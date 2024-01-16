GREEN SHAKER Riverside
Drink
Milk Tea
- House Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.25
- House Milk Tea$4.25
- House Oolong Milk Tea$4.25
- Almond Iced Milk Tea$4.75
- Black Sugar Iced Milk Tea$4.75
- Honey Iced Milk Tea$4.75
- Salted Caramel Iced Milk Tea$4.75
- Vanilla Iced Milk Tea$4.75
- Winter Melon Iced Milk Tea$4.75
- 913 Ginseng Oolong Milk Tea$5.05
- Black Sesame Milk Tea$5.05
- Chocolate Milk Tea$5.05
- Coffee Milk Tea$5.05
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$5.05
- Hokkaido Milk Tea$5.05
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.05
- Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea$5.05
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$5.05
- Ti Kuan Yin Oolong Milk Tea$5.05
- Taro Milk Tea$5.05
- Thai Milk Tea$5.05
- Matcha Red Bean$5.55
- Matcha Strawberry$5.55
Milk Series
Teazers
- Grapefruit Teazer$5.60
- Litchi Teazer$5.60
- Mango Teazer$5.60
- Orange Teazer$5.60
- Passion Fruit Teazer$5.60
- Peach Teazer$5.60
- Pineapple Teazer$5.60
- Strawberry Teazer$5.60
- Yogurt Teazer$5.60Out of stock
- Black Sesame Teazer$5.90
- Lemon Strawberry Teazer$5.90
- Love Potion #6 Teazer$5.90
- Mango Strawberry Teazer$5.90
- Matcha Teazer$5.90
- Passion Fruit Kumquat Teazer$5.90Out of stock
- Passion Fruit Mango Teazer$5.90
- Pineapple Strawberry Teazer$5.90
- Pudding Teazer$5.90
- Taro Teazer$5.90
- Thai Tea Teazer$5.90
- Red Bean Teazer$5.90
- House Coffee Teazer$5.35
- Black Sugar Coffee Teazer$5.60
- Chocolate Coffee Teazer$5.60
- Salted Caramel Coffee Teazer$5.60
- Vanilla Coffee Teazer$5.60
- Almond Coffee Teazer$5.60
- Orange Pineapple Colada Teazer (Seasonal)$5.90Out of stock
- Strawberry Colada Teazer (Seasonal)$5.90Out of stock
Cold Brew Coffee
- Cold Brew House Coffee (Cream & Sugar)$5.10
- Cold Brew Coffee Latte (Fresh Milk)$5.60
- Cold Brew Coffee Cloud (CC Top)$5.60
- Cold Brew Hot Coffee (Cream & Sugar)$5.35
- Almond Coffee (Cold/Hot)$5.35
- Black Sugar Coffee (Cold/Hot)$5.35
- Chocolate Coffee (Cold/Hot)$5.35
- Salted Caramel Coffee (Cold/Hot)$5.35
- Vanilla Coffee (Cold/Hot)$5.35
Iced Tea
- House Jasmine Green Tea$4.25
- House Black Tea$4.25
- House Oolong Tea$4.25
- Grapefruit Iced Tea$4.75
- Guava Iced Tea$4.75
- Honey Iced Tea$4.75
- Lemon Iced Tea$4.75
- Litchi Iced Tea$4.75
- Mango Iced Tea$4.75
- Orange Iced Tea$4.75
- Passion Fruit Iced Tea$4.75
- Peach Iced Tea$4.75
- Pineapple Iced Tea$4.75
- Strawberry Iced Tea$4.75Out of stock
- Winter Melon Iced Tea$4.75
- Yogurt Iced Tea$4.75Out of stock
- 913 Ginseng Oolong Tea$5.05
- Fruit Iced Tea$5.05
- Guava Litchi Green Tea$5.05
- Guava Peach Green Tea$5.05
- Hisbiscus Flower Tea$5.05Out of stock
- Honey Lemon Iced Tea$5.05
- Kumquat Lemon Green Tea$5.05Out of stock
- Love Potion #6 Tea$5.05
- Osmanthus Oolong Tea$5.05
- Passion Fruit Kumquat Green Tea$5.05Out of stock
- Passion Fruit Mango Green Tea$5.05
- Peach Mango Oolong Tea$5.05
- Roasted Oolong Tea$5.05
- Ti Kuan Yin Oolong Tea$5.05
- Winter Melon Lemon Oolong Tea$5.05
Lemonade Splasher
Fresh Fruit Juice
Traditional Tea
Yogurt Series
Food
Snacks (#1-#16) 茶點
- 1. Simmered Eggs (2) 滷蛋$3.95
- 2. French Fries 薯條$6.50
- 3. Green Onion Pancake 蔥油餅$7.95
- 4. Taiwanese Sausage (2) 台式烤香腸$8.95
- 5. Crispy Tofu 鹽酥豆腐$8.25
- 6. Gyoza (8) 煎餃$8.25
- 7. Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$8.95
- 8. Tempura 甜不辣$8.25
- 9. Chicken Wings (6) 炸雞翅$9.95
- 10. Popping Fish Balls (8) 爆漿魚丸$9.95
- 11. Takoyaki (6) 章魚燒$9.95
- 12. Sweet Potato Fries 黃金薯條$7.50
- 13. Spicy Wontons (8) 紅油炒手$8.75
- 14. Shrimp Tempura (5) 日式炸蝦$9.95
- 15. Vegetable Egg Rolls (6) 蔬菜春捲$8.75
- 16. Vegetables 燙青菜$7.50
Entree (#17-#20) 主餐
Rice (#21-#28) 飯類
Noodles/Soup (#29-#37) 麵類/湯類
- 29. Braised Pork Dry Noodles 滷肉乾麵$9.75
- 30. Cold Noodles (Seasonal) 雞絲涼麵$10.95Out of stock
- 31. Boiled Pork Dumplings (10) 豬肉白菜水餃$13.25
- 32. Pork Chop w. Noodle Soup 排骨湯麵$14.25
- 33. Beef Soup w. Dumplings (8) 紅燒牛肉湯餃$14.95
- 34. Beef Noodle Soup 紅燒牛肉麵$14.95
- 35. Beef Udon 牛肉烏冬麵$14.25
- 36. Pork Meatball Soup 貢丸湯$8.95
- 37. Wonton Soup 餛飩湯$8.95
Ramen (#38-#41) 拉麵
Joy Pot 歡喜鍋
Salad 沙拉
