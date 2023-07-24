Welcome to Green River Brewing & Taproom More
Green River Brewing & Taproom
FOOD
Appetizer
Our take on those crazy "animals" of SoCal. Bent Arm Battered Potatoes, baked with melted cheese, special sauce, grilled onions, and crispy bacon.
Basket Of Fries
$8.00
Beer Battered Onion Rings, served with ranch or ketchup.
Basket Onion Rings
$9.00
Crazy Bread
$10.99
Sourdough baguette with beer cheese melted cheese and pickled jalapenos. Served with a side of ranch
Chips and Salsa
$7.99
Garlic Fries
$11.99
Tot'chos
$13.99
Crispy and Seasoned Tots, with beer cheese, crispy bacon, green onions and sour cream.
Artichoke Dip
$14.99
Our famous artichoke dip, is made with marinated artichoke hearts, cream cheese, and lots of creamy parmesan. Add Bacon & Jalapeno for an extra charge. Served with toasted baguette
Pretzels
$9.99
Deep Fried Green Beans
$10.00
Pork Pot Stickers
$10.00
Spicy Cauliflower
$10.00
Taquitos
$12.99
Pork Belly Bites
$12.99
Nachos
$13.99
Sandwiches
Sides
Soup/Salad
House Specials
Bacon Fried Rice
$13.99
BBQ tri tip special
$12.99
Taquitos
$12.99
Chicken sandwhich
$16.00
fish and chips
$18.99
Bfr with chicken special
$10.00Out of stock
Pull pork slider
$11.99
Rodeo burger
$19.00
Cali burrito
$18.00Out of stock
BBQ
$15.00
B.L.A.T.
$16.99
Rueben
$16.99
Nachos
$13.99
Chicken sandwhich (Copy)
$16.00Out of stock
Mac & Cheese
$14.99
Fett alf
$14.00Out of stock
Rib Special. Fries and Cole Slaw
$19.99Out of stock
Oysters
$20.00
Ribs special
$15.00
Chile verde
$14.99
Shrimp ceviche
$10.99
Dessert
NON ALCOHOL
Bottled
Fountain
Virgin
Green River Brewing & Taproom Location and Ordering Hours
(530) 441-2337
Closed • Opens Monday at 12PM