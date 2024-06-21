Grill Marks COLA
Food
Fry-yay
- Three Way
Choose any three$9.59
- Small Loaded Fries
Fat fries topped with beer cheese, crumbled bacon, boursin crema and scallions$5.99
- Skinny Fries
Shoe-strings fries$2.99
- Fat Fries
Steak Fries$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potatoes fries, served with a orange cinnamon sauce$3.59
- Parmesan Truffle Fries
Truffle fries, served with Dijonnaise sauce$4.59
- Fried Pickles
Fried pickles, served with Ranch$3.59
- Crispy Haystack Onions
Crispy haystack onions, served with Chipotle Ranch$3.59
- Crinkles
Crinkle Fries$2.99
Freaky Fries
- Bleu & Pimento Cheese Fries
Skinny fries topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, served with Chipotle Ranch$12.49
- Chili Cheese Dog Fries
Fat fries, beer cheese, diced onions, banana peppers, chili, fried hot dog slices, ketchup & mustard$16.99
- Loaded Fries
Fat fries, Beer cheese, crumbled bacon, Boursin crema, scallions$14.99
- Large Parmesan Truffle Fries
Skinny fries, dijonnaise$10.49
- Rancheros Fritas
Sweet potatoes fries topped with chorizo, black beans, green chili, queso, pico de gallo$14.99
- BYO Freaky Fries
1LB of Choice of Fries, Add-on Toppings$8.99
Salads/Soup
- Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken tenders, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws, bleu cheese dressing$13.99
- Cobb
Mixed greens, crumbled bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing$12.99
- Seared Salmon
Everything bagel seasoned salmon, mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, red onion & tomato, boursin crema$17.99
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded cheddar$5.49
- Wedge Head
Iceberg wedge, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, everything bagel topping$9.99
- Chicken Corn Chowder
Chicken Corn Chowder Cup$5.99
- Tomato Bisque
Tomato Bisque Cup$4.99
Wing It
- 6 Wings Wing It
Buffalo, Hot Honey, BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Our House-made Dry Rub, Served with carrots & celery, choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing$12.99
- 10 Wings Wing It
Buffalo, Hot Honey, BBQ, Spicy-teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Our House-made Dry Rub, Served with carrots & celery, choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing$18.99
Marks Classic Combo
Famous Burgers
- 3 Sliders Deep
Pick 3- Pepper jack & roasted jalapeños, pimento & bleu cheese, swiss & cremini mushrooms$11.99
- Firehouse
Pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, roasted jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ketchup$12.89
- Hangover Brunch Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, crispy haystack onions, BBQ sauce$16.59
- Hawaiian Punch
Pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño pesto$12.89
- The Beer Essentials
Beer cheese, bacon, crispy haystack onions, served on a pretzel bun$14.59
- The Hot Mess
Grilled cheese sandwich between two beef patties, grilled hot dog, cheddar cheese, American cheese, chili, crispy haystack onions, fried pickles, lettuce, tomato$28.99
- Yellowstone
Bison patty, pepper jack cheese, hatch green chilis, onion, lettuce, cowboy sauce$16.49
Smash Burgers
- All-American BLT Burger
Classic double smash patty, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo, on a potato bun$13.49
- Double-Smash BCB
Double smash patty, double cheddar cheese, double bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion, on a potato bun$13.49
- El Gringo
Classic smash patty, chorizo patty, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, green chili queso, on a potato bun$14.99
- Smash It
Classic double smash patty, American cheese, beer cheese, grilled onions, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, on a potato bun$13.49
- Hottie Smash
Classic double smash patty, American cheese, beer cheese, grilled onions, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, on a potato bun$13.99
Unburgers
- An-Thai Burger
Ground chicken patty, a slaw of carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, red onions, thai vinaigrette, dijonaise, on a gluten-free bun$11.99
- Greenville Honey Hot Chick
Fried chicken tenders with Greenville's secret hot honey glaze, and pickles, on a brioche bun$12.79
- Hot Honey Chick Plate
Fried chicken tenders tossed with hot honey sauce, served with fries, pickles, and Texas toast$12.49
- Swimming Upstream
Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce, on a brioche bun$13.79
- The Dawson Dog
All-beef hot dog, chili, onions, beer cheese, pepperoncini$9.99
- The Herbivore
Housemade black bean burger, brioche bun, cowboy sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles$11.99
- What the Cluck?
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado puree, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on Texas toast$13.99
- Adult Grilled Cheese$11.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers served with choice of side$8.59
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with american cheese, served with choice of side$8.59
- Kids Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast served with a choice of side$8.59
- Kids Hot Dog
All Beef hotdog served on brioche bun, served choice of side$8.59
- Kids Smash Patty with Cheese
Single smash patty with american cheese served on a potato bun, served with a choice of side$8.59
- Kids Two Cheeseburger Sliders
Two slider with american cheese served on brioche bun, served with choice of side$8.59
- Kids Shark Bite
Starry, blue raspberry syrup, gummy sharks$4.99
Sauces
Drinks & Shakes
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Freak Shakes
- Chocolate Crack Brownie
Vanilla shake, chocolate crack, gluten-free brownie$10.99
- Cookies 'N Cream Dirt
Oreo shake, Oreo crumbs, nestle drumstick, gummi worms$10.99
- Freaks-Ahoy!
Cookie crumbs, chocolate crack, ice cream scoop, chocolate chip ice cream sandwich, whipped cream$11.99
- S'mores
Chocolate shake, chocolate crack, and campfire feels$11.49
- Shark Attack
Blue raspberry shake, graham cracker "Sand", shark gummies, scoop of ice cream, grenadine$10.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry shake, cheesecake, white chocolate, fresh strawberry puree, whipped cream, graham crackers, sprinkles$11.49
- Unicorn
Strawberry shake, white chocolate, cotton candy, unicorn horn and rainbows$14.99
- Cinnamon Sugar Rush$14.99
- Cheesecake only$7.99