Greenheart Ballston Ballston - COMING SOON
Cold-Pressed Juice 🍃
Refresh 🍉
Watermelon, Aloe, Mint, Lime | Revive & Refresh, Assist Muscle Recovery, Improve Heart Health
Daily Greens 🥬
Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Pineapple, Apple, Kale, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon, Mint | Alkalize the Body, Address Inflammation, Boost Immunity
Remedy 🥕
Carrot, Pineapple, Pear, Turmeric, Ginger | Reduce Inflammation, Boost Immunity, Neutralize Free Radicals
Hydrate 🍍
Pineapple, Cucumber, Coconut Water, Aloe | Hydrate, Improve Gut Health & Skin Repair, Reduce Effects of Sun Damage
Detox 🥬
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon | Detoxify, Restore & Rejuvenate Major Organs
Revitalize 💪
Beet, Carrot, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger | Purify Blood & Lymphatic System, Address Iron Deficiencies, Increase Energy, Improve Skin
Defend 🍎🍏
Red Apple, Green Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, Ceylon Cinnamon | Boost Immunity, Improve Heart Health, Cancer Preventative Properties
Cashew Milks 🥛
Cashew Chai 🌰
Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Medjool Dates, Ayurvedic Chai Spices (Cinnamon, Allspice, Cardamom, Clove, Ginger), Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Stimulate Digestive & Pancreatic Enzymes, Regulate Blood Sugar, Reduce Inflammation
Cold Brew Latte ☕️
House-Made Cold-Brew Coffee, Activated Cashews, Medjool Dates, Coconut Sugar, Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Increase Energy, Improve Brain Function
Strawberry Cashew 🍓
Activated Cashews, Strawberries, Medjool Dates, Vanilla Bean, Himalayan Pink Salt | Helps tone and rejuvenate the skin.
Smoothies 🥤
Bowls 🥣
Barbee Bowl 💅💖
Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ceylon Cinnamon. Topped with Safe + Fair Birthday Cake Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.
Açaí Bowl 🍓🍌
Açaí Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.
Mother of Dragons Bowl 🐉
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Goji Berry, Ground Pumpkin Seeds.
Super Green Smoothie Bowl 🥬🍌🫐
Kale, Banana, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Coconut.
Waffles 🧇
Salads 🥗
Radiant Greens Salad 🥬
Radicchio, Seasonal Greens, Seasonal Squash, Figs, and Walnuts. Tossed in a flavorful Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Contains Nuts.
Kale Caesar 🥬
Kale, Roasted Chickpeas, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, and a Creamy Cashew Caesar Dressing. Contains Nuts.
Raw Pad Thai 🥢
Zucchini, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Edamame, Red Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, and a Thai-Style Tahini Dressing. Contains Sesame and Soy.
Snacks 🍿
Bananas Foster Chia Pudding 🍌
This pudding is a great on-the-go breakfast or afternoon snack. Our coconut chia pudding base, now in an 8 oz recyclable plastic jar, is layered with rich date caramel, topped with caramelized bananas, and then drizzled with walnut butter. Sweet, salty, and satisfies all of your cravings.
Nomz Almond Energy Bites ⚡️
Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.
Nomz Hazelnut Energy Bites ⚡️
Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Hazelnuts, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.
Nomz Pistachio Energy Bites ⚡️
Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Pistachio, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.
Cherry Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🍫
Blends fresh-roasted peanut & pecan nut butter with whole roasted pecan pieces, tart dried cherries, Askinosie dark chocolate, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein and raw organic wildflower honey. Contains: Coconut, Peanuts, and Tree Nuts
Figgy Chai Peanut Butter Protein Bar
Fresh-roasted peanut & almond nut butter, sweet dried figs, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, raw organic wildflower honey, and Big Spoon Roaster's signature blend of traditional chai tea spices. Contains: peanuts, almonds, coconut.
Apple Ginger Almond Butter Protein Bar 🍎
Fresh-roasted almond butter filled with crystallized Fiji ginger and unsweetened dried apple, which complement the crunch of Michele's Granola and puffed quinoa. Contains: almonds & coconut.
Michele's Ginger Hemp Granola
We're proud to carry local maker, Michele's Granola. We now use this Ginger Hemp granola to top our smoothie bowls. Buttery hemp seeds and a punch of sweet organic ground ginger take the spotlight in this distinctive blend, flecked with sesame, pumpkin, and golden and brown flax seeds. This nut free variety provides a delicious granola experience for all.
Michele's Almond Butter Granola
We’re proud to carry local maker, Michele’s Granola. In this blend, they add a big dollop of real almond butter into each bag, adding a delicious creamy crunch to their traditional granola mix.
Michele's Lemon Pistachio Granola
We’re proud to carry local maker, Michele’s Granola. Lemon Pistachio is a sunny mix of almonds, pistachios and sweet and tangy lemon juice. Enjoy!
Essentia Alkaline Water 💧
New Wt. 32 Oz
Apricot Pepita Peanut Butter Protein Bar 🍑
Fresh-roasted peanut & pepita butter, whole pumpkin seeds, wildflower honey, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, and golden apricots. Contains: peanuts & coconut.
Nomz Coconut Energy Bites ⚡️
Almonds, Dates, Cocoa, Coconut, Sea Salt | Great for an on-the-go snack.
Lemon Blueberry Cashew Butter Protein Bar 🍋🫐
Organic cashew butter blended with Michele's Granola, dried blueberries, lemon, quinoa, heirloom Mission almonds, and non-GMO pea protein. Contains: almonds, cashews & coconut.
Wellness Shots ⚡️
Cleanses 🍃
1-Day Cleanse
A one day version of our signature cleanse. Includes five cold-pressed juices and fan fave, Cashew Chai.
3-Day Signature Cleanse
Our most popular cleanse. Includes 18 bottles total. Five of our signature cold-pressed juices and fan fave, Cashew Chai, daily. This cleanse is designed to reboot your system, delivering the maximum amount of nutrients we have to offer.
Merchandise 🛍
Black Bottle Pump
Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.
Black Bottle Sprayer
Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.
White Bottle Pump
Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.
White Bottle Sprayer
Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.
Cooler Bag
Keep your Greenheart favorites chilled in transport with this insulated cooler bag. Fits four bottles and a small ice pack.