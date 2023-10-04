Dinner Menu (4-10PM)

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$18.95

Maryland style, served with black bean & corn salsa

Escargots Bourguignon

$12.95

served in a garlic herb butter

Fried Calamari

$11.95

served with marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95

homemade and hand-breaded, simply delicious

Hot Flash Shrimp

$16.95

fried Gulf shrimp tossed in a spicy garlic honey mustard sauce

Mussels

$16.95

Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed with tomatoes, garlic, and lemon wine sauce, served with garlic bread

Oysters on the Half Shell

$3.75

freshly shucked

Oysters Rockefeller

$4.25

fresh oysters baked with sauteed garlic, leaf spinach, shallots & bacon, with a white wine dill sauce

Oysters Romanoff

$4.25

freshly shucked, topped with sour cream & caviar, served on ice

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.95

Six Jumbo gulf shirmp served with house made cocktail sauce.

Smoked Salmon

$15.95

served with thinly-sliced onion, capers, crisp toast & cream cheese

Stone Crab Claws

in season only (October-April)

Toasted Artichoke Hearts

$11.95

oven-baked with butter, parmesan & mozzarella

BBQ Shrimp & Bacon App

$17.95

Portobello Mushroom

$13.95

Sesame Tuna App

$19.95

Half Dozen Gulf Oysters

$22.50

Soups & Salads

Corn Chowder

$6.50+

Tradiotnal Corn Chowder with Bacon

Shrimp Bisque

$6.50+

Captiva’s finest

Conch Chowder

$6.50+

Manhattan Style

Garden Salad

$10.50

mixed baby greens, tomato, cucumber, cranberries, candied pecans

Caesar Salad

$12.95

romaine with fresh parmesan, tomato & crisp homemade garlic croutons

Captiva Salad

$21.95

a delicacy of mixed baby greens, Mandarin oranges, asparagus, artichoke hearts,

Entrees

Chicken Porcini

$26.95

Sauteed chicken breast topped with wild mushroom sauce

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.95

with crabmeat and garlic herb butter

BBQ Shrimp & Bacon

$26.95

a Captiva original & longtime favorite

Seafood Sampler

$28.95

Fresh fish filet, fried scallops, oyster Rockefeller, BBQ shrimp & bacon, and steamed shrimp with 7 oz. lobster tail (in season)

Coconut Shrimp

$28.95

Jumbo shrimp coated with shredded coconut deep fried, and served with a coconut glaze

Captiva Steam Pot

$32.95

Clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops & fish steamed in saffron and fennel garlic broth with 7 oz lobster tail (in season)

Steamed Shrimp

$26.95

12 oz., peel-n-eat

Stuffed Grouper

$40.95

with crabmeat and Bearnaise sauce

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$36.95

with a saffron lemon cream sauce

Salmon Cakes

$24.95

with red & green peppers, onions and herbs , with dill sauce

Green Flash Trio

$39.95

½ lobster, shrimp and scallops served with asparagus, micro greens, and sun-dried tomatoes in a beurre blanc sauce

Atlantic Salmon

$28.95

Grilled and topped with crabmeat, fresh spinach, and mango sauce

Pan-sauteed Triple Tail

$30.95

with a mango salsa

Crunchy Grouper

$36.95

Lightly dusted in corn flakes and fried golden brown

Sesame Tuna

$32.95

Ahi tuna encrusted in black & white sesame seeds, served with a delicately crunchy seaweed salad and wasabi

Grilled Swordfish

$32.95

Mild & firm, yet very tender, with garlic butter

Stone Crab Claws

in season only (October-April) Market Price

Grouper “Café de Paris”

$38.95

our house specialty, baked in white wine, lemon and & Worcestershire, finished with a buttery herb topping (may also order simply grilled or blackened)

