Green Dirt On Oak
Dinner
- Cheese Croquettes$14.00
- GDF Fondue$14.00
- Lamb Tartare$22.00
- Citrus-Poached Beets$16.00
- Chicory Salad$16.00
- Roots n' Tubers$14.00
- Zucchini Tempura$13.00
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
- House Fries$12.00
- Mac n' Cheese$22.00
- Lamburger$18.00
- Rabbit Roulade$28.00
- Lamb Chops$48.00
- Hanger Steak$38.00
- Pork Chop$36.00
- Smoked Lamb Molé$45.00
- Large Format Steak
Libations
House Cocktails
Wines BTG
Beer
Free Spirited
Classic Cocktails
BOTTLE Wines BTG
Spirits
Vodka
Gin
American Whiskey
Agave
Rum
International Whisky
Liqueurs/Amaros/Vermouth
- Amaretto$10.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Averna$8.00
- Bareksten Aquavit$10.00
- Borghetti Espresso$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Cardamaro$8.00
- Carpano Antica$8.00
- Chartreuse, Green$14.00
- Chartreuse, Yellow$13.00
- Cocchi Americano$8.00
- Cocchi Rossa$8.00
- Dolin Blanc Vermouth$8.00
- Dolin Sweet Vermouth$8.00
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Fernet Menta$7.00
- Genepy$10.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- J. Reiger Caffé Amaro$10.00
- Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro$8.00
- Luxardo Bitter Bianco$8.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$8.00
- Montenegro$8.00
- Nux Alpina Walnut Liqueur$8.00
- St. Agrestis Amaro$10.00
- St. Germain$8.00
Brandy
N/A Spirits
Lunch
- Arctic Char Tartine$20.00
- Baked Gnocchi$22.00
- Cassoulet$28.00
- Cheese Croquettes$14.00
- Egg Sandwich$14.00
- French Fries$9.00
- French Onion Soup$14.00
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
- GDF Fondue$14.00
- Grilled Cheese$14.00
- Lamb Kebab$17.00
- Lamburger$22.00
- Little Gems$16.00
- Pork Bahn Mi$17.00
- Quinoa Bowl$18.00
- Reuben$18.00
- Turkish Eggs$17.00
- Chicory Salad$16.00
Wine by the Bottle
Retail
Cheese & Charcuterie
- Prairie Tomme$48.75/lb
- Bossa$43.50/lb
- Feta$24.99/lb
- Tuffet$43.50/lb
- Dirt Lover$45.50/lb
- Dirt Lover Mini$45.50/lb
- Wooly Rind$37.99/lb
- Queen of the Woods$40.00/lb
- Baetje Amoureux$50.00/lb
- Queen Anne's Lace - 6oz$15.99
- Point Reyes Bleu$39.00/lb
- Flory's Truckle
- Extra Fancy Country Ham$16.99/lb
- Sheep Butter$7.99/lb
- Gin & Juice Salami - SG$7.99
- Salame Picante - SG$9.99
- Finocchiona - OP$12.99
- Chorizo Rioja - OP$12.99
- Saucisson Sec - OP$12.99
- Nduja
- Fresh Rosemary - 3.5oz$6.99
- Fresh Rosemary - ONE POUND$17.50
- Fresh Plain - 3.5oz$6.99
- Fresh Plain - ONE POUND$17.50
- Fresh Nettle - 3.5oz$6.99
- Fresh Nettle - ONE POUND$17.50
- Fresh Garlic Peppercorn - 3.5oz$6.99
- Fresh Garlic Peppercorn - ONE POUND$17.50
- Fresh Spicy Chilis - 3.5oz$6.99/lb
- Fresh Spicy Chilis - ONE POUND$17.50/lb
- Fresh Garlic Herb - 3.5oz$6.99/lb
- Fresh Garlic Herb - ONE POUND$17.50/lb
Grab & Go
- Agua de Piedra - Sparkling$3.50
- DRAM - Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola$3.49
- DRAM - CBD Sparkling Water - Gingergrass$5.49
