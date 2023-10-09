Breakfast

Pancakes

One Pancake Pancakes

$2.50

Two Pancake Pancakes

$4.00

Short Stack Combo

$12.00

Two pancakes and two eggs any style. Served with bacon or sausage

Breakfast Omelet

Carne Guisada Omelet

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Steak Fajita Omelet

$14.00

Two egg omelet style filled with cheese, your choice of chicken or steak beef fajita. Topped with your choice of sauce

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$14.00

Two egg omelet style filled with cheese, your choice of chicken or steak beef fajita. Topped with your choice of sauce

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Two eggs omelet style filled with onions, tomato, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash cheese and your choice of sauce

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$2.75

Your choice of homemade corn or flour tortillas

Migas Taco

$3.50

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.50

Barbacoa Taco

$3.50

Breakfast Side Orders

Bacon

$2.75

Potatoes

$2.50

Toast

$1.75

Sausage

$2.75

1 egg

$1.25

2 eggs

$2.50

Breakfast Plate

Bacon & Eggs Plate

$11.00

Two eggs any style, strips of bacon, refried beans, breakfast potatoes and a flour or corn tortilla

Chorizo & Eggs Plate

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs mixed with our style chorizo. Served with beans, potatoes and flour or corn tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Two eggs any style topped with our own ranchero sauce and two homemade flour or corn tortillas

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Corn tortillas chips covered with our green tomatillo sauce, Monterey white cheese and two eggs any style on top

Migas Plate

$12.00

Two eggs mixed with corn tortilla, chips, onions, serranos peppers, tomatoes, three cheese mixed, beans, potatoes and choice of tortillas

Migas & Fajitas

$14.00

Our migas blend, served with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled onions and beans

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Two eggs any style or migas on top of two toasted English muffins with grilled ham, chile con queso and spicy pico de gallo

French Toast Plate

$12.00

Two eggs any style served with bacon or sausage

Food

Appetizers

Ramos Queso

$11.00

Our signature chili con queso, topped with steak fajita, guacamole and jalapeños

Small Queso Compuesto

$7.50

Queso topped with ground beef, pico de gallo and guacamole

Large Queso Compuesto

$10.00

Queso topped with ground beef, pico de gallo and guacamole

Small Chili Con Queso

$6.50

Large Chili Con Queso

$9.00

Ramos Family Starter

$15.00

Our large family platter comes with four bean and cheese nachos, four flautas, one chicken quesadilla with chili con queso, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole

chips and salsa

$5.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Ground beef

Grande Salad

$12.00

Steak or chicken fajita, mixed green, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Six grilled shrimp on mixed greens topped with chopped tomato, cucumber and sliced avocado

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.00

Six tender chicken, mixed greens topped with our hand-breaded chicken tenders, chopped with cheese, tomato and sliced avocado

Soups

Cup Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Our homemade chicken broth with pieces of chicken breast, cheese, cilantro, avocado and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Our homemade chicken broth with pieces of chicken breast, cheese, cilantro, avocado and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas

Fajitas

One Person Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Two People Chicken Fajitas

$41.99

One Person Beef Fajitas

$23.99

Two People Beef Fajitas

$45.99

One Person Combo Fajitas

$23.99

Shrimp, beef & chicken mixed on the grill

Two People Combo Fajitas

$45.99

Shrimp, beef & chicken mixed on the grill

One person shrimp fajitas

$23.99

Two person shrimp fajitas

$45.99

mix faj for 1

$23.99

mix faj for 2

$45.99

Nachos

Steak Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$12.00

Bean & Chz Nachos

$10.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

6 oz chicken fillet marinated with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise and pickles

Cheeseburger

$10.00

6 oz patty hand-formed ground beef grilled with cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Our classic burger loaded with bacon and cheese

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.50

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.00

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.00

Crispy Taco Plate

$13.00

Three roasted chicken or ground beef crispy taco with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or charro

