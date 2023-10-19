Acai Bowls

Sunrise
$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds

Soma
$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, banana, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, cashews, mape syrup, cinnamon

Blue Majik
$11.95

Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries

Dragon
$11.95

Blended: dragon fruit, banana, strawberries, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, coconut shreds, pneapple, cashews, strawberries

Juice

Greenleaf
$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber

Simple Greens
$8.95

kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber

Green Lemonade
$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, pineapple, pear, cucumber

Sweetleaf
$8.95

kale, spinach, mint, ginger, lemon, pear, cucumber

Wondrous Punch
$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, strawberry, carrot, apple, pear, orange

Pineapple Express
$8.95

pineapple, ginger, carrot, orange

Morning After
$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot

Turmeric Sunshine
$8.95

turmeric, lemon, carrot, orange, beet, kale

Smoothies

Almond Berry
$8.95

banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk

Berry Fix
$7.95

blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice

Blue Mango
$8.95

E3 live (spirulina extract), banana, mango, pineapple, baby spinach, coconut oil, cashew milk

Dragon Berry
$8.95

dragonfruit, banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut oil, cashew milk

Green Being
$7.95

baby spinach, lemon, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple-kale juice

Green Solution +
$8.95

banana, lime, baby spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, coconut oil, apple-kale juice

Maca Cacao
$8.95

banana, cacao, almond butter, maca, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, cold brew coffee

Smoothie of the Month
$8.95

Our Smoothie of the Month is chosen by our in-store teams and is either seasonally specific or a throwback from our previous menu. Check us out on Instagram for this month's featured smoothie!

Oatmeal Bowls

Morning Berries
$9.25

oats, chia seeds, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, maple, cinnamon

Banana Coconut
$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon
$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, apple, hemp seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon

Grain Bowls

Southwest
$10.75Out of stock

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, black beans, avocado, tomato, cilantro, chia seeds, hemp seeds. Served with Spicy Cilantro dressing

Mediterrenan
$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, roasted chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing

Shots

Wheatgrass
$5.95

wheatgrass

Zen
$4.95

ginger, lemon, cayenne

Tiger's Blood
$4.95

ginger, lemon, beet, cayenne

Blue Ginger
$4.95

ginger, pineapple, E3 live (spirulina extract)

ACV
$4.95

Signature apple cider vinegar, lemon

Bottled Juice

Greenleaf Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Simple Greens Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Green Lemonade Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Sweetleaf Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Pineapple Express Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Wondrous Punch Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Cashew Milk Bottle
$8.95
Cashew Cold Brew Bottle
$8.95
Discount Bottle
$4.50Out of stock
Growler
$18.00Out of stock

Custom Drinks

Custom Juice
$8.95
Custom Smoothie
$7.95

Other Drinks

Coconut Water
$2.95
Cold Brew Coffee
$4.95

Hot Drinks

Hot Cacao
$7.95

Cashew milk, maca, cacao powder, coconut oil, maple steamed hot topped with cinnamon

Apple Cashew Spice
$7.95

Juiced apple, kale, and ginger mixed with cashew milk and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon.

Golden Milk Latte
$7.95Out of stock

Turmeric and pear juice, mixed with cashew milk, pure maple syrup, coconut oil and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon

Hot Lemony Sip-It
$8.95

Retail Items

Power Bite
$3.75

almond butter, coconut, cacao, chia seeds, cinnamon, coconut oil, salt, maple

True Essence Nectar
$9.95
Signature ACV
$16.75
youlovefruit snacks
$3.50
The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame
$2.25

non GMO, V, GF, Keto

Fresh Bellies
$4.00

non GMO, V, GF

Mustache Munchies Crackers
$2.25

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Protein Puck - Plant-Based Protein Bars
$3.50

non GMO, V, GF

Mavuno Harvest Organic Fruit Bites
$3.00

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Just Water - Liter
$4.00
Just Date Syrup
$9.00
Good Wolf Probiotic Tonic
$4.00
Roadhouse Hummus
$7.00

Seasonal Items

Elderberry Smoothie
$9.95Out of stock

dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, almond butter, coconut oil, coconut water

Elderberry Smoothie Bowl
$12.95Out of stock

Blended: dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, coconut oil, almond butter, and coconut water / Topped with: granola, shredded coconut, chia seeds, blueberries, cacao nibs

Mixed Bean
$9.75Out of stock

Bean Mix (black, red kidney, chickpeas), red onion, celery, jalapeno. Mixed with spicy cilantro dressing.

Harvest Grain Salad
$10.75Out of stock

Ancient grains, spinach, red onion, apple, shredded beet, shredded carrot, roasted chickpeas, mustard vinaigrette