Garfield's Favorite

$16.00

Six Thick Layers Of Fresh Pasta Sheets Each Filled With Meaty Bolognese, Creamy Dreamy Bechamel Sauce & Fresh Grated Parmesan , On A Wading Pool Of Our House Marinara, Topped With Shredded Mozzarella, More Parmesan, A Touch Of Heavy Cream & Basil Pesto, Baked In The Oven Then Topped With A Scoop Of Stracciatella, Served With Focaccia Bread. You'll Definitely Need A Nap After!