Fajita Taco Plate

$15.00

Two beef or chicken fajita tacos, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole, served with choice of refried beans, charros or black beans

Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.00

Two grilled shrimp tacos filled with mixed, cabbage, and our creamy jalapeño ranch sauce. Served with rice, your choice of beans or mixed salad

Taco Lunch

$9.99

1 Gr beef Taco

$3.50

1 Roasted Ck taco

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with your choice of fries or mac & cheese

Six Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with your choice of fries or mac & cheese

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

One Cheese Enchilada with Ranchero Sauce. Served with your choice rice and beans

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$7.00

Two Cheese Quesadillas. Served with rice and beans or mac & cheese

House Specials

Ramos Grilled Chicken Fillet

$16.00

Hand-breaded grilled chicken topped with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onion and melted cheese and your choice of sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

Our crispy tacos fried to golden brown. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans

Fish Tacos Plate

$16.00

Two hand-breaded strips of tilapia tacos filled with cabbage and creamy jalapeño sauce. Served with salad, rice or beans

Chon Changa

$13.00

Chimichanga filled with roasted chicken, cheese, green chilies and onion. Choice of sauce, topped with a drizzle of sour cream. Served with rice and refried or charro beans

Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

A rich and creamy avocado stuffed with seasoned roasted chicken and cheese, coated with cracker crumbs and fried until golden. Served with rice, refried or charro beans and your choice of sauce

Pork Chop Plate

$13.00

8 oz grilled pork chop topped with grilled onions, serranos and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, salad, rice and your choice of beans and tortillas

Adobado Plate

$17.00

Chipotle shrimp Plt

$17.00

Quesadillas

Roasted Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Warm homemade flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

Filled with Jack cheese, fresh spinach, mushrooms and black beans

Desserts

Homemade Flan

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Sweet Sopapilla

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Burritos

Steak Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Filled with fajita meat and cheese with your choice of sauce and beans

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Filled with fajita meat and cheese with your choice of sauce and beans

Roasted Chicken Giant Burrito

$12.00

Filled with your choice of roasted chicken, ground beef or carne guisada and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of sauce

Ground Beef Giant Burrito

$12.00

Filled with your choice of roasted chicken, ground beef or carne guisada and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of sauce

Carne Guisada Giant Burrito

$12.00

Filled with your choice of roasted chicken, ground beef or carne guisada and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of sauce

Ala Bean & chs burr

$6.25

Chili Rellenos

Roasted Chicken Chili Relleno

$14.00

Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce

Ground Beef Chili Relleno

$14.00

Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce

Cheese Chili Relleno

$12.00

Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce

Shrimp Chili Relleno

$15.00

Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$12.00

Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce

Ground Beef Enchilada

$14.00

Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce

Roasted Chicken Enchilada

$14.00

Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce

Shrimp Enchilada

$16.00

Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce

Veggie Enchilada

$14.00

Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce

Combinations

Combination #1

$12.99

Choice of one chili relleno and one enchilada

Combination #2

$14.99

Two cheese enchiladas with tex-mex sauce, two chicken flautas, one soft or crispy taco and sour cream

Combination #3

$16.99

One beef enchilada with ranchero, one chicken enchilada with tomatillo, one cheese enchilada with tex-mex

Combination #4

$10.00

One cheese enchilada with tex-mex sauce, 1 chicken chalupa. Served with rice and choice of beans

Combination #5

$10.00

One cheese enchilada with tex-mex sauce, one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice and choice of beans

