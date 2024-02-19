Enjoy a drink from our full service bar while you wait to pick up your order!
Greensboro National Golf Club
Food
Appetizers
- Wing Basket$7.99
6 wings
- Mozzarella Sticks w Marinara Sauce$7.99
6 mozzarella sticks topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce
- Loaded Tots$8.99
Nacho cheese, chili, bacon bits
- Loaded Nachos$9.99
Nacho Cheese, Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn Salsa
- Basket of Fries$4.99

- Basket of Hot Chips$4.99

- Basket of your Choice of any Side Item$4.99

- Whiskey Battered Onion Rings$5.99

Soup and Salad
Burgers and Sandwiches
- National Burger$11.99
brioche, lettuce, tomoato, onion, pickles
- National Jumbo Hot Dog$7.99
Chili, mustard, onions, and slaw
- Long Drive BLT$9.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Philly Chicken$11.99
Sub roll chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, and mayo
- Philly Steak$11.99
Sub roll, steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, and mayo
- Turkey Melt$9.99
Cheddar Cheese, Deli Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, and Mayo
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99

- Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
- National Club Sandwich$11.99
deli ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce and tomato, mayo
- Soup & Grilled Cheese$9.00
chicken salad on your choice of bread
- Taco Tuesday$8.00
- Chicken Tender$9.99
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.99
- Chicken Salad$8.99
