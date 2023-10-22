Popular Items

Sausage Bagel Sandwich
$10.95

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Egg, and Cheese.

Bacon Breakfast Burrito
$11.95

Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese

Brewed Iced Tea
$3.50

Breakfast Burritos & Breakfast Favorites (Served All Day)

Burritos

Bacon Breakfast Burrito
$11.95

Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese

Ham Breakfast Burrito
$11.95

Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$11.95

Chorizo, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage Breakfast Burrito
$11.95

Sausage, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito
$11.95

A mixture of Black Beans, Quinoa, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Tomatoes.

Veggie Breakfast Burrito
$11.95

Eggs, Spinach, Mushroom, Seasoned Potatoes, Tomato, and Cheese.

Steak Breakfast Burrito
$13.95

Steak Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese

Impossible
$13.95Out of stock

Impossible Meat (TM) mixed with eggs, seasoned potatoes, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, and Cheese.

No Meat Breakfast Burrito
$11.95

Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.

Salsa Bottle
$8.95

Bowl

Chorizo Protein Bowl
$11.95

Like our signature chorizo burrito but in a bowl! Eggs, Chorizo, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Sausage Protein Bowl
$11.95

Like our signature Sausage Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with Sausage, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Ham Protein Bowl
$11.95

Like our Signature Ham Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with, Boar's Head Ham, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Vegan Breakfast Bowl
$11.95

Our delicious Vegan Bowl packed with quinoa, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato.

Veggie Breakfast Bowl
$11.95

Delicious Veggie Bowl packed with Eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, black beans, spinach, and topped with cheese.

Bacon Protein Bowl
$11.95

Like our Signature Bacon Burrito but in a bowl! Crispy Boar's Head Bacon mixed with Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese!

Steak Protein Bowl
$12.95Out of stock

Like our steak burrito but in a bowl! Seasoned steak made in house daily, Fresh Cracked eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Impossible Meat Protein Bowl
$12.95Out of stock

Impossible Meat, Black Beans, Mushroom, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese

No Meat Bowl
$11.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Crispy Boar's Head Bacon, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Ham Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Breakfast Ham, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Chorizo Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Chorizo, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Sausage Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

No Meat Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Fresh Cracked Eggs and Cheese.

Bacon Bagel Sandwich
$10.95

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.

Sausage Bagel Sandwich
$10.95

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Egg, and Cheese.

Chorizo Bagel Sandwich
$10.95
Ham Bagel Sandwich
$10.95

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Ham, Egg, or Cheese.

No Meat Bagel Sandwhich
$10.95

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Egg, and Cheese.

Bacon French Toast Sandwich
$13.95

Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.

Chorizo French Toast Sanddwich
$13.95
Sausage French Toast Sandwich
$13.95

Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

No Meat French Toast Sandwich
$10.95
Bacon Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

Chorizo Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95
Ham Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Ham, Eggs, and Cheese.

No Meat Ciabatta
$10.75

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Eggs, and Cheese

Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

House Sourdough with Eggs, and Cheese and your choice of Bacon or Sausage

Breakfast Plates

Avocado Toast
$8.95

Toasted Whole grain bread topped with fresh avocado, crushed red pepper Option to Add Two peices of Boar's Head Bacon and Egg of your choice.

Greenlee's French Toast Breakfast
$13.95

Greenlee's Signature Thick Sliced French Toast with a side of fresh scrambled eggs and your choice of protein. Protein Options Include: Bacon or Sausage

Greenlee's Signature French Toast Slice
$4.25

A customer favorite! Thick Slices of Greenlee’s Cinnamon Bread made into French Toast!

Greenlee's Waffle Breakfast
$13.95

Greenlee's Signature Cinnamon Bread Waffle with a side of fresh scrambled eggs, and your choice of protein. Protein options include: Bacon or Sausage.

Greenlee's Cinnamon Bread Waffle
$7.95

Our Signature Cinnamon Bread Belgian Waffle! Made with our Famous Cinnamon Bread Dough.

Sweets and treats

Bear Claw
$4.50

Our most loved danish, a classic pastry with slivered almonds and almond paste!

