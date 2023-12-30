Grill 445
FOOD
LUNCH SPECIALS
- Turkey Club$16.00Out of stock
- Soup and sandwich$16.00Out of stock
turkey ham or roast beef on white bread served with soup of the day
- BLT$14.00
- Veggie pita pizza$14.00Out of stock
- French Dip$17.00Out of stock
Warmed roast beef, cheese, au jus, long roll, served with fries
- ham salad sandwich$16.00Out of stock
SPECIALS
- Quesadilla$18.00
Quesadilla stuffed with pork or chicken, served with sour cream and salsa
- Carnitas Taco Salad$18.00
Taco bowl with chopped romaine, fresh pico de gallo, slow roasted pork, slow simmered black beans, chorizo, sliced avocado, cheddar jack cheese, and topped with fresh cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Grilled Swordfish$30.00Out of stock
Grilled swordfish with lemon garlic dill compound butter served with jasmine rice and broccoli.
- Ahi tuna rice bowl$24.00
Broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, seaweed salad, Asian sweet chili sauce
- Black and Blue Ribeye$42.00
- sea scallop rockafella$32.00Out of stock
Bacon, Spinach, parmesan cream sauce, choice of pasta
- Mussels Italiano$18.00Out of stock
- Fried Whole Belly Clams$32.00Out of stock
- Whipped feta Dip$16.00Out of stock
topped with pan roasted tomatoes served with pita and cucumbers
- Extra pita$1.25Out of stock
Starters
- Fried Calamari$16.00
lightly breaded and deep fried with garlic, tomatoes and pepperoncini. . Served with marinara
- Fried Mozzarella$12.00
Deep fried wedges of fresh breaded mozzarella served with house marinara
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Fried pickles served with a zesty ranch
- General Tso's Cauliflower$14.00
Served with any house wing sauce
- Nachos$16.00
Tri-colored tortilla chips, chili, cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, scallions and sour cream
- Sampler$18.00
Pretzel bites, wings, fried mozzarella and Gen. Tso's fried cauliflower
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$17.00
Scratch made spinach artichoke dip. Topped with Mozzarella and served with tri-color tortilla chips
- St Paddy’s Poutine$20.00
House fries topped with Corned beef, cheddar curd and a Guinness gravy
- Xl Pretzel$15.00
10 oz. Soft Bavarian pretzel served with South Carolina BBQ sauce and house cheese sauce
Soup
Wraps/Paninis/Sand
- 445 Cheesesteak$16.00
- Caprese Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$17.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a toasted sourdough bread, pesto, fresh mozzarella, basil, and drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Served with Fries.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato And Ranch Dressing
- Chicken Caesar$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan And Caesar Dressing
- Greek Gyro$16.00
House made Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions wrapped in a warn pita. Served with fries and a pickle.
- Pulled Pork$16.00
House Pulled Pork, Fried Onion Served With Your Choice Of Sauce
- Reuben$16.00
Slow Roasted Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island And Gruyere
Pasta
Burgers
- 445 Burger$17.00
bacon, cheddar, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
- BBQ Burger$17.00
smoked gouda, bacon, BBQ sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato
- Classic Burger$15.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
- Sweet Heat Burger$17.00
Fried jalapenos, cotija cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato
- Truffle Burger$18.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, gruyere, truffle mayo, lettuce, tomato
Seafood
- Baked Haddock$28.00
- Fish And Chips$24.00
- Fish Tacos$18.00
Blackened grilled mahi-mahi served on two yellow corn tortillas with shaved purple cabbage, topped with a tropical Pico de Gallo and drizzled with cusabi aioli.
- Salmon$30.00
- Fish Sandwich$15.00
Fried Cod served with choice of bread and fries. Served with a pickle.
Steak/Pork/Chicken
- Filet 8oz$40.00
- Ny Strip 12oz$36.00
- Ribeye 14oz$38.00
- Tips$32.00
- Steak Tips w/ Sautéed Wild Mushrooms$32.00
Steak tips simmered in a red wine demi reduction with sautéed wild mushrooms served over red skin mashed potatoes.
- Fajitas$24.00
- Braised Boneless Short Ribs$34.00Out of stock
Braised boneless short ribs served over a creamy parmagiano polenta with roasted rainbow carrots and topped with a red wine demi reduction.
- Boneless Wings$14.00+
Served with your choice of sauce or dry rub
- Wings$14.00+
House brined wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub
Sides
Desserts
TAKE-OUT BEVERAGES
Non Alcoholic Beverage (Take-Out)
- CBD Seltzer Blueberry Melon$6.00
- CBD Seltzer Raspberry Lime$6.00Out of stock
- Gingerbeer$4.00
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull SugarFree$4.00Out of stock
- Saratoga Sparkling$5.00Out of stock
- Saratoga Still$5.00Out of stock
- Soda$2.50
- Soda - Diet Coke$2.50
- Soda - Ginger Ale$2.50
- Soda - Orange$2.50
- Soda - Sprite$2.50
- Milk$2.50
Bottled Beer/ Malt (Take-Out)
- Bud Light bottle$4.00
- Budweiser$3.50
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Premier$5.50
- Truly Pineapple Cranberry$6.00Out of stock
- Heineken$5.50
- truly wild berry$6.00
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Corona$5.50
- Budweiser Zero$3.50
- truly blueberry$6.00
- Long Drink$5.00
- Sam Adam Non-alcoholic$5.50
- Strawberry Lime$6.00
- High Noon Lime$6.00
- High Noon Tequila$6.00Out of stock
- TRULY Hard Seltzer$5.00