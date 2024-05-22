Gresso's Restaurant & Bar*
FULL REGULAR MENU
STARTERS
- Gresso's Mother's Famous Pierogies$7.99+
Stuffed Pockets of Potato & Cheese. Drizzled with Garlic Butter. Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions. Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
- Deep Fried Banana Peppers$10.99
Basket of Hot Banana Peppers Coated with our signature batter then flash fried. Served with a side of Gresso Sauce.
- Potato Skins$9.99
Deep Fried Home made Skins stuffed with melted Cheddar Jack. Topped with crispy bacon & Diced tomatoes. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
- Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Tortilla. Loaded with Tomatoes, Green peppers, Onions and melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa.
- Gresso's Deluxe Nachos$11.99
Crunchy Tortilla Chips piled on a large pan. Topped with Nacho Cheese Sauce, Diced Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, & Jalepenos. Finished with Sour Cream & Salsa. Add Chicken, Ground Beef or Gyro Meat for $3.99.
- Pickle Flight$5.99
4 Spectacular Gourmet Pickles served up on a tray for the Pickle Connoisseur.
- Gresso Tenders$12.99
Battered and Seasoned Tenders deep fried to a Golden Brown. Enjoy them Plain or tossed in any Wing Sauce.
- Biggest Mozzarella Sticks in the City (4)$9.99
4 of Grandma Dinah's HUGE home made Mozzarella Sticks. Battered and Deep Fried. Served with Marinara on the side.
- Half Order Mozzarella Sticks (2)$5.50
2 of Grandma Dinah's HUGE home made Mozzarella Sticks. Battered and Deep Fried. Served with Marinara on the side.
- Gresso Wings (6)$11.99
- Cheese Fries$6.99
Beer Battered sidewinder Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce. Add Bacon $2.
- Gravy Fries$6.99
Beer Battered sidewinder Fries with Brown Gravy. Add Bacon $2.
- Basket of fresh cut$5.99
Basket of our beer battered Fries.
- Onion Rings - Tall$11.99
SALAD
DINNERS
- Polish Platter$14.99
Grilled Polish Sausage, 3 Perogies topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions. Served with a side of Grilled Sauerkraut & Sour Cream.
- Beer Battered Cod & Chips$14.99
3 Pieces of Hand-Cut Filets dipped in Boston Lager Beer Batter then Fried Golden Brown. Served with a side of our Beer Battered Sidewinder Fries. Add Coleslaw for $2.99.
BURGERS
- Village Burger$15.99
Seasoned Beef Patty, Topped with Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Onions, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Finished with Lettuce & Tomato & Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce.
- Mountaineer Burger$15.99
Seasoned Beef Patty, Topped with a Perogie, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Swiss Cheese. Finished with Lettuce & Tomato.
- Build a Burger$12.99
Seasoned Beef Patty, Topped with Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Onions, Crumbled Blue Cheese. Finished with Lettuce & Tomato.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99