Grilled Florida Lobster Tail

$49.95

12 oz., served with drawn butter

Char-Grilled Ribeye

$42.95

14 oz. “Prime” beef, served with sauteed mushrooms

Filet Mignon

$44.95

8 oz., with green pepper demi-glace

Bone-In Veal Chop

$39.95

14 oz., tender & grilled to perfection, with a wild mushroom reduction

Veal Zurich

$30.95

Veal sauteed in butter, shallots, mushrooms, white wine, cream & lemon, served with homemade spätzli

Pork Tenderloin “Wellington”

$28.95

Filet of pork wrapped in prosciutto ham, leaf spinach & puff pastry

Surf & Turf

$58.95

7 oz. lobster tail & 6 oz. filet mignon

Grilled Grouper

$38.95

Dessert

Apple Crumb Cake

$9.95

Another homemade favorite

Carrot Cake

$9.95

Homemade, with cream cheese icing

Cheese Cake

$8.95

Please inquire about today’s flavors

Chocolate Mousse

$8.95

with ice cream & raspberry sauce

Crème Brulee

$9.95

Smooth & delicious, with a thin & crispy crust

Fresh Berries

$8.95

Served with house made whipped cream

Ice Cream

$6.95

Vanilla or chocolate

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

Homemade, with a consistency of a light sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet

$6.95

Light and refreshing

Tiramisu

$9.95

Lady fingers dipped in espresso & brandy, with mascarpone (sweet) cheese

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Triple layer chocolate cake with chocolate frosting

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.95

KIds Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Grouper FIngers

$12.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Kids Pasta

$7.95

Sides

Potatoes

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Polenta

$4.95

Spatzil

$4.95

Rice

$4.95

Aspargus

$4.95

Sautee Vegetables

$4.95

Chicken Breast

$7.50

Specials

Fish of the day

$38.95

Pasta of the Day

$36.95

Bar

Bacardi

$9.00+

BUD LT

$6.50

Captiva Cosmo

$14.00

Captiva's Favorite

$12.00

Channel Marker IPA (Draft)

$7.00

Chocolate Dreams

$14.00

Classic Mojito

$14.00

Dirty Flash

$14.00

Expresso Martini

$14.00

Green Flash Colada

$13.50

Key Lime

$14.00

Kona Big Wave (Draft)

$7.00

Mango Tango

$13.50

Modelo Negra (Draft)

$7.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Planter's Punch

$13.00

Rum Runner

$13.00

Stella (Draft)

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Titos

$9.50+

Titos Bloody Mary

$12.00

ULTRA

$6.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.50

Titos

$9.50

Ciroc

$12.00

Wheatly

$9.50

Grey Goose

$10.50

Skyy

$8.50

Ketel One

$9.50

Ketel One Citron

$9.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.50

Pearl Orange

$8.50

Pearl Raspberry

$8.50

Deep Eddy

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$11.50

DBL Titos

$13.50

DBL Ciroc

$18.00

DBL Wheatly

$13.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.75

DBL Skyy

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.25

DBL Ketel One Citron

$14.25

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$14.25

DBL Pearl Orange

$13.00

DBL Pearl Raspberry

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.50

Beefeater

$9.50

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Empress

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Nolet

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$11.25

DBL Beefeater

$14.25

DBL Bombay

$15.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Empress

$19.50

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Nolet

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.50

1888

$14.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Lemon

$9.50

Bumbu

$14.00

Bumbu Floater

$6.50

Bumbu XO

$16.00

Captian Coco

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Diplomatico

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

Pilar Blonde

$12.00

Pilar Dark

$14.00

Pussers

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Zacapa 23

$14.00

DBL Well Rum

$11.25

DBL 1888

$21.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.50

DBL Bacardi Lemon

$13.75

DBL Bumbu

$21.00

DBL Bumbu Floater

$13.00

DBL Bumbu XO

$24.00

DBL Captian Coco

$13.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.50

DBL Diplomatico

$13.50

DBL Goslings

$13.50

DBL Malibu

$13.50

DBL Mount Gay

$13.50

DBL Myers

$13.50

DBL Pilar Blonde

$18.00

DBL Pilar Dark

$21.00

DBL Pussers

$21.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$13.50

DBL Zacapa 23

$21.00

Tequila

1942

$32.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$20.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$14.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$16.00

