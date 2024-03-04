Skip to Main content
Greenhouse Kitchen - College Hill
Greenhouse Kitchen Waterloo
Greenhouse Kitchen - College Hill Locations and Ordering Hours
Waterloo
(319) 888-4439
1730 W Ridgeway Ave, Suite 500, Waterloo, IA 50701
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
College Hill
(319) 260-2230
917 W 23rd St, Suite B, Cedar Falls, IA 50614
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
