Greg's Kitchen 4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich w/Tots
2 Eggs, fried or scrambled, choose your meat, cheese and bread. Comes with tots
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs, fried or scrambled, choose your meat, cheese and bread. (No tots)
BYO Omelet
3 eggs, omelet style, add what you like. Comes with toast and tots
Smokey Sammy
Our most famous Sammy, this one has 2 fried eggs, sausage patty, mozzarella cheese, Sriracha on a brioche bun
Brekky Bowl
Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, choice of cheese all layered over tots.
2 Egg Platter
2 eggs any style you'd like, served with toast and tots.
Western Omelet
Diced ham, fried onions, peppers and your choice of cheese. Comes with toast and tots.
Manay-Oink Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage and American cheese. Comes with toast and tots.
Porky Brekky
Scrambled eggs, homemade italian pulled pork, fried onions, broccoli rabe, provolone cheese all over tots.
French Toast
3 slices of Texas Toast, Frenchified. Top it with what you like
Challah French Toast
2 thick slices of braided Challah bread, Frenchified. Add yummy things!
Buttermilk Pancakes
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Toppings are fun
Steel-cut Oats
Our homemade, hearty oats. Brown sugar and cinnamon upon request. Then add something delightful
Creamed Chipped Beef
Homemade and bound to please, served over your choice of toast with a side of tots. Smother the tots, if you'd like.
Sides
Bacon
Pork Roll
Sausage
Canadian Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Scrapple
Habbersett is best.
Ham Steak
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Our homemade, tastiest hash you'll find.