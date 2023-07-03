Grey Moss Inn
Lunch and Dinner
Appetizers
Guacamole Norteño
Avocados, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and queso fresco
Queso Fundido
Melted asadero cheese served over a layer of chorizo mixed in with diced onions and jalapeños
Crostini de Camaron
Six seasoned crostinis topped with guajillo shrimp, mango pico de gallo and queso fresco
Ignacios - Half Order
Mini tostadas with refried beans and melted asadero cheese topped with beef and chicken fajitas, pico de gallo, guacamole, and grilled galapeños garnished with queso fresco and crema
Ignacios - Full Order
Garnachas de Guisados
Three mini sopes filled with deshebrada, picadillo and chicharron topped with lettuce, tomato, crema and avocado salsa
Chicharron de Ribeye
Fried ribeye tender tips served on top of our house guacamole with chiles toreados on the side
Tostadas de Ceviche Negro
Shrimp and tilapia ceviche served over our homemade crispy tostadas
Empanadas
Three homemade corn tortilla empanadas filled with carne deshebrada (shredded beef with guajillo salsa) and drizzled with avocado salsa
Mini Chiles Rellenos
Three jalapeño peppers stuffed with picadillo and potatoes deep fried and served over our homemade ranchero salsa
Ensaladas y Sopas
Ensalada Caesar (sin carne)
Ensalada Caesar con Camaron (w/shrimp)
Ensalada Caesar con Pollo (w/chicken)
Ensalada de la Casa
Ensalada de la Casa con Camaron (w/shrimp)
Ensalada de la Casa con Pollo (w/chicken)
Sopa de Fideo
Tomato based broth with vermicelli noodles
Sopa de Fideo con Carne
Tomato based broth with vermicelli noodles
Caldo Tlalpeño
Chicken chipotle broth, shredded chicken, rice, avocado, muenster cheese and crispy tortilla strips
Caldo de Pollo
Flavorful chicken broth loaded with vegetables like celery, carrots and potatoes served with shredded chicken and Spanish rice
Guisados
Cortadillo de Res (Carne Guisada)
Tender cuts of beef, onions and bell peppers mixed with a mild salsa; served with rice and refried beans
Carne Deshebrada
Shredded brisket with our signature guajillo salsa; served with rice and refried beans
Chicharron en Salsa Verde
Fried pork belly mixed with tomatillo salsa; served with rice and refried beans
Asado de Puerco
Tender cuts of pork slow cooked and mixed with our signature guajillo sauce; served with rice and refried beans
Tinga de Pollo
Shredded chicken mixed with a tomato-chipotle salsa; served with rice and refried beans
Mole de Pollo
Shredded chicken breast served with our homemade mole sauce; served with rice and refried beans
Rajas con Queso
Grilled poblano pepper slices, corn and queso panela slow cooked in a creamy white sauce; served with rice and refried beans
Traditional Dishes
Flautas
Shredded chicken in thinly rolled corn tortillas and fried to a crispy golden brown topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado salsa and mexican crema; garnished with queso fresco and served with Spanish rice
Chile Relleno
Poblano peppers stuffed with picadillo and potatoes, deep fried and served our tomato salsa with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans
Milanesas de Filete Miñon
Thinly sliced beef tenderloin breaded with salt crackers and deep fried; served with rice and refried beans
Pollo en Salsa de Cilantro con Limón
Grilled chicken breast served over our creamy cilantro lime rice with a side of grilled mixed vegetables
Filete de Salmon Zarandeado
Blackened grilled salmon served over our cilantro lime rice with a side of grilled mixed vegetables;
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Suizas
Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo salsa and asadero cheese; served with a side of Spanish rice
Enchiladas Norteñas
Red tortillas filled with queso fresco and diced onions topped with guajillo salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, diced potatoes, diced carrots; garnished with queso fresco and mexican crema; served with a side of Spanish rice
Enchiladas de Mole
Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with our homemade mole and garnished with roasted sesame seeds; served with a side of Spanish rice
Tacos
Tacos de Ribeye
Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with diced beef ribeye, asadero cheese, grilled onions and grilled jalapeños and avocado salsa garnished with fresh cilantro and onions; served with borracho beans
Tacos Callejeros
Mini corn tortillas (5) served with diced beef sirloin, bacon, onions, green bell peppers and asadero cheese garnished with fresh cilantro and onions; served with borracho beans
Tacos de Camaron
Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with guajillo shrimp, asadero cheese, coleslaw and garnished with crema chipotle and sliced avocados; served with cilantro rice
Tacos de Pescado
Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with fried cod, asadero cheese, coleslaw and garnished with crema chipotle and sliced avocado; served with cilantro rice
Parrilladas
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans
Beef Fajitas
Beef fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans
Chicken and Beef Fajitas
Chicken and beef fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken, beef and shrimp fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans
Vegetable Fajitas
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and squash in a fajita seasoning served with chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans
Kid's Plates
Dessert
Flan
Homemade rich vanilla custard topped with a layer of caramel and mixed berries
Churros
Traditional churros served with vanilla ice cream and a variety of sauces for dipping
Pastel de Chocolate
Classic chocolate cake drizzled with warm fudge and served with a side of vanilla ice cream
Pastel de Tres Leches
Homemade cake drenched in sweet milk and topped with a variety of berry fruits