Greenman on 24 Lewes
Food Menu
toasts
- scottish smoked salmon$15.00
salmon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, cream cheese on pumpernickel toast
- avocado toast$14.00
avocado, pickled onion, goat cheese & slow-cooked egg on sourdough toast (v)
- creme brulee french toast$14.00
topped with maple syrup, banana, whipped cream (v)
- power toast$13.00
two slices of our sourdough bread, toasted and topped with seeded almond butter, strawberry, banana, and bee pollen (v)
sides
bowls
- porridge$8.00
steel cut oatmeal with cinnamon roasted apple compote (vv)
- granola bowl$9.00
fresh fruit, granola, vanilla yogurt (v)
- old school breakfast bowl$12.00
two eggs (scrambled or fried) & pico de gallo over crispy house fried potatoes (v, gf)
- acai bowl$12.00
pureed frozen açai topped with granola, berries, banana, coconut, and chia seeds (vv, gfo)
- mango smoothie bowl$12.00
- avocado bowl$12.00
steel cut oats topped with avocado, sweet potato, fresh spinach & two fried eggs (v, vo)
breakfast
- quiche$12.00
served with baby greens in house vinaigrette and seasonal fruit (v)
- breakfast sandwich$10.00
scrambled or fried eggs with melted cheddar on toasted ciabatta, served with seasonal fruit(v)
- tofu scramble$13.00
hearty hash of red potato and organic tofu, sautéed with fresh veg and turmeric. served with pico de gallo in a whole wheat wrap (vv, gfo)
- breakfast burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo in a whole grain wrap (gfo)
sandwiches
- happy buddha$12.00
crispy tofu, pickled radish & carrot, fresh cucumber, pickled jalapeños, sriracha mayo on toasted ciabatta (vv)
- matador$13.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, basil, balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta (v)
- superbird$12.00
turkey, swiss, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, and avocado, with dijonnaise on oatmeal bread or whole wheat wrap
- the farm$12.00
white bean spread, shredded carrots, roasted beets, baby spinach on whole grain bread (vv, gfo)
kids
salads
- soup$6.00
daily selection
- roasted beet salad$12.00
roasted beets, avocado, walnuts, goat cheese over baby lettuces with citrus vinaigrette (v, gf, vo)
- kale salad$13.00
with wild rice, apples, celery, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, & feta with house dressing (vv, gf)
- lentil salad$12.00
French lentils with sautéed onion, carrot, and celery in a mustard vinaigrette, served chilled over salad greens (gf, vv) add bacon +2
- hearty grain bowl$13.00
roasted sweet potato, garlicky greens, spiced chickpeas, pickled red cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds, turmeric-tahini dressing. served over brown rice (vv, gf)
grills
- eco-chic$13.00
shredded free-range chicken, chipotle mayo, sharp cheddar, jalapeños, pickled onion, creamy avocado
- roadtrip$13.00
thinly sliced ham with gruyere & tangy bread-n-butter pickles, piled on seeded oatmeal bread with a smear of dijon mustard, grilled until melted and golden brown.
- smoked cubano$14.00
slow cooked smoked pork, Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, dijon mustard, and dill pickles, grilled to perfection
- greenman's duncan$12.00
smoked turkey breast, melted swiss, red cabbage slaw, herbed mayo on toasted pumpernickel
- great tomato$12.00
ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms, artichoke hearts, baby greens, basil mayo on ciabatta, grilled (v, vo)
- mushroom melt$12.00
grown-up grilled cheese with swiss & gruyere, sautéed mushrooms, & pickled red onion. served golden brown and melty on ciabatta (v)
Drinks Menu
juice
- the original energizer$8.00
apple, carrot, ginger
- greenman$8.00
kale, apple, cucumber, spinach
- pure power$8.00
apple, pineapple, carrot, ginger, orange
- red baron$8.00
beet, carrot, apple
- superjuice$8.00
carrot, apple, spinach, beet, red bell pepper
- the tonic$8.00
apple, cucumber, celery
- sunshine day$8.00
apple, pineapple, carrot, ginger
- jet setter$8.00
carrot, celery, lemon, ginger
- roosters crow$8.00
apple, strawberry, blueberry
smoothies
- strawberry seduction$8.00
strawberry-banana
- choco banana$8.00
chocolate and banana
- hawaiian escape$8.00
pineapple, strawberry, banana
- berry beast$8.00
strawberry and blueberry
- mango mania$8.00
mango and banana
- healthy elvis$8.00
banana, strawberry, peanut butter
- happy monkey$8.00
banana, honey, granola
- chai love$8.00
spiced chai & banana
- energy elvis$8.00
organic coffee and banana
- the aloha$8.00
pineapple, strawberry, banana, oj. VEGAN
- vegan elvis$8.00
peanut butter, banana, almond milk. VEGAN
- peachy green$8.00
spinach, kale, ginger, peach, oj. VEGAN
- vegan beast$8.00
strawberry, blueberry, oj. VEGAN
- greenzo$8.00
kale, spinach, banana, chia seeds, coconut milk. VEGAN
- la playa$8.00
banana, pineapple, coconut milk. VEGAN