Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
Burgers
- The Classic$11.50
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.
- The B.O.M.B.$11.50
Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese
- The Brighton$11.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce
- The Reunion$11.50
Pepper jack cheese, roasted poblano peppers, baja slaw
- The Oakwood$11.50
Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, sliced tomato, mayo
- El Chingon$11.50
Pepper jack, fried jalapeño, pico de gallo, avocado aioli
- Patty Melt$12.00
- Classic Special (Copy)$14.00
Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese.
Brats & Dogs
Sandwiches
- Cuban$12.00
Ham, house-smoked pulled pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, hoagie
- Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered cod, fresh cut fries, house-made tartar sauce, coleslaw, served with lemon wedge
- Gyro$12.00
Beef and lamb gyro, mixed greens, tomato, onion, tzatziki in a toasted pita
- Philly$11.00
Sirloin steak topped with caramelized onion and pepper, con queso cheese sauce, hoagie
- Mediterranean Pita$10.00
Pita stuffed with feta cheese, red pepper, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, arugula, avocado
- Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
House-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pickles, Kaiser bun, side of slaw
- Salmon BLT$12.00
Blackened salmon, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, sourdough bread
- Club$13.00
- GVR Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Honey Siracha chicken$14.00
- Tuesday Tacos$12.00
Small Salads
Large Salads & Bowls
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar, egg, avocado, tomato, romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots & Shredded Cheddar topped with Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Nuggets served with Ranch
- Large Side Salad$9.00
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Large Caesar$10.00
Shaved Parmesan, croutons and romaine. Tossed in Caesar dressing
- Bowl Green Chile$7.00Out of stock
- Poke Bowl$15.00
Seared Ahi tuna tossed in poke sauce, rainbow carrots, grape tomatoes, avocado, mango, edamame, cucumber, cilantro and greens served on a bed of rice and lightly dressed with sriracha mayo
- Honey Balsamic Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, & Feta Cheese with a Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
Snacks & Apps
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Breaded & fried Wisconsin cheese curds. Served with marinara sauce
- Popcorn Chicken Nuggets$8.00
- Fresh Cut Fries$5.00
- Fried Pickles$7.50
House Battered Pickle Chips served with Ranch
- Dirty Queso$8.00
Four cheese con queso, topped with chorizo and fresh onion. Served with tortilla chips
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Pretzel with Cheese$6.00
Con queso on side
- Loaded Smoked Pork Nachos$12.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Jumbo Wings$13.50
8 wings per order. Choose your sauce, choose your dipper
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Quesadilla$12.00
- Loaded Cheese Fry$8.00
Smothered in queso and topped with green chile
- Loaded Cheese Tot$8.00
Smothered in queso and topped with green chile
- Hummus$10.00
- Sunday Nachos$20.00
- Honey Siracha Wings$10.00
- Beer Cheese Pretzel Bites$5.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries
- Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries
- Kids Dog$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries
- Kids Mac n Chz$8.00