Cincoro Anjeo

$18.00

Cincoro Blanco

$14.00

Cincoro Repo

$16.00

Clase Azul Repo

$30.00

Codigo Rosa

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Fortaleza

$20.00

Grand Mayan

$30.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Repo

$14.00

House Gold

$7.50

Komos Cris Anejo

$25.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$75.00

Komos Rosa

$25.00

Patron

$12.00

DBL 1942

$48.00

DBL Casa Amigos Anejo

$30.00

DBL Casa Amigos Blanco

$21.00

DBL Casa Amigos Repo

$24.00

DBL Cincoro Anjeo

$27.00

DBL Cincoro Blanco

$21.00

DBL Cincoro Repo

$24.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$45.00

DBL Codigo Rosa

$27.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$20.00

DBL Fortaleza

$30.00

DBL Grand Mayan

$45.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$24.00

DBL Herradura Blanco

$18.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$21.00

DBL House Gold

$11.25

DBL Komos Cris Anejo

$37.50

DBL Komos Extra Anejo

$112.50

DBL Komos Rosa

$37.50

DBL Patron

$18.00

Whiskey

Michters Rye

$17.00

Skrewball

$12.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Seagram VO

$9.50

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Old Forester

$16.00

Proper 12

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$9.50

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Weller

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Crown

$10.50

Crown Apple

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

House

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$11.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jefferson Ocean

$26.00

Jefferson Ocean Rye

$26.00

Jefferson SB

$18.00

Jim Beam

$9.50

Angels Envy

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$30.00

Basil Hayden

$16.50

Blantons

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.50

Bulliet

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Eagels Rare

$18.00

1792

$14.00

4 Roses

$10.00

DBL Seagram VO

$14.25

DBL Sazerac Rye

$15.00

DBL Crown Apple

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$13.50

DBLGentleman Jack

$18.00

DBL House

$12.75

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.75

DBL Jameson

$14.25

DBL Jefferson Ocean

$39.00

DBL Jefferson Ocean Rye

$39.00

DBL Jefferson SB

$27.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.25

DBL Knob Creek

$19.50

DBL Makers Mark

$14.25

DBL Old Forester

$24.00

DBL Proper 12

$15.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$14.25

DBL Southern Comfort

$13.50

DBL Weller

$13.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$19.50

DBL Bulliet

$16.50

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Canadian Club

$13.50

DBL Crown

$15.75

DBL 1792

$21.00

DBL 4 Roses

$15.00

DBL Angels Envy

$19.50

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$45.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.75

DBL Blantons

$30.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$18.75

DBL Eagels Rare

$27.00

DBL SKREWBALL

$18.00

DBL ELIJAH BARREL PROOF

$38.00

Scotch

Balvine 12

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Cutty Shark

$10.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12

$18.00

Glenfiddich

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

House

$8.50

JW Black

$18.00

JW Blue

$45.00

JW Red

$15.00

Macallan 12

$21.50

Monkey Shoulder

$17.50

Oban 14

$30.00

DBL Balvine 12

$20.00

DBL Bushmills

$15.00

DBL Cutty Shark

$15.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Dewars 12

$27.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$27.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$27.00