- DRAM - CBD Sparkling Water - Sweetgrass$5.49
- Ghia - Le Spritz - Lime & Salt$5.99
- Ghia - Le Spritz - Original$5.99
- Jarritos - Grapefruit$3.50
- Kif Kefir Water - Passionfruit-Lemongrass$7.50
- Kif Kefir Water - Raspberry Ginger Sage$7.50
- Lost Trail Rootbeer$3.50
- Louisburg Cider Mill$3.50
- Lucky Elixir Kombucha - Hop'd$5.00
- Lucky Elixir Kombucha - Pineapple Tepache$5.00
- Messenger Cold Brew$5.99
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Mexican Sprite$3.50
- Mountain Valley Spring Water$4.00
- Rishi Tea - Black Lemon$4.00
- Rishi Tea - Elderberry Maqui$4.00
- Stumptown Cold Brew - Horchata$4.99
- Roasted Garlic Dip w/ Crudités$12.00
- Three Cheese Board$16.00
- Cheese & Charcuterie Board$22.00
Merch
- Sheep Dad Hat$40.00
- Rope Hat - Vintage Patch$30.00
- Local Goodness Tote - Charcoal$20.00
- Local Goodness Tote - Natural$20.00
- Sheep Bandana Natural$20.00
- Sheep Bandana - Black$20.00
- Vintage Patch$5.00
- Local Goodness Shortsleeve Shirt - Small$30.00
- Local Goodness Shortsleeve Shirt - Medium$30.00
- Local Goodness Shortsleeve Shirt - Large$30.00
- Local Goodness Shortsleeve Shirt - X-Large$30.00
- Local Goodness Shortsleeve Shirt - 2X-Large$32.00
- Local Goodness Shortsleeve Shirt - 3X-Large$36.00
- Local Goodness Shortsleeve Shirt - 4X-Large$38.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Embroidered Cheese Script - Small$60.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Embroidered Cheese Script - Medium$60.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Embroidered Cheese Script - Large$60.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Embroidered Cheese Script - X-Large$60.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Embroidered Cheese Script - 2X-Large$60.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Collegiate Cheese - Small$40.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Collegiate Cheese - Medium$40.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Collegiate Cheese - Large$40.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Collegiate Cheese - X-Large$40.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt - Collegiate Cheese - 2X-Large$42.00
- Leather Sheep Coasters - 4 Pack$36.00
Cookbooks
Dry
- Banyuls Vinegar
- Saba Antica$19.99
- Agrumato Lemon Oil$29.99
- Agrumato Blood Orange Oil$29.99
- Big Sky Bakery Granola$14.00
- Blake Hill - Tart Cherry w Cardamom & Port$8.99
- Blake Hill - Wild Blueberry w Thyme$8.99
- Blake Hill - French Onion w Rosemary$8.99
- Blake Hill - Raspberry Mostarda$8.99
- Charcuterie Board Birthday Card$5.50
- Cheese Pairing Love Card$5.50
- Crying Onions Card$5.50
- Rooting for You Encouragement Card$5.50
- Tinned Fish Birthday Card$5.50
- True Love Cheese Card$5.50
- Broadway Coffee - Black Sheep$14.00
- Date Better - Almond Java Crunch$7.00
- Date Better - Hazelnut Praline$7.00
- Date Better - Peanut Butter Crunch$7.00
- Dunes Green Dirt Candle$40.00
- Dunes Milk & Honey Candle$40.00
