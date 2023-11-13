Green Seed at The Denver Central Market
SALADS
Full Salads
- Build Your Own Salad$10.50
- Harvest Salad$13.50
Quinoa, Currants, Sunflower Seeds, Pepita Seeds, Almond Slices, Arugula, Green Cabbage, Roasted Carrots & Delicata Squash, Basil Balsamic Dressing, Goat Cheese
- Hail Caesar$11.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Vegan Cashew Caesar Dressing, or Traditional Dressing*
- Kale Yeah Mother Brussel$12.50
Kale, Shaved Brussels, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Granny Apples, Gorgonzola, Roasted Almonds, Golden Raisins, White Apple Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Loosey Goosey$13.00
Beluga Lentils, Arugula, Radish, Candied Pecans, Gooseberries, Goat Cheese Mousse, Lemon Berbere Vinaigrette
- Miso Ginger$12.00
Mixed Greens, Marinated Tofu, Curried Cauliflower, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Pickled Cabbage, Miso Ginger Vinaigrette
- Peanut Butter Soba Time$12.00
Arugula, Soba Noodles, Sesame, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Peanuts, Granny Apples, Thai Peanut Vinaigrette
- The Ranch House Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Arugula, Carrots, Red Onion, Radish, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Candied Pecans, Ranch Dressing
- Green Goddess$15.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Sliced Cucumbers, Avocado, Grilled Blackened Shrimp tossed in a Charred Spring Garlic Herb Dressing.
BOWLS
- B.F.R$11.00
Bacon Fried Rice, Leeks, Mushrooms, Jalapeno, Soy, Fried Egg*
- K-Leo Bowl$13.00
Sauteed Kale, Quinoa, Red Onion, Broccoli, Carrot, Sliced Almonds, Green Onion, White Apple Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Medi Bowl$13.00
Sauteed Farro, Cabbage, Mushrooms, Onion, Feta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Almond Pesto
- Chilled Soba Noodle Bowl$13.00
Chilled Soba Noodles, Green Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Tossed with Cilantro, Green Onion, Sesame and Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Peanuts, Pickled Ginger and Avocado.
SOUP
- Cup Vegan Yellow Curry$7.50
A Yellow Curry with potatoes, bell peppers, and red onions. Notes of lemongrass, fresh lime and ginger and served with rice, lime, green onion, and cilantro.
- Bowl Vegan Yellow Curry$12.00
A Yellow Curry with potatoes, bell peppers, and red onions. Notes of lemongrass, fresh lime and ginger and served with rice, lime, green onion, and cilantro.
ACAI & SMOOTHIES
Acai Bowls
- B.A.B.S$13.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Plain Yogurt, Almond Milk. Toppings: Granola, Peanut Butter, Fresh Strawberry and Banana, Cocoa Nibs and Shaved Almonds.
- BALOO Berry$12.50
Base: Blueberry, Acai, Almond Milk, Plain Yogurt. Toppings: Granola, Fresh Blueberry and Blackberry, Lemon Curd, Chia, Shaved Coconut.
- Gangsta's Paradise$12.50
Base: Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk. Toppings: Granola, Fresh Blueberry and Banana, Shaved and Toasted Coconut.
- Red Rover$12.50
Base: Strawberry, Raspberry, Acai, Almond Milk. Topping: Granola, Fresh Strawberry, Raspberry, Chia, Shaved Almonds.
- Electric Lemonade$12.50
A Lemon, Pineapple, Banana Base with Whey Protein. Topped with Blueberries, Strawberries, crushed Raspberries, Chia and a House Lemon Curd.
Smoothies
- Pumpkin Spice$10.50
Pumpkin, Banana, Almond Milk, Yogurt, Whey Protein, Almond Butter, Chocolate Chips, Apple Juice & a Dash of Pumpkin Spice
- Berry Blast$9.50
Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Almond Milk, Plain Yogurt, Lemon Juice, Agave, Lemon Curd.
- Coco Banana$9.50
Banana, Coconut Chips, Cocoa Nibs, Peanut Butter, Yogurt, Almond Milk.
- Green Machine$11.00
Kale, Spinach, Acai, Banana, Cocoa Nibs, Spirulina, Matcha, Chocolate Vegan Protein, Almond Milk
- Health Nut$9.50
Blueberry, Pineapple, Kale, Almonds, Almond Milk, Yogurt, Agave.
- Hot Tropic$9.50
Pineapple, Mango, Orange Juice, Apple Juice, Coconut Milk, Toasted Coconut Topping.
- Incredible Hulk$10.00
Banana, Avocado, Kale, Spinach, Almond Milk, Apple Cider Vinegar.
- PB&J$10.00
Strawberry, Raspberry, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Whey Protein, Orange Juice, Almond Milk, Lemon Juice.
- The O.G$9.50
Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice, Yogurt.
FRESH JUICE AND BEVERAGE
Juice
- Hangover Cure 2.0$7.50
Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Ginger, Lemon
- Tonic 1.0$7.50
Coconut Water, Pineapple, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Ginger Juice
- Immunity 2.0$7.50
Carrot Beet Ginger Turmeric Lemon
- Immunity 3.0$7.50
Orange Pineapple Carrot Turmeric Ginger Lime
- Heart Health 1.0$7.50
Beet, Apple, Strawberry, Red Bell Pepper, Lemon, and Cinnamon Spice.
- Orange Juice$5.50
Fresh Squeezed!! In house.