DBL House

$12.75

DBL JW Black

$27.00

DBL JW Blue

$67.50

DBL JW Red

$22.50

DBL Macallan 12

$32.25

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$26.25

DBL Oban 14

$45.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Campari

$8.50

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

DBL Amaretto

$12.00

DBL Baileys

$13.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.50

DBL Licor 43

$15.00

DBL Sambuca

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.75

DBL Chambord

$15.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$15.00

DBL Limoncello

$15.00

Martinis

Flash Me

$14.00

Captiva Cosmo

$14.00

Island Girl

$14.00

Dirty Flash

$14.00

Expresso Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Dreams

$14.00

Key Lime

$14.00

Apple Martini

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.50

Aperol Spritzer

$12.00

BLK Russian

$12.00

Chandon Garden Spritzer

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Long Island Tea Top

$14.00

Man O' War

$22.00

Mathattan Up

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Margaritas

Captiva's Favorite

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

El Solado

$17.00

EL Cabo

$19.00

EL Comandante

$21.00

Mango Marg

$14.00

Hot Flash

$17.00

Kentucky Marg

$14.00

Frozen

Green Flash Colada

$13.50

Bumbu Colada

$16.50

Frozen Marg

$13.50

Frozen Daiquri

$13.50

Pain in the Flash

$13.50

Dirty Banana Bum

$16.50

Mango Tango

$13.50

Debbie's Lemonade

$13.50

Orange Crush

$13.50

Pina Colada

$13.50

Mudslide

$13.50

Rum Drinks

Planter's Punch

$13.00

Rum Runner

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

PainKiller

$13.00

Electric Parrot

$13.00

Mules and Mojitos

Pool Boy

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Dark and Stormy

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Mango Mule

$14.00

Island Oasis Mojito

$14.00

Classic Mojito

$14.00

Classic Mule

$14.00

Coffee Drinks

Irish Coffee

$12.95

Keoke Coffee

$12.95

French Coffee

$12.95

Spanish Coffee

$12.95

Italian Coffee

$12.95

Jamaican Coffee

$12.95

B- 52 Coffee

$12.95

Draft Beer

Stella (Draft)

$7.00

Kona Big Wave (Draft)

$7.00

Channel Marker IPA (Draft)

$7.00

Modelo Negra (Draft)

$7.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra (Draft)

