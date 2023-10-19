Greenleaf Juice Pearl District
Acai Bowls
Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds
Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, banana, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, cashews, mape syrup, cinnamon
Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries
Blended: dragon fruit, banana, strawberries, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, coconut shreds, pneapple, cashews, strawberries
Juice
kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber
kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber
kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, pineapple, pear, cucumber
kale, spinach, mint, ginger, lemon, pear, cucumber
kale, spinach, beet, strawberry, carrot, apple, pear, orange
pineapple, ginger, carrot, orange
kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot
turmeric, lemon, carrot, orange, beet, kale
Smoothies
banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk
blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice
E3 live (spirulina extract), banana, mango, pineapple, baby spinach, coconut oil, cashew milk
dragonfruit, banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut oil, cashew milk
baby spinach, lemon, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple-kale juice
banana, lime, baby spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, coconut oil, apple-kale juice
banana, cacao, almond butter, maca, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, cold brew coffee
Our Smoothie of the Month is chosen by our in-store teams and is either seasonally specific or a throwback from our previous menu. Check us out on Instagram for this month's featured smoothie!
Oatmeal Bowls
oats, chia seeds, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, maple, cinnamon
oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon
oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, apple, hemp seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon
Grain Bowls
Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, black beans, avocado, tomato, cilantro, chia seeds, hemp seeds. Served with Spicy Cilantro dressing
Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, roasted chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing
Shots
Bottled Juice
Custom Drinks
Other Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cashew milk, maca, cacao powder, coconut oil, maple steamed hot topped with cinnamon
Juiced apple, kale, and ginger mixed with cashew milk and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon.
Turmeric and pear juice, mixed with cashew milk, pure maple syrup, coconut oil and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon
Retail Items
almond butter, coconut, cacao, chia seeds, cinnamon, coconut oil, salt, maple
non GMO, V, GF, Keto
non GMO, V, GF
Organic, non GMO, V, GF
non GMO, V, GF
Organic, non GMO, V, GF
Seasonal Items
dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, almond butter, coconut oil, coconut water
Blended: dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, coconut oil, almond butter, and coconut water / Topped with: granola, shredded coconut, chia seeds, blueberries, cacao nibs
Bean Mix (black, red kidney, chickpeas), red onion, celery, jalapeno. Mixed with spicy cilantro dressing.
Ancient grains, spinach, red onion, apple, shredded beet, shredded carrot, roasted chickpeas, mustard vinaigrette