- Evie Olive Oil - Bold$29.99
- Evie Olive Oil - Smooth$29.99
- Fair Share Farm - Kimchi$12.00
- Fair Share Farm - Jalapenos en Escabeche$14.00
- Fair Share Farm - Sauerkraut$10.00
- Fair Share Farm - Beet Relish$12.00
- Fishwife - Cantabrian Anchovies$9.99
- Fishwife - Smoked Salmon w Sichuan Chili Crisp$14.99
- Fishwife - Smoked Rainbow Trout$12.99
- Fishwife - Sardines w Preserved Lemon$9.99
- Sourdough Crackers Parmesan & Herb$7.99
- Sourdough Crackers Cheddar & Sriracha$7.99
- Sourdough Crackers Tahini & Garlic$7.99
- Sourdough Starter$7.99
- H Sauce$10.00
- Janet's Finest - Raspberry Jalapeno$6.00
- Janet's Peach Berry Jalapeno$6.00
- KC Canning Unfiltered Hoppy Pickle$12.00
- KC Canning Sriracha Pickled Green Beans$14.00
- KC Canning 7-Pepper Jelly$9.00
- KC Canning Everything Chili Crunch$12.00
- KC Canning Cheese Board Trio$15.00
- Maldon Smoked Sea Salt$8.00
- Mama Lil's Goathorn Peppers$13.99
- Marion Milling AP Flour$12.00
- Marion Milling Bread Flour$12.00
- Matiz Smoked Sardines$5.49
- Matiz Spicy Sardines$5.49
- Matiz Mussels in Olive Oil$9.99
- Messner Raw Honey - 16oz$18.00
- Messner Hot Honey$15.00
- Messner Beeswax Candle - Morel Mushroom$12.00
- Messner Lip Balm - 4 Pack
- Messner Beeswax Candle - Single Sheep$8.00
- Messner Beeswax Candle - Three Sheep$18.00
- Aspagusto! Pickled Aspargus$11.99
- Beet Tea Towel$18.00
- Blue Cheese Sympathy Card$5.50
- Carriots of Fire Pickled Carrots$10.99
- Cauliflower Power Pickled Cauliflower$10.99
- Cheddar Cheese Love Card$5.50
- Cheese Knives Book Box - Matte Black$22.00
- Chipotle Smoky Chili Mixed Nuts$7.99
- Cocktail Napkin - Cheers$6.49
- Cocktail Napkin - Surf$6.99
- Dill Tea Towel$18.00
- Fig & Honey Crackers$8.00
- Garlic Stuffed Olives$7.99
- GF Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers$10.00
- Gouda Cheese Everyday Card$5.50
- Honey Bee Tea Towel$18.00
- Messner Raw Honey$18.00
- Olive + Pit Bowl Book Box$28.00
- Pickled Cornichons$6.99
- Posh Pricks Toothpicks$6.99
- Quince Paste$5.99
- Rich Truffle Salted Mixed Nuts$7.99
- Savory Addictions - Original Blend$8.99
- Savory Addictions - Salt & Pepper$8.99
- Shortbread Cookies - Chocolate Cacao Nib$6.49
- Shortbread Cookies - Meyer Lemon$6.49
- Sicilian Nocellara Del Belice Olives$7.99
- Single Serve Flatbreads - Olive Oil & Sel Gris$1.49
- Stokra Pickled Okra$10.99
- Toast for Cheese - Apricot, Pistachio & Sunflower Seed$12.00
- Toast for Cheese - Quince, Pecan & Poppy Seed$12.00
- Treat - Candied Walnuts$6.95
- Treat - Spiced Pecans$6.95
- Very Deli Mixed Olives$7.99
- Villa Jerada - Aleppo Pepper$9.99
- Villa Jerada - Harissa Paste$11.99
- Villa Jerada - Urfa Biber$9.99
- Wildwood Chocolates - Berry Berry$13.99
- Wildwood Chocolates - Marcona Almond$13.99
- Wildwood Chocolates - Orange Confit & Cherries$13.99
- Wine & Cheese 'Perfect Pairing' Tea Towel Set$32.00
Green Dirt on Oak Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 386-2156
Open now • Closes at 3PM