Combination #6

$14.00

One shrimp relleno with ranchero and two shrimp quesadillas

Specials

6 crispy wings half order fries choice of sauce

Wing basket

$11.99

Side orders

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Side sour cream

$2.25

side onions

$0.89

side pico de gallo

$2.15

Side queso sauce

$3.99

side refried bean

$3.25

Mac & Chs Side

$2.89

Side refried blck beans

$3.25

side sliced avoc

$3.99

side blck beans

$3.25

side charros

$3.25

side mixed cheese

$2.75

side chilis toreados

$2.99

side french fires

$3.25

side Jalapeños

$1.29

Side Rice

$3.25

Side mixed Salad

$3.99

side sauce

$1.99

Side Serranos

$1.25

Side Tomatoes

$0.99

Side Tortillas

$1.99

Side Grill Veggies

$3.99

Ala Cart orders

Ala Cart Rellenos

$4.99

Ala Cart Enchilada

$3.50

Ala Cart quesadilla

$3.99

Ala Cart Chalupa

$3.99

Ala Cart ck Flautas 2

$2.75

Two eggs

$2.50

Stuffed avocado

$8.00

1 tortilla ala

$0.50

2 tortillas

$1.00

Cocktails

Margaritas

Lime Margarita

$9.00

Frozen or on the rocks

Frozen Lime Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Mango Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Sangria

$10.00

Lime rocks margaritas

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Mexican Martini

$14.00

Our secret martini mixed, squeezed fresh lime juice, choice of any Top Shelve tequila and Grand Marnier

Top Shelve Margarita

$13.00

1800 Silver Tequila 100% Agave Azul, Gran Gala, squeezed fresh lime juice topped with sweet and sour

Corina Rita

$14.00

Our style frozen margarita, topped with a baby Corona

Mimosa

$6.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Bloody Marry

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Classic Piña Colada

$10.00

Piña colada mixed, coconut Malibu rum, simple bar syrup and pineapple juice

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Bacardi rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice and a splash of Sprite topped with a cherry

Screwdriver

$10.00

Grey Goose vodka and orange juice

Classic Michelada

$10.00

Our signature Michelada mixed with your beer preference

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

House tequila, rum, gin, vodka, triple sec, sweet and sour topped with a splash of Coke

Paloma Cocktail

$13.00

Jimador Silver 100% Agave, squeezed fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, Topo soda and a pinch of salt

Mojito Cocktail

$13.00

Bacardi rum, white rum, passion fruit lemon juice, lime juice, bar syrup, and grenadine

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Jal cucumber Margarita

$13.00

Classic Michelada

$10.00

Our signature Michelada mixed with your beer preference

Ranch water

$13.00

Beer + Wine

Bottled Domestic

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Miller Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Shiner Bock Bottle

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Bottled Imports

Corona Extra Bottle

$6.00

Dos X Green Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Special Bottle

$6.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$6.00

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

Beer Drafts

Modelo Draft 24oz

$8.00

Doss X Draft 24 OZ

$8.00

Bud Light Draft 24 OZ

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Draft 24 OZ

$7.00

Michelo Ultra Draft 16 OZ

$5.00

Bud Light Draft 16 OZ

$5.00

Modelo Draft 16 OZ

$6.00

Dos xx Draft 16 OZ

$6.00

White Wine

Proseco wine

$14.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$14.00

Woodbridge chard

$11.00

Red Wine

Woodbridge Merlot

$11.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Taaka

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Rum

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Tequila

Patrón Silver

$9.00

Patrón Reposado

$9.50

Herradura Silver

$8.25

Herradura Reposado

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$8.50

1800 Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.50

Don Julio Reposado

$8.75

Don Julio Añejo

$9.00

1942 Don Julio

$27.00

Azul Tequila

$28.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.25

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.50

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio 70

$10.00

casa migos

$10.00

Whiskey

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Kentucky Delux

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Buchanan's

$9.00

Johnnie Walker black

$9.00

Liqueur

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Grand Gala

$8.00

Cointraue

$8.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Baileys Irish

$6.00

jagermaister

$7.00

NA Beverages

NA Bevs

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

Rice Water (Horchata)

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Orange crushed

$3.75

rasberry tea

$3.75

Milk glass

$3.50

Kids drink

$2.50

Sprite

$3.75

