Grey Moss Inn

Lunch and Dinner

Appetizers

Guacamole Norteño

$12.00

Avocados, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and queso fresco

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Melted asadero cheese served over a layer of chorizo mixed in with diced onions and jalapeños

Crostini de Camaron

$16.00

Six seasoned crostinis topped with guajillo shrimp, mango pico de gallo and queso fresco

Ignacios - Half Order

$10.00

Mini tostadas with refried beans and melted asadero cheese topped with beef and chicken fajitas, pico de gallo, guacamole, and grilled galapeños garnished with queso fresco and crema

Ignacios - Full Order

$18.00

Garnachas de Guisados

$16.00

Three mini sopes filled with deshebrada, picadillo and chicharron topped with lettuce, tomato, crema and avocado salsa

Chicharron de Ribeye

$22.00

Fried ribeye tender tips served on top of our house guacamole with chiles toreados on the side

Tostadas de Ceviche Negro

$18.00

Shrimp and tilapia ceviche served over our homemade crispy tostadas

Empanadas

$18.00

Three homemade corn tortilla empanadas filled with carne deshebrada (shredded beef with guajillo salsa) and drizzled with avocado salsa

Mini Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

Three jalapeño peppers stuffed with picadillo and potatoes deep fried and served over our homemade ranchero salsa

Ensaladas y Sopas

Ensalada Caesar (sin carne)

$14.00

Ensalada Caesar con Camaron (w/shrimp)

$20.00

Ensalada Caesar con Pollo (w/chicken)

$20.00

Ensalada de la Casa

$14.00

Ensalada de la Casa con Camaron (w/shrimp)

$20.00

Ensalada de la Casa con Pollo (w/chicken)

$20.00

Sopa de Fideo

$8.00

Tomato based broth with vermicelli noodles

Sopa de Fideo con Carne

$14.00

Tomato based broth with vermicelli noodles

Caldo Tlalpeño

$12.00

Chicken chipotle broth, shredded chicken, rice, avocado, muenster cheese and crispy tortilla strips

Caldo de Pollo

$12.00

Flavorful chicken broth loaded with vegetables like celery, carrots and potatoes served with shredded chicken and Spanish rice

Guisados

Cortadillo de Res (Carne Guisada)

$24.00

Tender cuts of beef, onions and bell peppers mixed with a mild salsa; served with rice and refried beans

Carne Deshebrada

$24.00

Shredded brisket with our signature guajillo salsa; served with rice and refried beans

Chicharron en Salsa Verde

$20.00

Fried pork belly mixed with tomatillo salsa; served with rice and refried beans

Asado de Puerco

$20.00

Tender cuts of pork slow cooked and mixed with our signature guajillo sauce; served with rice and refried beans

Tinga de Pollo

$20.00

Shredded chicken mixed with a tomato-chipotle salsa; served with rice and refried beans

Mole de Pollo

$20.00

Shredded chicken breast served with our homemade mole sauce; served with rice and refried beans

Rajas con Queso

$18.00

Grilled poblano pepper slices, corn and queso panela slow cooked in a creamy white sauce; served with rice and refried beans

Traditional Dishes

Flautas

$18.00

Shredded chicken in thinly rolled corn tortillas and fried to a crispy golden brown topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado salsa and mexican crema; garnished with queso fresco and served with Spanish rice

Chile Relleno

$22.00

Poblano peppers stuffed with picadillo and potatoes, deep fried and served our tomato salsa with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans

Milanesas de Filete Miñon

$28.00

Thinly sliced beef tenderloin breaded with salt crackers and deep fried; served with rice and refried beans

Pollo en Salsa de Cilantro con Limón

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast served over our creamy cilantro lime rice with a side of grilled mixed vegetables

Filete de Salmon Zarandeado

$24.00

Blackened grilled salmon served over our cilantro lime rice with a side of grilled mixed vegetables;

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$18.00

Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo salsa and asadero cheese; served with a side of Spanish rice

Enchiladas Norteñas

$18.00

Red tortillas filled with queso fresco and diced onions topped with guajillo salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, diced potatoes, diced carrots; garnished with queso fresco and mexican crema; served with a side of Spanish rice

