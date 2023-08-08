Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich w/Tots

$9.00

2 Eggs, fried or scrambled, choose your meat, cheese and bread. Comes with tots

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

2 Eggs, fried or scrambled, choose your meat, cheese and bread. (No tots)

BYO Omelet

$7.00

3 eggs, omelet style, add what you like. Comes with toast and tots

Smokey Sammy

$9.00

Our most famous Sammy, this one has 2 fried eggs, sausage patty, mozzarella cheese, Sriracha on a brioche bun

Brekky Bowl

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, choice of cheese all layered over tots.

2 Egg Platter

$6.00

2 eggs any style you'd like, served with toast and tots.

Western Omelet

$9.00

Diced ham, fried onions, peppers and your choice of cheese. Comes with toast and tots.

Manay-Oink Omelet

$9.00

Bacon, ham, sausage and American cheese. Comes with toast and tots.

Porky Brekky

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, homemade italian pulled pork, fried onions, broccoli rabe, provolone cheese all over tots.

French Toast

$7.00

3 slices of Texas Toast, Frenchified. Top it with what you like

Challah French Toast

$8.00

2 thick slices of braided Challah bread, Frenchified. Add yummy things!

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Toppings are fun

Steel-cut Oats

$6.00

Our homemade, hearty oats. Brown sugar and cinnamon upon request. Then add something delightful

Creamed Chipped Beef

$9.00

Homemade and bound to please, served over your choice of toast with a side of tots. Smother the tots, if you'd like.

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Pork Roll

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Scrapple

$6.00

Habbersett is best.

Ham Steak

$6.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Our homemade, tastiest hash you'll find.

Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Tots

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Tomato

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

2Eggs Side

$2.50

Creamed Chipped Beef (side)

$3.00

Toasted Bagel

$2.50

Toast

$2.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.25

Banana

$0.75

Lunch

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Roasted Turkey

$10.00

Turkey BLT

$12.00

Corned Beef Special

$13.00

Turkey Special

$11.00

BLT

$9.00

Grilled CB Reuben

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Italian Pork Panino

$13.00

Caprese Panino

$10.00

Burger Platter

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00