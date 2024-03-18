Greenhouse Kitchen College Hill
Bowls and Burritos
- Classic Burrito$9.95
Brown or white rice - choice of up to 5 toppings ( beans, cheese, jalapeño, roasted peppers and onion, mixed Greens, sour cream and choice of Salsa.
- Spring Roll$11.95
Unfried Rice - Rice Noodles - Avocado - Edamame - Cucumber - Carrot - Sweet Chili sauce and soy ginger glaze
- Sante Fe$11.95
White Rice - Red Onion - Colby Jack Cheese - Corn Salsa - Mixed Bean Salsa - Southwest Ranch
- Sweet Chili Filly$10.95
White Rice - Beans - Roasted Pepper & Onions - Mozzarella Cheese - Queso - Sweet Chili
- Powerhouse$11.95
Cauliflower rice - Quinoa - Mixed Greens - Avocado - Edamame - Mixed Bean Salsa - Greenhouse Vinaigrette
- Hibachi$11.95
Unfried Rice - Cucumber - Zucchini - Carrot - Bean Sprouts - Green Onion - Yum Yum Sauce
- Greenhouse Poke$14.95
Brown Rice - Avocado - Edamame - Cucumber - Mango Salsa - Wasabi Vinaigrette - Pineapple Vinaigrette - Choice of Cured Salmon or Ahi Tuna
- Hawaiian Poke$11.95
Brown Rice - Avocado - Edamame - Green Onion - Miso Glazed Pineapple - Yum Yum Sauce
- BYO Custom$12.95
- Midwest Bowl$11.95
- CATERING$12.95Out of stock
Salads and Wraps
- Mediterranean$11.95
Mixed Greens -Cucumber - Kalamata Olive - Tomato - Banana Peppers - Mozzarella Cheese - Cucumber Sauce - Greenhouse Vinaigrette
- Buffalo$11.95
Mixed Greens - Celery - Tomato - Cucumber - Avocado - Blue Cheese - Sunflower Seeds - Buffalo Sauce - Buttermilk or Vegan Ranch
- Cob$11.95
Mixed Greens - Avocado - Tomato - Red Onion - Hard Boiled Egg - Colby Jack Cheese - Buttermilk or Vegan Ranch
- Taco Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens - Tomato - Red Pepper - Colby Jack Cheese - Pico De Gallo - Corn Salsa - Chimichurri Sauce
Tacos and Quesadilla
- 2 Steak Tacos$8.95
2 corn Tortillas - Steak - Mixed Greens - Colby Jack Cheese - Choice of 2 Salsas - Served with Chips
- 2 Chicken Tacos$7.95
2 corn Tortillas - Chicken - Mixed Greens - Colby Jack Cheese - Choice of 2 Salsas - Served with Chips
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Flour Tortilla - Colby Jack Cheese - Side Salsa and Sour Cream
- Meat Quesadilla$8.95
Flour Tortilla - choice of Steak, Chicken, Soy Curls Colby Jack Cheese - Side Salsa and Sour Cream
- Vegan Quesadilla$8.95
Flour Tortilla - Vegan Cheese - Salsa
- Crab Rangoon Quesadilla$11.95