Greenview Bar & Grill 19210 Hartmann Rd
Food
Appetizers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings, fried to a perfect golden crisp. Served with Sriracha ranch.
Bacon-Wrapped Prawns
Five large prawns, wrapped with bacon and griddled. Served with a side of mixed greens tossed in a mint-citrus dressing and chipotle aioli dipping sauce.
Ahi Tuna & Avocado Tartare
Fresh Ahi tuna served on a bed of ripe avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko caviar and a side of wonton chips.
Steamed Pei Mussels
A healthy serving of steamed pei mussels in a white wine sauce with lemongrass and keffir lime leaves. Served with grilled garlic flatbread.
Roasted Beet Napoleon
Roasted red and golden beets stacked with a honey-herbed artisanal cheese blend and toasted pistachios.
Oysters on the Half Shell - Half Dozen
Fresh oysters served with a house-made mignonette and cocktail sauce.
Oysters on the Half Shell - Dozen
Fresh oysters served with a house-made mignonette and cocktail sauce.
Honey-Sriracha Wings
Six crispy chicken wings tossed in our house-made honey-sriracha sauce, served with fresh jicama sticks and bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Fingers
Crispy chicken fingers and fries served with ranch and house-made barbeque sauce.
Saffron Mushroom Arancini
Risotto rice with saffron and mushrooms, fried to a golden crisp. Served with house-made marinara.
Vegan Hummus Platter
Kid's Menu
Kid's Burger
Quarter pound Angus beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's Miller's All-Beef Hot Dog
Quarter-pound Miller's All-Beef Hot Dog. Served with fries.
Kid's Garden Salad
Kid's Penne Pasta
Penne pasta with your choice of butter or marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread and topped with parmesan cheese.
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Serves two.
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Serves two.
Kid's Sausage Pizza
Serves two.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Griddled sourdough bread with American and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
Soup & Salad
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuces topped with house made anchovy dressing, asiago cheese, and garlic croutons. Chicken, shrimp, and salmon available to add.
Wedge Salad
Classic wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, pickled red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and bleu cheese dressing. Chicken, shrimp, and salmon available to add.
Mixed Green Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with house made mint-citrus vinaigrette, artisanal goat cheese, candied walnuts, and strawberries. Chicken, shrimp, and salmon available to add.
Garden Salad
A bed of greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing. Chicken, shrimp, and salmon available to add.
Cobb Salad
A healthy bed of greens topped with bacon, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing. Chicken, shrimp, and salmon available to add.
Chinese Chicken Salad
A bed of chopped green cabbage topped with mandarin oranges, peanuts, sesame chicken, fried wontons, and house made dressing. Chicken, shrimp, and salmon available to add.
Cup Soup
House made soup of the day.
Bowl Soup
House made soup of the day.
Pizza
Crotty
House made pizza dough with a garlic bechamel base topped with proscuitto, mozzarella, caramelized onions, arugula, and balsamic reduction. Cauliflower crust and plant-based cheese available upon request.
Margherita
House made pizza dough with marinara base topped with buffalo mozzarella, over-dried roma tomatoes, and basil. Cauliflower crust and plant-based cheese available upon request.
Pesto Pepperoni
House made pizza dough with pesto base topped with pepperoni, mozzarella, caramelized onions, and asiago. Cauliflower crust and plant-based cheese available upon request.
Veggie Pizza
House made pizza dough with a marinara base topped with pickled red onions, caramelized shallots, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, and kale. Cauliflower crust and plant-based cheese available upon request.
Carnivore
BBQ Chicken
House made pizza dough with a garlic bechamel base, mozzarella, cheddar, pickled red onions, scallions, and barbeque sauce. Cauliflower crust and plant-based cheese available upon request.
Burgers
Rancho Burger
Choice of 1/2 pound Angus burger or Beyond Meat patty with house-made barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and a fried onion. All burgers served with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a housemade pickle.
California Burger
Choice of 1/2 pound Angus beef or Beyond Meat patty with avocado, sauteed mushrooms, mixed greens, oven-dried tomatoes, and thousand island dressing. All burgers served with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a housemade pickle.
Fuego Burger
Choice of 1/2 pound Angus beef or Beyond Meat patty with oaxaca cheese, jimaca-cilantro slaw, avocado creme fraiche, and panko-fried jalapeños. All burgers served with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a house made pickle.
Italian Job Burger
Build-Your-Own Burger
Choice of 1/2 pound Angus beef or Beyond Meat patty. All burgers served with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a housemade pickle.
Sides
Desserts
Honey-Vanilla Creme Brulee
Honey-Vanilla creme brulee with lady finger cookie.
Tres Leches
Triple cream sponge cake with vanilla cream frosting.
Sicilian Cannolis
Orange mascarpone-ricotta filling, bruleed Cara Cara orange, and toasted pistachios.
Limoncello Raspberry Cake
Layred limoncello-soaked sponge cake, lemon cream and raspberry marmalade with raspberry miroir and white chocolate piping.
Chocolate Temptation Cake
Chocolate and hazelnut creams, hazelnut crunch, chocolate ganache, and salted caramel drizzle.
New York Cheesecake
Decadent cheesecake, graham cracker crust, mixed berry coulis, and fresh raspberries.