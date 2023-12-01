Grill'd 12908 South Memorial Drive
Food
Old Style Smashed Burgers
- The Grill'd Burger$8.99
American cheese, onions , tomatoes, lettuce, pickles & Grill'd sauce.
- The Classic Onion Burger$8.49
American cheese, grilled onion strings, pickles & Mustard
- The Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.45
Swiss cheese, Grilled Mushrooms & Mayo
- The Theta Burger$9.45
Cheddar cheese, Onion Rings & Hickory BBQ sauce
- The Chicken Burger (Regular or Spicy)$9.45
Fried chicken breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles and choice of cheese: Whiz, Provolone or American
Philly Cheesesteaks Sandwiches
- The OG Cheesesteak$9.49
Sliced Steak, Onions & Cheese Whiz
- The Mushroom Pepper Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
Sliced Steak, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions & choice of cheese: American, Provolone or Whiz
- The Chicken Philly$9.49
Sliced Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions & choice of cheese: American, Provolone or Whiz
- The Veggie Philly(Vegetarian)$8.49
Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers & Mix of cheeses
Mediterranean Fusion
- The Beef Shawarma Wrap$9.95
Sliced Steak, Tomato’s, Parsley, Onion & Tahini Sauce
- The Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.49
Sliced Chicken, Tomatoes, Pickles, Lettuce and Garlic Sauce
- The Gyro(Lamb & Beef)$9.49
Gyro Meat, Tomato’s, Onions, Lettuce & Tzatziki’s Sauce
- The Falafel Wrap(Vegetarian)$8.49
Fried Falafels, Tomato’s, Pickles, Lettuce, Parsley, Onions, Pickled Turnips & Tahini Sauce
- Rice Bowls$12.95
Basmati Rice, Choice of Protein (Steak, Chicken, Gyro or Falafel), Comes with Mediterranean salad mix and Sauce (Tahini, Garlic or Tzatziki’s)