GreenG Miracle Mile
Acai Bowls
- Amazonia$15.00
Acai, Banana, Pineapple and Raw Honey. Topped with Granola, Pineapple, Banana, Strawberries and Coconut Flakes
- Luscious$16.00
A base of Acai, Pineapple, Banana, Raw Honey Topped with: Chia Pudding, Mixed Nuts, Strawberries, Mango and Coconut Flakes
- The Knockout$17.00
Acai , Banana, Whey Protein and Raw Honey. Topped with Almond Butter, Mixed Nuts, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberries and Coconut Flakes
Acai-Guarana Bowls
Smoothie Bowls
- Pitayamia$15.50
Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Pineapple Banana and Raw Honey. Toppings: Granola, Bee Pollen, Coconut Flakes, Banana, Strawberries and Kiwi.
- Gainz Bowl$15.00
Coconut Meat, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maca, Dates (Isolated or Vegan) Chocolate Protien Cacao and Cinnamon. Toppings: Banana, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries and Bar Figs
Cold-Pressed Juices, Shots and Lemonades
JUICES- ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED
- Adjust Yourself 12 oz$12.00
Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Lemon, Cilantro and Ginger
- Verde Fit 12 oz$12.00
Green Apple, Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber and Apple Cider Vinegar
- Green-G 12 oz$12.00
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Lemon, Spirulina, Himalayan Sea Salt and Cayenne Pepper
- Beetrush 12 oz$12.00
Beets, Green Apple, Carrot and Lemon
- Cafe Of Life 12 oz$12.00
Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon and Ginger
- Straight Up 12 oz$12.00
Grapefruit, Lemon, Ginger, Pineapple, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric and Chia Seeds
- Orange Juice$9.25
- Celery Juice$12.00
100% Celery Juice
SHOTS & DETOX LEMONADES
- Picantico Shot$6.00
Ginger, Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Cayenne and Raw Honey
- Sana shot$6.00
Turmeric, Garlic, ACV, Lemon and Black Pepper
- Ginger Shot$6.00
- Detox Lemonade$11.00
Activated Charcoal, Lemon, Maple and Alkaline Water
- Blue Soul Lemonade$12.00
Blue Algae, Ginger, Lemon, Green Apple, Maca, Cayenne and Alkaline Water
- Dragon Lemonade$12.00Out of stock
CASHEW MILKS-MADE IN HOUSE
GreenG Signature Cleanses
OUR CLEANSES
- ONE DAY DETOX$75.00
6 (12oz) RAW ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED JUICES + 1 (12oz) 1 DETOX LEMONADE + 1 FREE SHOT
- TWO DAY DETOX$160.00
12 (12oz) RAW ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED JUICES + 2 (12oz) DETOX LEMONADES + 2 FREE SHOTS
- THREE DAY DETOX$230.00
18 (12oz) RAW ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED JUICES + 3 DETOX LEMONADES+ 3 FREE SHOTS
Smoothies
Protein Smoothies
- Gainz Smoothie$12.50
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maca, Cacao, Banana, (Isolated or Vegan) Chocolate Protein, Cinnamon and Dates.
- Berry Xtreme$12.00
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Whey Vanilla Protein, Strawberry, Banana and Raw Honey.
- Go Fit$12.00
Coconut Milk, Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, (Isolated or Vegan) Vanilla Protein, Vanilla Extract and Raw Honey.
- Berrygainz$13.00
Almond Milk, Peanut butter, Blueberries, Cinnamon, Full Whey Chocolate Protein Scoop, Strawberries and Cacao.
- Blue Almond$13.50
Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Cashews, Oats, Banana and Vanilla Protein.
- Peanut Dream$13.00
Oat milk, Acai, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Whey Protein, Banana
Smoothies
Custom Smoothie
Avocado Toasts, Waffles and More
TOASTS, WAFFLES & OATS
- Avocado Toast$15.50
Avocado Smash, Cilantro, Cashew Cheese, Sour Cream (nuts base), Chia Seeds and Goji Berries Sourdough Bread "Zack the Baker"
- Salmon Egg Avo Toast$16.50
Avocado Smash, leafy green, Smoked Salmon and Organic Hard-boiled Egg Sourdough Bread "Zack the Baker"
- Special Salmon Toast$15.00
Smoked Salmon, Sliced Avocado, Cashew Spread, Cashew Sour Cream and Capers. Sourdough Bread "Zack the Baker"
- Almond Toast$14.00
Almond Butter, Peanut Butter or Nutella Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries and Drizzle of Agave on Zak The Baker Sour Dough Bread
- Green G Waffle$16.00
Gluten Free Waffle Tapioca Flour, Coconut Flour, Maca, Organic Eggs, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon. Topped with: Strawberries, Banana, Maple Syrup, Coconut Flakes and Almond Butter
- Hot Oatmeal Bowl$12.50
Overnight Oats, Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt and Maple. Topped with GF Granola, Blueberries, Mango, Almond Butter and Coconut Flakes
- Granola Bowl$13.00
Greek Yogurt Or Vanilla Chia Pudding Base Topped with: Strawberries, Banana and Mango, Raw Honey, GF Granola and Coconut flakes
- Overnight Protein Oats$9.50
Overnight Oats, Chia Seeds and Almond Milk. Maple, Vanilla Essence and Isolated Vanilla Whey Protein Topped with: Coconut flakes and Blueberries or Goji Berries This product can't be made vegan.
GreenG Signature Salad
SALAD
Coffee & Matcha
- Matcha Tea (HOT) with water$4.99
- Matcha Latte (HOT) with milk$6.99
- Matcha Iced Latte$6.99
- Cold Brew Iced Latte$6.99
Fincas Coffee Cold Brew and your choice of milk + Sweetener
- Cappucchino$5.25
- Expresso$3.55
- Double Expresso$4.99
- Macchiato$4.25
- American Coffee$3.25
- Chagaccino Ice Latte$6.99
- Chagaccino Latte (HOT)$6.50