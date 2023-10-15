The Green Gator-Frisco 5566 Main St #110
Beverage
Coke
Diet coke
Sprite
Dr.pepper
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Root Beer
Coke Zero
Lemonade
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Kids Drink
Water
Topo Chico BTL
Red Bull
Employee Red Bull
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Coffee
Cappuccino
Latte
Appetizers
Abita Hushpuppies
Dozen Homemade Dogs
Gator Puppies
1/2 dozen alligator hushpuppies served with remouladesauce
Bang Bang Chicken
Tossed in Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Tossed in Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce
Cajun Shrimp Cocktail
Topped with Avocado & Pico De Gallo. Served with chips.
Cajun Tamales
Crab Stuffed Fried Jalapenos
Chicken Nachos
Crispy Tortilla Chips covered with Refried Beans & Melted Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Jalapeños.
Chips, Queso & Salsa
Served with a Cup of Queso and Salsa . Add Ground Beef to Queso $2
Cococut Shrimp
Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp & Marmalade
Crab Cakes
2 crab cakes served on a bed of mixed greens with remoulade sauce.
Crab Fingers
Fried or Sauteed
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Hand Battered with Creamy Shrimp Sauce
Alligator
Creole Red Sauce
Calamari
Fried & Sautéed with Onions, Jalapeños & Served with Sweet Chili Cilantro Sauce.
Cheese Sticks
Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Fried Green Tomaotes
Topped with Remolaude Sauce
Fried Jalapeños
Hand Battered Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Fried Pickles
Hand Battered Pickle Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Seafood Boat
Select 1.
Seafood Boat Sampler
Fried Shrimp, Fried Oysters, Fried Crawfish, & Fried Catfish Bites.
Cheese & Gravy Fries
Loaded w/ Cheddar & Gravy
Peel N Eat
Dozen Shrimp Served Cold w/ Cocktail Sauce
Pork Rings
Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Siracha Ranch.
Quesadillas
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.
Gator Sampler
Bone in Wings, Fried Pickels & Calamari.
Ahi Tuna Appetizer
Served with Pickle Ginger, Cusabi & Teriyaki Dressing.
Southern Rolls
Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Sirachi Ranch.
Bone In Wings
Boneless Wings
+Chip REFILL
Chips & Salsa
Soups & Gumbo
Salads
Famous Po' Boys
Oysters
Classics
Shrimp 1/2 & 1/2
Shrimp Creole & Popcorn Shrimp w/ Cajun Fries
Crawfish 1/2 & 1/2
Crawfish Etouffee & Fried Tails w/ Cajun Fries
1 lb Crawfish
2 lb Crawfish
Red Beans & Rice w/ Sausage
Simplicity at it's best
Jambalaya
Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices
Shrimp Creole
Classic Recipe w/ Tomato Based Sauce & Rice
Crawfish Etouffee
Classic Cajun recipe from our Brown Roux & Rice
Choose 1 Fried Plate
Choose 2 Fried Plate
Choose 3 Fried Plate
Choose 4 Fried Plate
Specialties
Blackened Chicken
Served w/ Steamed Veggies
Blackened Redfish
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus
Pan Fried Mahi Mahi
Shrimp, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Dirty Rice
Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo Shrimp, N'awlins BBQ Sauce, Cheesy Gouda Grits
Mr. A's BBQ Shrimp
10 Shrimp Barbequed, Peppery Butter Sauce & French Bread
Shrimp or Tilapia Tacos
Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya
Snow Crab Legs
Corn, Potatoes, Melted Butter
Crab Leg REFILL
Pasta Monica
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream Sauce
Angel Hair Pasta
White Wine, Garlic Butter- Choice of Crawfish, Chicken, or Shrimp
1/2 Ib Boiled Shrimp
Comes with corn, potatoes, and butter
1 Ib Boiled Shrimp
Comes with corn, potatoes, and butter.
Chicken Fried Steak
Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes
Chicken Fried Chicken
Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes
Fettuccine Afredo
Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken
Fish & Chips
Hand Battered Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Tartar Sauce
*SD Crawfish Cream Sauce
*SD Shrimp Cream Sauce
*Cup Monica Sauce
*Cup Alfredo Sauce
Sandwiches
The Frisco Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions, Bacon, BBQ. Served with Fries.
Cheeseburger
Signature Patty w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Onion, Pickles and Mayo. Served with Fries.
Patty Melt Sandwhich
Signature burger patty with grilled onions, provolone cheese, and special sause.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Avocado, Mayo. Served with Fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Mayo. Served with Fries.
Philly Cheese Sandwich
Chicken or Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom. Served with Fries.
Sides
Side Salad
Side Veggies
Side Asparagus
Cup Red Beans And Rice
Side Cajun Fries
Side Mashed Potatos
Cup Dirty Rice
Side Fried Okra
Cup Jambalaya
Side New Potatoes
Seasoned new potatoes