Enchiladas de Mole

$18.00

Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with our homemade mole and garnished with roasted sesame seeds; served with a side of Spanish rice

Tacos

Tacos de Ribeye

$26.00

Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with diced beef ribeye, asadero cheese, grilled onions and grilled jalapeños and avocado salsa garnished with fresh cilantro and onions; served with borracho beans

Tacos Callejeros

$22.00

Mini corn tortillas (5) served with diced beef sirloin, bacon, onions, green bell peppers and asadero cheese garnished with fresh cilantro and onions; served with borracho beans

Tacos de Camaron

$24.00

Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with guajillo shrimp, asadero cheese, coleslaw and garnished with crema chipotle and sliced avocados; served with cilantro rice

Tacos de Pescado

$24.00

Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with fried cod, asadero cheese, coleslaw and garnished with crema chipotle and sliced avocado; served with cilantro rice

Parrilladas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00+

Chicken fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Beef Fajitas

$26.00+

Beef fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00+

Shrimp fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Chicken and Beef Fajitas

$26.00+

Chicken and beef fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00+

Chicken, beef and shrimp fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Vegetable Fajitas

$14.00+

Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and squash in a fajita seasoning served with chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Kid's Plates

Cheese Quesadilla with Rice and Beans

$10.00

Cheese quesadilla with rice and refried beans

Chicken or Beef Quesadilla with Rice and Refried Beans

$14.00

Chicken or beef quesadilla with rice and refried beans

Chicken Strips and Fries

$14.00

Chicken strips and fries

Dessert

Flan

$10.00

Homemade rich vanilla custard topped with a layer of caramel and mixed berries

Churros

$12.00

Traditional churros served with vanilla ice cream and a variety of sauces for dipping

Pastel de Chocolate

$12.00

Classic chocolate cake drizzled with warm fudge and served with a side of vanilla ice cream

Pastel de Tres Leches

$12.00

Homemade cake drenched in sweet milk and topped with a variety of berry fruits

Sides

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Borracho Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Hot Cake (1)

$3.00

Bacon (2)

$3.00

Grilled Panela

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Taco de Ribeye (1)

$10.00

Taco Callejero (1)

$5.00

Taco de Camaron (1)

$9.00

Taco de Pescado (1)

$9.00

Plain Egg Taco

$3.00

Side Salad - Ensalada Caesar

$6.50

Side Salad - Ensalada de la Casa

$6.50

Drinks

Mixed Drinks

Mossy Colada

$12.00

El Azul

$11.00

Michelada

$10.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Paloma Original

$14.00

Vampiro

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Spicy Mojito

$11.00

A "Greyt" Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bandera Mexicana

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Topo Chico Preparado

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Beer

Draft - Budlight

$6.00

Draft - Miller Lite

$6.00

Draft - Modelo

$6.00

Draft - Dos Equis

$6.00

Draft - Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Draft - Shiner Bock

$6.00

Bottle - Corona Extra

$7.00

Bottle - Corona Premier

$7.00

Bottle - Victoria

$7.00

Bottle - Budweiser

$7.00

Bottle - Bud Light

$7.00

Bottle - Heineken

$7.00

Bottle - Heineken 00

$7.00

Bottle - Blue Moon

$7.00

Bottle - Dos Equis

$7.00

Bottle - Pacifico

$7.00

Bottle - Modelo Especial

$7.00

Wine

Chandon Brut (Sparkling)

$76.00

Grand Cru (Chardonnay)

$9.00+

Grand Cru (Pinot Grigio)

$9.00+

Grand Cru (Cabarnet Sauvignon)

$9.00+

Grand Cru (Pinot Noir)

$9.00+

Austin Hope (Cabarnet Sauvignon)

$182.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Topo Chico (Bottle)

$4.00

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$4.00

Coffe

$2.75

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Hot Mexican Chocolate

$3.50

Water

Margaritas

Margarita Premium

$18.00+

House Margarita

$10.00+

"Mary Howell" Margarita

$14.00+

Coronita o Dosarita

$15.00

Mango Chamoy Margarita

$12.00+