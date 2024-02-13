Greens N Things
breakfast
- aunt mary blt$8.00
the aunt Mary's blt comes with your choice of a breakfast meat,lettuce,tomatoe and a fried egg.
- auntie ann omlett$16.00
- auntie nette small burrito$8.00
- auntie nettes large burrito$10.00
choice of 2 meats
- bacon,egg,sandwich$6.00
- big daddy breakfast$19.00
- big mammas breakfast$18.00
- sausage,egg sandwich$6.00
- turkey bacon,egg sandwich$7.00
- turkey sausage,egg sandwich$7.00
- pancake platter$13.00
- WAFFLE PLATER$13.00
DINNER
- CATFISH DINNER$18.00
2 pieces of catfish
- chicken and dressing(sundays only)$21.00
- CHICKEN WING DINNER$20.00
6 wings
- full slab (2 large sides)$34.00
12 ribs
- half slab rib(2 med.sides)$20.00
6 ribs
- lamb chops (weekends only)$28.00
3 lambchops
- meatloaf(sundays only)$20.00
- oxtail dinner$25.00
3-4 oxtails (depends on size)
- PERCH DINNER$17.00
4 pieces of perch
- PORK CHOP DINNER$18.00
2 chops
- PULLPORK DINNER$18.00
2 sandwiches
- ribtip dnner$18.00
- salmon pattie dinner$18.00
2 patties
- smothered chicken wing dinner$21.00
6 wings
- smothered pork chop dinner$19.00
2 chops
- smothered turkey chop dinner$21.00
2 turkey chops
- turkey chop dinner$20.00
2 tukey chops
- turkey rib dinner$20.00
4 ribs
- turkey tips$20.00
kidsmeal
sandwiches
special
Desserts
SOUP OF THE DAY
ALA CARTE
VEGGIE TRAY
Greens N Things Location and Ordering Hours
(317) 986-5002
Open now • Closes at 6PM