$7.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

BUD

$6.50

BUD LT

$6.50

ULTRA

$6.50

MICHELOB LIGHT

$6.50

CORONA

$6.50

STELLA N-A

$6.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.50

COORS LIGHT

$6.50

MILLER LITE

$6.50

YUENGLING

$6.50

HEINKEN

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.50

Canned Beer/Seltzers

Nutrl Seltzer Watermelon

$6.50

Wine by the Glass

200 GLS AnnaBella Pinot Noir

$12.00

201 GLS La Crema Pinot Noir

$16.00

210 GLS L'Ecole Merlot

$15.00

220 GLS Sexual Chocolate

$15.00

230 GLS Decoy Cabernet

$16.00

250 GLS LaFage Bastide

$12.00

260 GLS Dona Paula Malbec

$10.00

110 GLS Kim Crawford

$12.00

120 GLS Kendall Jackson

$12.00

121 GLS Sonoma Cuter

$14.00

130 GLS Pacific Riesling

$10.00

140 GLS Santa Margarita

$15.00

143 GLS Enrico Gavi de Gavi

$12.00Out of stock

144 GLS Centorri Moscato

$10.00Out of stock

145 GLS Bartenura Moscato

$12.00

150 GLS Whispering Angel

$16.00

Ruffino, Prosecco Split GLS

$10.00

122 Glass Textbook Chard

$12.00

Red Wine

200 AnnaBella Pinot Noir

$46.00

201 La Crema Pinot Noir

$64.00

202 Skyside Pinot Noir

$44.00

203 Argyle Pinot Noir

$56.00

204 King Estate Pinot Noir

$76.00

205 The Dude

$76.00

210 L'Ecole Merlot

$60.00

211 Rutherford Ranch Merlot

$51.00

212 Stags Leap Merlot

$144.00

220 Sexual Chocolate

$60.00

221 Chappellet Mountain

$66.00

230 Decoy Cabernet

$63.00

231 Charles Krug Cabernet

$87.00

232 Louis M Martini

$69.00

233 Silverado Cabernet

$111.00

234 Stackhouse

$84.00

235 Justin Cab

$84.00

236 Orin Swift Palermo

$111.00

240 Mauritson Rockpile Zinfandel

$100.00

241 Rombauer Zinfandel

$79.00

242 Zenata Valpolicella

$42.00

243 Tua Rita Rosso

$60.00

244 Valle Reale Montopuliciano

$48.00

250 LaFage Bastide

$48.00

251 Jaffelin Pinot Noir

$42.00

252 Princess Gaby

$84.00

253 Chateau Grand Francais

$63.00

254 Chateau Croix Des Pines

$80.00

255 Chanirion Cote De Brouilly

$80.00

260 Dona Paula Malbec

$45.00

261 Barrancas Toso Malbec

$52.00

262 Vina Cobbs Felino Malbec

$56.00

263 De Martino Legago Cab

$52.00

264 Terrazas Altos del Plata

$36.00

300 El Pino

$120.00

301 DuMol

$166.00

302 Merry Edwards

$154.00

310 Pride Mountain

$72.00

311 Duck Horn

$230.00

320 Reynolds Family

$144.00

321 The Prisoner

$120.00

322 Frias Family

$132.00

323 Pahlmeyer

$130.00

324 Bryant Family

$365.00

330 Jordans Cab

$160.00

331 Stags Leap

$180.00

332 Burly Cab

$165.00

333 Paul Hobbs Cab

$200.00

334 Mark Herold

$180.00

335 Cakebread Cab

$174.00

336 Caymus Cab

$204.00

337 Anthem Cab

$212.00

338 Silver Oak Cab

$230.00Out of stock

339 Darioush Cab

$240.00

340 Reynolds Reserve Cab

$257.00

341 Rombauer Diamond Selection

$226.00

342 Tuck Beckstoffer Magnum

$500.00

343 Dominus Red Blend Magnum

$600.00

351 Caymus Red Shooner Malbec

$150.00

352 Zenato Amarone

$141.00

White Wine

110 Kim Crawford

$48.00

111 Mauritson Sauvignon Blanc

$68.00

112 Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc

$68.00

120 Kendall Jackson

$48.00

121 Sonoma Cuter

$56.00

122 Textbook Chard

$52.00

123 Rombauer Chard

$86.00

124 Ramey Chard

$63.00

125 Terrazas

$42.00

126 Cakebread Chard

$94.00

127 Mer Solei

$66.00

128 Paul Hobbs Chard

$115.00

130 Pacific Riesling

$36.00

131 Eroica

$63.00

132 King Estate

$52.00

133 Argyle Rielsling

$60.00

134 Licia Albarino

$50.00

140 Santa Margarita

$64.00

141 Terra Alpina

$42.00

142 Toledana Gavi Di Gavi

$72.00

143 Enrico Gavi De Gavi

$48.00

144 Centorri Moscato

$40.00Out of stock

145 Bartenura Moscato

$62.00

150 Whispering Angel

$69.00

151 Petit Bourgeosis Sancerre

$56.00

152 Domanine de Coulmbier

$60.00

153 Wolffer Estate

$60.00

154 Les Terres Sancerre

$71.00

155 La Silecieuse Sancerre

$66.00

156 Ferret Pouilly

$84.00

157 Maison Louis Latour

$249.00

Sparkling Wine/Champagne

101 Iron Horse Sparkling

$110.00

102 Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

103 Moet Imperial

$135.00

104 Taittunger Brut

$135.00

105 Dom Perignon

$309.00

Chandon Garden Spritz GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Millesimato, Cuvee Blanc

$25.00

100 Perrier-Jouet

$110.00

Ruffino, Prosecco

$44.00

Ruffino, Prosecco Split GLS

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.00

Expresso

$4.00

DBL Expresso

$6.50

Cappuccino

$8.50

BTL Water

$6.50

SM BTL Water

$3.25

SPARK Water

$6.50

SM Spark Water

$3.25

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

TOMATO JUICE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.50

Virgin Colada

$8.00

Virgin Straw Daq

$8.00

Virgin Mango

$8.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.50

Virgin Pain in Flash

$8.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Retail

Short Sleeve Tourist Tee

$28.00

Short Sleeve Chart Tee

$28.00

Ladies Tank Top

$24.00

Ladies V Neck

$24.00

Hat

$25.00

Beach Cup

$22.00

Puzzle

$24.00

Ladies Half Zip

$65.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Performance Long Sleeve

$50.00

Bug Spray

$6.99

N/A Beverages