Cheese Danish
$4.50

Our loved danish, a classic pastry filled with cheese. Sweet and savory in every bite.

Coffee Cake
$4.50

Fresh Baked Coffee Cake made in house Daily!

Cupcake
$4.75

Fresh and decorated cupcakes perfect for any occasion! Cupcake options include: Shaved Chocolate, Carrot, and Confetti Vanilla!

Kranzkuchen
$32.95
Cinnamon Sugar Crispie
$5.95

The perfect combination of chewy and crunch! Puff pastry topped with Cinnamon and Sugar!

Cinnamon Roll
$5.95
Hot Cross Buns Half Dozen
$15.00Out of stock
Hot Cross Bun
$3.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Beignet
$3.00
Flan
$5.95Out of stock
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip w/Walnuts cake slice
$4.95Out of stock
Peppermint Bark Bar
$4.95Out of stock
Everything Bagel
$3.25

Everything Bagel flown in from the Bronx!

Everything Bagel Toasted with Cream Cheese
$4.00

Fresh Baked Brooklyn style bagel. Comes with a side of Cream Cheese

Plain Bagel
$3.25

Plain Bagel flown in from the Bronx!

Plain Bagel Toasted with Cream Cheese
$4.00

Fresh Baked Brooklyn style bagel. Comes with a side of Cream Cheese

Lemon Bar
$4.95

Refreshing lemon bar squares topped with powdered sugar!

Brownie Bar
$4.95Out of stock
Greenlee's Famous Cinnamon Bread
$8.95

A Greenlee's original you can only buy in ouir store on the Alameda! Our Famous signature Cinnamon Bread- Cinnamon Marbleized into every bite!

Greenlee's Raisin Cinnamon Bread
$8.95

Our Signature Cinnamoon bread with Raisins mixed inside.

Greenlee's Blueberry Cinnamon Bread
$8.95Out of stock

Our traditional Cinnamon Bread with Blueberries mixed inside.

Orange Marble Loaf
$8.95
Cinnamon Streusel Loaf Cake
$8.95

Cinnamon Stresusel Loaf swirled with cinnamon in each bite and topped with Streusel and sugar.

Banana Nut Loaf Cake
$8.95

Greenlee's Original Banana Nut Bread topped with walnuts on top for a perfect crunch

Chocolate Loaf Cake
$8.95

Decadent Double Chocolate Loaf swirled in with chocolate chips and topped with Chocolate Chips!

Chocolate Marble Loaf Cake
$8.95

Greenlee's traditional chocolate loaf swirled in with vanilla. Topped with traditional chocolate chips and white chocolate chips.

Lemon Blueberry Loaf Cake
$8.95

Greenlee's original lemon loaf, blueberries swirled inside and topeed with a coat of sugar!

1\2 Sheet Burnt Almond Cake
$69.95Out of stock
1\4 Sheet Burnt Almond Cake
$49.95Out of stock
8" Round Burnt Almond Cake
$39.95

White Cake with Buttercream filling and Burnt Almonds.

Burnt Almond Cake Slice
$7.95
1 Dozen Butter Cookie
$12.95
Festive Cookies
$4.25

Sugar Cookies decorated with beautiful designs!

Fresh Baked Cookies
$4.25

Fresh Baked Cookies made in house daily! Cookie Options Include: Chocolate Chunk, Salted Caramel, Ginger Molasses, Lemon Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, and Peanut Butter Dipped Chocolate.

Small Butter Cookie
$0.95
Small Shortbread Cookie
$1.25
Loaded Oatmeal Cookie
$4.25Out of stock

Our signature oatmeal cookie loaded with oats, honey, and dried apricots and raisins.

Almond Croissant
$4.25Out of stock

Fresh Baked Croissant filled with Almond Paste, Topped with sliced Almonds and Powdered Sugar.

Butter Croissant
$4.50

Flaky, Buttery, Fresh Baked Croissant.

Chocolate Croissant
$4.25Out of stock

Fresh Baked Croissant filled with mini chocolate chips!

