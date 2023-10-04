Green Flash
Dinner Menu (4-10PM)
Appetizers
Crab Cakes
Maryland style, served with black bean & corn salsa
Escargots Bourguignon
served in a garlic herb butter
Fried Calamari
served with marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella
homemade and hand-breaded, simply delicious
Hot Flash Shrimp
fried Gulf shrimp tossed in a spicy garlic honey mustard sauce
Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed with tomatoes, garlic, and lemon wine sauce, served with garlic bread
Oysters on the Half Shell
freshly shucked
Oysters Rockefeller
fresh oysters baked with sauteed garlic, leaf spinach, shallots & bacon, with a white wine dill sauce
Oysters Romanoff
freshly shucked, topped with sour cream & caviar, served on ice
Shrimp Cocktail
Six Jumbo gulf shirmp served with house made cocktail sauce.
Smoked Salmon
served with thinly-sliced onion, capers, crisp toast & cream cheese
Stone Crab Claws
in season only (October-April)
Toasted Artichoke Hearts
oven-baked with butter, parmesan & mozzarella
BBQ Shrimp & Bacon App
Portobello Mushroom
Sesame Tuna App
Half Dozen Gulf Oysters
Soups & Salads
Corn Chowder
Tradiotnal Corn Chowder with Bacon
Shrimp Bisque
Captiva’s finest
Conch Chowder
Manhattan Style
Garden Salad
mixed baby greens, tomato, cucumber, cranberries, candied pecans
Caesar Salad
romaine with fresh parmesan, tomato & crisp homemade garlic croutons
Captiva Salad
a delicacy of mixed baby greens, Mandarin oranges, asparagus, artichoke hearts,
Entrees
Chicken Porcini
Sauteed chicken breast topped with wild mushroom sauce
Stuffed Shrimp
with crabmeat and garlic herb butter
BBQ Shrimp & Bacon
a Captiva original & longtime favorite
Seafood Sampler
Fresh fish filet, fried scallops, oyster Rockefeller, BBQ shrimp & bacon, and steamed shrimp with 7 oz. lobster tail (in season)
Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp coated with shredded coconut deep fried, and served with a coconut glaze
Captiva Steam Pot
Clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops & fish steamed in saffron and fennel garlic broth with 7 oz lobster tail (in season)
Steamed Shrimp
12 oz., peel-n-eat
Stuffed Grouper
with crabmeat and Bearnaise sauce
Pan Seared Diver Scallops
with a saffron lemon cream sauce
Salmon Cakes
with red & green peppers, onions and herbs , with dill sauce
Green Flash Trio
½ lobster, shrimp and scallops served with asparagus, micro greens, and sun-dried tomatoes in a beurre blanc sauce
Atlantic Salmon
Grilled and topped with crabmeat, fresh spinach, and mango sauce
Pan-sauteed Triple Tail
with a mango salsa
Crunchy Grouper
Lightly dusted in corn flakes and fried golden brown
Sesame Tuna
Ahi tuna encrusted in black & white sesame seeds, served with a delicately crunchy seaweed salad and wasabi
Grilled Swordfish
Mild & firm, yet very tender, with garlic butter
Grouper “Café de Paris”
our house specialty, baked in white wine, lemon and & Worcestershire, finished with a buttery herb topping (may also order simply grilled or blackened)
Grilled Florida Lobster Tail
12 oz., served with drawn butter
Char-Grilled Ribeye
14 oz. “Prime” beef, served with sauteed mushrooms
Filet Mignon
8 oz., with green pepper demi-glace
Bone-In Veal Chop
14 oz., tender & grilled to perfection, with a wild mushroom reduction
Veal Zurich
Veal sauteed in butter, shallots, mushrooms, white wine, cream & lemon, served with homemade spätzli
Pork Tenderloin “Wellington”
Filet of pork wrapped in prosciutto ham, leaf spinach & puff pastry
Surf & Turf
7 oz. lobster tail & 6 oz. filet mignon
Grilled Grouper
Dessert
Apple Crumb Cake
Another homemade favorite
Carrot Cake
Homemade, with cream cheese icing
Cheese Cake
Please inquire about today’s flavors
Chocolate Mousse
with ice cream & raspberry sauce
Crème Brulee
Smooth & delicious, with a thin & crispy crust
Fresh Berries
Served with house made whipped cream
Ice Cream
Vanilla or chocolate
Key Lime Pie
Homemade, with a consistency of a light sherbet
Rainbow Sherbet
Light and refreshing
Tiramisu
Lady fingers dipped in espresso & brandy, with mascarpone (sweet) cheese
Triple Chocolate Cake
Triple layer chocolate cake with chocolate frosting