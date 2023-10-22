Greenlee's Bakery 1081 The Alameda
Breakfast Burritos & Breakfast Favorites (Served All Day)
Burritos
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
Chorizo, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.
Sausage, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.
A mixture of Black Beans, Quinoa, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Tomatoes.
Eggs, Spinach, Mushroom, Seasoned Potatoes, Tomato, and Cheese.
Steak Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese
Impossible Meat (TM) mixed with eggs, seasoned potatoes, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, and Cheese.
Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.
Bowl
Like our signature chorizo burrito but in a bowl! Eggs, Chorizo, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Like our signature Sausage Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with Sausage, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Like our Signature Ham Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with, Boar's Head Ham, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Our delicious Vegan Bowl packed with quinoa, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato.
Delicious Veggie Bowl packed with Eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, black beans, spinach, and topped with cheese.
Like our Signature Bacon Burrito but in a bowl! Crispy Boar's Head Bacon mixed with Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese!
Like our steak burrito but in a bowl! Seasoned steak made in house daily, Fresh Cracked eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Impossible Meat, Black Beans, Mushroom, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Crispy Boar's Head Bacon, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Breakfast Ham, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Chorizo, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Fresh Cracked Eggs and Cheese.
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Egg, and Cheese.
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Ham, Egg, or Cheese.
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Egg, and Cheese.
Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.
Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Ham, Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Eggs, and Cheese
House Sourdough with Eggs, and Cheese and your choice of Bacon or Sausage
Breakfast Plates
Toasted Whole grain bread topped with fresh avocado, crushed red pepper Option to Add Two peices of Boar's Head Bacon and Egg of your choice.
Greenlee's Signature Thick Sliced French Toast with a side of fresh scrambled eggs and your choice of protein. Protein Options Include: Bacon or Sausage
A customer favorite! Thick Slices of Greenlee’s Cinnamon Bread made into French Toast!
Greenlee's Signature Cinnamon Bread Waffle with a side of fresh scrambled eggs, and your choice of protein. Protein options include: Bacon or Sausage.
Our Signature Cinnamon Bread Belgian Waffle! Made with our Famous Cinnamon Bread Dough.
Sweets and treats
Our most loved danish, a classic pastry with slivered almonds and almond paste!
Our loved danish, a classic pastry filled with cheese. Sweet and savory in every bite.
Fresh Baked Coffee Cake made in house Daily!
Fresh and decorated cupcakes perfect for any occasion! Cupcake options include: Shaved Chocolate, Carrot, and Confetti Vanilla!
The perfect combination of chewy and crunch! Puff pastry topped with Cinnamon and Sugar!
Everything Bagel flown in from the Bronx!
Fresh Baked Brooklyn style bagel. Comes with a side of Cream Cheese
Plain Bagel flown in from the Bronx!
Fresh Baked Brooklyn style bagel. Comes with a side of Cream Cheese
Refreshing lemon bar squares topped with powdered sugar!
A Greenlee's original you can only buy in ouir store on the Alameda! Our Famous signature Cinnamon Bread- Cinnamon Marbleized into every bite!
Our Signature Cinnamoon bread with Raisins mixed inside.
Our traditional Cinnamon Bread with Blueberries mixed inside.
Cinnamon Stresusel Loaf swirled with cinnamon in each bite and topped with Streusel and sugar.
Greenlee's Original Banana Nut Bread topped with walnuts on top for a perfect crunch
Decadent Double Chocolate Loaf swirled in with chocolate chips and topped with Chocolate Chips!
Greenlee's traditional chocolate loaf swirled in with vanilla. Topped with traditional chocolate chips and white chocolate chips.
Greenlee's original lemon loaf, blueberries swirled inside and topeed with a coat of sugar!
White Cake with Buttercream filling and Burnt Almonds.
Sugar Cookies decorated with beautiful designs!
Fresh Baked Cookies made in house daily! Cookie Options Include: Chocolate Chunk, Salted Caramel, Ginger Molasses, Lemon Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, and Peanut Butter Dipped Chocolate.
Our signature oatmeal cookie loaded with oats, honey, and dried apricots and raisins.
Fresh Baked Croissant filled with Almond Paste, Topped with sliced Almonds and Powdered Sugar.
Flaky, Buttery, Fresh Baked Croissant.
Fresh Baked Croissant filled with mini chocolate chips!
Flaky, Buttery, a Fresh Baked Croissant filled with Spinach and Feta Cheese.