Spinach Feta Croissant
$5.25Out of stock

Flaky, Buttery, a Fresh Baked Croissant filled with Spinach and Feta Cheese.

Apple Turnover
$4.50

A Greenlee's Staple! Pie crust pastry filled with a fresh Apple Filling

Apricot Turnovers
$4.50
Cherry Turnover
$4.50

Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Coffee

Illy Coffee Brewed Fresh daily served hot!
Drip Coffee
$3.25+

Espresso Shot

Start your day with single, double, or triple shot of Illy espresso!
Single Shot
$2.50
Double Shot
$3.25
Triple Shot
$3.75

Latte

Fresh Illy espresso topped with steamed milk.
Single Latte
$4.25
Double Latte
$4.75
Triple Latte
$5.25
Single Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.50
Double Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.00
Triple Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.50
Single Cinnamon Roll Latte
$4.50
Double Cinnamon Roll Latte
$5.00
Triple Cinnamon Roll Latte
$5.50

Mocha

Shot of Illy espresso mixed with Ghiradhelli chocolate and topped with steamed milk of your choice!
Single Mocha
$4.75
Double Mocha
$5.25
Triple Mocha
$5.75
Single Peppermint Mocha
$5.00
Double Peppermint Mocha
$5.50
Triple Peppermint Mocha
$6.00

White Mocha

Shot of Illy espresso mixed with Ghirardelli white chocolate and topped with steamed milk of your choice!
Single White Mocha
$4.75
Double White Mocha
$5.25
Triple White Mocha
$5.75

Bulletproof Coffee

Shot of Illy espresso mixed with MCT oil and topped with steamed milk of your choice!
Single Bulletproof
$5.75
Double Bulletproof
$6.75
Triple Bulletproof
$7.75

Cold Brew

Illy cold brew served over ice.
16 oz Cold Brew
$5.95
16 Oz Nitro Cold Brew
$6.95

Americano

Classic Americano served using Illy espresso.
Single Americano
$3.25
Double Americano
$3.75
Triple Americano
$4.25

Cappuccino

Shot of Illy espresso topped with steamed milk and topped with foamy froth.
Single Cappuccino
$4.25
Double Cappuccino
$4.75
Triple Cappuccino
$5.25

Chai Tea Latte

Spiced Chai served with steamed milk or make it iced!
Chai Tea Latte
$4.75

Hot Chocolate

Ghirardelli chocolate mixed with steamed milk!
Hot Chocolate 12 oz
$3.75
Hot Chocolate 16 oz
$4.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea
$2.75+

Lunch

Lunch

Steak Taco
$4.95

Bowls

Steak Lunch Bowl
$12.95
Chicken Lunch Bowl
$12.95

Salads

Cobb Salad
$10.50

Romaine Lettuce, red onion, Cherry tomato, Avocado, Shaved Parmesan, Boars head Bacon, Halal Chicken breast, Hard boil egg, Ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Chipotle Salad
$14.95

Using Boar's Head nitrate-free thinly sliced Everest Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and our famous Chipotle Ranch.

Grilled Chicken Salad
$16.95

Premium Chicken Breast bedded on Lettuce, chopped Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and a side of vinaigrette dressing.

Steak Salad
$16.95

Premium Quality Steak bedded on Lettuce, chopped Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and a side of vinaigrette dressing.

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla
$12.95

Quality Steak Quesadilla made with a Cheese Blend on Flour Tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla
$11.95

Juicy Chicken Quesadilla made with a Cheese Blend on Flour Tortilla

Sides

French Fries
$3.50

Crispy French Fries, Fried to perfection

Sandwiches

Grilled Steak Sandwich
$16.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.95
Grilled Cheese & Fries
$13.95
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich
$11.95

Using Boar's Head nitrate-free thinly sliced Everest Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and our famous Chipotle Ranch.

B.L.T Sandwich
$12.95

Burritos

Steak Lunch Burrito
$13.95

Our new lunch burrito has arrived! Steak topped with Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Sour Cream, and topped with cheese!

Chicken Lunch Burrito
$13.95

Our new lunch burrito has arrived! Seasoned Chicken Thigh topped with Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Sour Cream, and topped with cheese!

