds, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)
Glory Days Half Order
One piece of toast topped with ghee, coconut sugar, and cinnamon. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], dairy, and wheat (sourdough)
Glory Days Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with ghee, coconut sugar, and cinnamon. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], dairy, and wheat (sourdough)
Pink Toast Half Order
One piece of toast topped with housemade beet tahini spread, red cabbage slaw, radish, sea salt, olive oil, dukkah (almond, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
Pink Toast Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with housemade beet tahini spread, red cabbage slaw, radish, sea salt, olive oil, dukkah (almond, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Half Order
One piece of toast topped with housemade roasted red pepper and almond spread, olive oil and vinegar-based chicken salad, microgreens, paprika, sesame seeds, and olive oil drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with housemade roasted red pepper and almond spread, olive oil and vinegar-based chicken salad, microgreens, paprika, sesame seeds, and olive oil drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
Whipped Goat Half Order
One piece of toast topped with whipped goat cheese, seasonal fruit, walnuts, pink peppercorn, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (walnut), dairy, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)
Whipped Goat Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with whipped goat cheese, seasonal fruit, walnuts, pink peppercorn, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (walnut), dairy, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)
Chicken Caesar Toast Half Order
One piece of toast topped with garlic confit oil, shredded chicken with celery and red onion, Caesar dressing, romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, chili flakes ALLERGENS: contains dairy and wheat (sourdough)
Chicken Caeser Toast Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with garlic confit oil, shredded chicken with celery and red onion, Caesar dressing, romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, chili flakes. ALLERGENS: contains dairy and wheat (sourdough)
Strawberry Burrata Pesto Toast Half Order
One piece of toast topped with burrata, balsamic strawberries, pesto (vegan, nut-free), balsamic glaze. ALLERGENS: contains dairy and wheat (sourdough)
Strawberry Burrata Pesto Toast Full Order
Two pieces of toast topped with burrata, balsamic strawberries, pesto (vegan, nut-free), balsamic glaze. ALLERGENS: contains dairy and wheat (sourdough)
Beverages
Americano
Black Tea
Butterfly Tea
Cappuccino
Chagaccino
chaga, cacao, cinnamon, monkfruit, choice of milk (add a double shot of espresso for $1.50)
Chai Latte
honey chai concentrate, choice of milk ALLERGENS: contains bee product (honey)
Chamomile Tea
Coconut Macadamia Latte
double espresso shot, macadamia nut syrup, and coconut extract, served over ice and topped with coconut milk cold foam. ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts
Cold Brew
Cold Snapper
housemade almond-cashew mylk, blue spirulina, moringa, astragalus, echinacea, ginger, manuka honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew) and bee product (honey)
Cortado
Double Espresso Shot
Flower Power Matcha
matcha, maple, vanilla, blue spirulina, splash of your choice of milk.
Espresso Latte
Frozen Strawberry Mint Lemonade
Ginger-Ade
Ginger, maple, lemon, apple cider vinegar, salt, sparkling water Strong apple cider vinegar taste — *not sweet!*
Green Tea
Kombucha
Matcha Latte
housemade almond-cashew mylk, matcha, honey ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew), bee product (honey)
Mushroom Hot Chocolate
housemade almond-cashew mylk, reishi, chaga, lion’s mane, cacao, cinnamon, coconut sugar ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew, coconut)
Peppermint Tea
Perrier
Turmeric Latte
housemade almond-cashew mylk, turmeric, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, vanilla extract, coconut oil, coconut sugar, black pepper ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut]
Water
Treats
Emerald Bite (Rotating Flavors)
(gf, vegan, refined sugar-free) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, potentially coconut), potentially peanut
Bow Wow Bowl
Smoothie bowl for dogs— banana, chicken bone broth, sweet potato, turmeric, flax, peanut butter, blueberries, natural dog treat
Raw Bite
Nowhere Bakery Cookie
chocolate chip
Peanut Butter Cup
(gf, vegan, refined sugar-free)
Juice
Beest Mode Juice
Beet, orange, carrot, apple, lemon.
Detox Juice
Celery, kale, cucumber, spinach, lime, ginger, parsley.
Emerald Juice
Kale, apple, celery, cucumber, spinach, lemon, mint.
Island Dream Juice
Pineapple, orange, coconut, mint, blue spirulina.
Sunshine Juice
Apple, carrot, orange, turmeric, ginger, black pepper.
Wellness Shot
Turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper.
Power Plate
Breakfast Burrito
Merchandise
A La Carte
Refresh
The Refresh
***PRE-ORDER ONLY *Once you have checked out, a member of our team will reach out with availability for pick-up. The Green Collective Eatery and PrimeHealth have teamed up to create a 3-day menu of smoothies, juices, bone broths, adaptogenic lattes, and a list of approved foods, with two weeks of curated supplements to help you kickstart your health journey. The Refresh was created to support gut restoration, reduce inflammation, and increase overall vitality.