A Greenlee's Staple! Pie crust pastry filled with a fresh Apple Filling
Coffee & Espresso Drinks
Coffee
Espresso Shot
Latte
Mocha
White Mocha
Bulletproof Coffee
Cold Brew
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai Tea Latte
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lunch
Lunch
Salads
Romaine Lettuce, red onion, Cherry tomato, Avocado, Shaved Parmesan, Boars head Bacon, Halal Chicken breast, Hard boil egg, Ranch dressing.
Using Boar's Head nitrate-free thinly sliced Everest Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and our famous Chipotle Ranch.
Premium Chicken Breast bedded on Lettuce, chopped Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and a side of vinaigrette dressing.
Premium Quality Steak bedded on Lettuce, chopped Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and a side of vinaigrette dressing.
Quesadillas
Sandwiches
Burritos
Refreshments
Water
Milk
Fresh Pressed Juices
A detoxifying blend filled with fresh Beet, Lemon, Apple, Ginger, and Turmeric. 16oz made fresh to order!
Jump Start your metabolism with fresh Grapefruit, Orange, Ginger, and Lime. 16oz Made to Order!
Detox the day away with Cucumber, Spinach, Parsley, Celery, Kale, Carrot, and Ginger. 16oz Made to Order!
Start your way the delicious way! Fresh pressed juice packed with Spinach, Apple, Lemon, Cucumber, and Ginger. 16oz Made to Order!
catering
Please add the delivery fee before moving forward. If not added you order may not process.
Crispy Boar's Head Bacon with , eggs, and potatoes in a flour tortilla wrap
Sausage mixed with Fresh Cracked Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Ham mixed with Fresh Cracked Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Chorizo with Fresh Cracked Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Quinoa, Black Beans, Spinach, Mushrooms, Avocado, and Tomato.
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked eggs, and cheese
Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and topped with Cheese
Chorizo mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
Sausage mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
A mixutre of Black Beans, Quinoa, Avocado, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Tomatoes.
Fresh Cracked Eggs, Spinach, Mushroom, Seasoned Potatoes, Tomato, topped with cheese.
Fresh Cracked Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with crispy bacon, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Breakfast Ham, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Chorizo, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Fresh Cracked Eggs and Cheese.
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Bacon, Fresh Cracked Egg, and Cheese.
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Egg, and Cheese.
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Ham, Fresh Cracked Egg, or Cheese.
Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Crispy Bacon, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Crispy Bacon, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Ham, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and Cheese.
Chorizo mixed with Fresh Cracked Eggs, Black Beans, and Cheese.
Sausage mixed with Fresh Cracked Eggs, Black Beans, and Cheese.
Ham mixed with Fresh Cracked Eggs, Black Beans, and Cheese.
Delicious Vegan option packed with quinoa, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions,
Delicioys bowl bowl packed with eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, black beans, spinach, and topped with cheese
Crispy Bacon mixed with Fresh Cracked Eggs, Black Beans, and Cheese.
Crispy Corn Tortilla topped with three eggs sunny side up, Black Beans, Red Salsa, Cotija Cheese, and Avocado
Greenlee's Signature Cinnamon Bread Waffle with a side of fresh scrambled eggs, and your choice of protein. Protein options include: Bacon or Sausage.
Greenlee's Signature Thick Sliced French Toast with a side of fresh scrambled eggs and your choice of protein. Protein Options Include: Bacon or Sausage
Our Signature Cinnamon Bread Belgian Waffle! Made with our Famous Cinnamon Bread Dough, pressed to perfection to make the perfect waffle
A customer favorite! Thick Slices of Greenlee’s Cinnamon Bread made into French Toast!
Toasted Whole grain bread topped with fresh avocado, extra virgin olive oil, crushed red pepper, salt & pepper. Option to Add Two peices of Boar's Head Bacon and Egg of your choice.
Platter of Fresh Fruit. Serves 15
Fresh Baked Cinnamon Bread
Yogurt Parfait with Vanilla Yogurt and Seasonal Fruit
Assorted sweet pastries baked fresh daily!
Includes fresh baked Greenlee’s Danish, Fresh Bagels, and Cream Cheese
Includes an assortment of our Greenlee’s fan favorite butter spritz cookies!
Scrambled Eggs to Share. Serves 15
Fresh Crispy Bacon to Share. Serves 15
Made to Serve 15
Made to Serve 15
Seasoned to Perfection. Serves 15.
Get ready for the perfect meeting with Fresh Brewed Illy Coffee! Serves 12 people. Includes sugar, creamer, cups, and stir sticks