Refreshments

Soda

Coca Cola
$2.50
Sprite
$2.25
Diet Coke
$2.25
Jarritos
$3.50
Pellegrino
$3.00

Juices

Apple Juice
$4.00
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
$5.25

Water

Bottled Water
$2.25

Snapple

Kiwi Strawberry
$2.95
Pink Lemonade
$2.95
Mango Madness
$2.95

Milk

Milk
$2.25

Brewed Iced Tea

Brewed Iced Tea
$3.50
Horchata
$4.95Out of stock
Horchata Coffee
$5.95Out of stock

Honest Tea

Half Tea and Half Lemonade
$4.00Out of stock
Honey Green Tea
$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Pressed Juices

Fresh Beet, Orange, Turmeric, Ginger, and Apple- Made fresh to order every single time!
Heart Throb
$9.95

A detoxifying blend filled with fresh Beet, Lemon, Apple, Ginger, and Turmeric. 16oz made fresh to order!

Fat Burner
$9.95

Jump Start your metabolism with fresh Grapefruit, Orange, Ginger, and Lime. 16oz Made to Order!

Green Detox
$9.95Out of stock

Detox the day away with Cucumber, Spinach, Parsley, Celery, Kale, Carrot, and Ginger. 16oz Made to Order!

Jump Start
$9.95

Start your way the delicious way! Fresh pressed juice packed with Spinach, Apple, Lemon, Cucumber, and Ginger. 16oz Made to Order!

catering

Delivery Fee
$50.00

Please add the delivery fee before moving forward. If not added you order may not process.

Huevos Rancheros
$14.95

Crispy Corn Tortilla topped with three eggs sunny side up, Black Beans, Red Salsa, Cotija Cheese, and Avocado

Seasonal Fruit Platter (serves 15)
$139.95

Platter of Fresh Fruit. Serves 15

Cinnamon Bread Platter
$32.95

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Bread

Individual Seasonal Fruit Cup
$7.95
Yogurt Parfait
$7.95

Yogurt Parfait with Vanilla Yogurt and Seasonal Fruit

Sweet Danish Platter
$69.95

Assorted sweet pastries baked fresh daily!

Savory Danish Platter
$69.95

Includes fresh baked Greenlee’s Danish, Fresh Bagels, and Cream Cheese

Assorted Cookie Platter
$42.95

Includes an assortment of our Greenlee’s fan favorite butter spritz cookies!

Scrambled Eggs
$89.95

Scrambled Eggs to Share. Serves 15

Bacon Breakfast
$89.95

Fresh Crispy Bacon to Share. Serves 15

Sausage Breakfast
$89.95

Made to Serve 15

Ham Breakfast
$89.95

Made to Serve 15

Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes
$69.95

Seasoned to Perfection. Serves 15.

Box of Coffee
$39.95

Get ready for the perfect meeting with Fresh Brewed Illy Coffee! Serves 12 people. Includes sugar, creamer, cups, and stir sticks

Mini Veggie Burrito
$7.95
All Meat Mini Burrito
$9.95
Steak Mini Burrito
$8.95
Medium Cookie Platter
$39.95
Large Cookie Platter
$75.95

Seasonal Items

Pies

Pumpkin Pie
$25.95Out of stock
Apple Pie
$25.95Out of stock
Cherry Pie
$25.95Out of stock
Apricot Pie
$25.95Out of stock
Banana Cream Pie
$29.95Out of stock
Chocolate Cream Pie
$29.95Out of stock
Pecan Pie
$25.95Out of stock

Dinner Rolls

Dozen Parker House Rolls
$9.95Out of stock
Dozen Butter Flakes
$13.95Out of stock
Half Dozen Butter Flakes
$7.95

Holiday Cookie Boxes

Angel Cookie Box
$99.95Out of stock
Tree Cookie Box
$39.95Out of stock

Danish Ring

Danish Ring
$19.95Out of stock

Kings Cakes

Small Kings Cake
$29.95Out of stock
Medium Kings Cake
$39.95Out of stock

Merchandise

T Shirt

T Shirt
$20.00