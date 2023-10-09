2x points now for loyalty members
Grill on Tex Mex
Breakfast
Pancakes
Breakfast Omelet
Carne Guisada Omelet
Ham & Cheese
Steak Fajita Omelet
Two egg omelet style filled with cheese, your choice of chicken or steak beef fajita. Topped with your choice of sauce
Chicken Fajita Omelet
Two egg omelet style filled with cheese, your choice of chicken or steak beef fajita. Topped with your choice of sauce
Veggie Omelet
Two eggs omelet style filled with onions, tomato, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash cheese and your choice of sauce
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Side Orders
Breakfast Plate
Bacon & Eggs Plate
Two eggs any style, strips of bacon, refried beans, breakfast potatoes and a flour or corn tortilla
Chorizo & Eggs Plate
Two scrambled eggs mixed with our style chorizo. Served with beans, potatoes and flour or corn tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style topped with our own ranchero sauce and two homemade flour or corn tortillas
Chilaquiles
Corn tortillas chips covered with our green tomatillo sauce, Monterey white cheese and two eggs any style on top
Migas Plate
Two eggs mixed with corn tortilla, chips, onions, serranos peppers, tomatoes, three cheese mixed, beans, potatoes and choice of tortillas
Migas & Fajitas
Our migas blend, served with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled onions and beans
Eggs Benedict
Two eggs any style or migas on top of two toasted English muffins with grilled ham, chile con queso and spicy pico de gallo
French Toast Plate
Two eggs any style served with bacon or sausage
Food
Appetizers
Ramos Queso
Our signature chili con queso, topped with steak fajita, guacamole and jalapeños
Small Queso Compuesto
Queso topped with ground beef, pico de gallo and guacamole
Large Queso Compuesto
Queso topped with ground beef, pico de gallo and guacamole
Small Chili Con Queso
Large Chili Con Queso
Ramos Family Starter
Our large family platter comes with four bean and cheese nachos, four flautas, one chicken quesadilla with chili con queso, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole
chips and salsa
Salads
Taco Salad
Ground beef
Grande Salad
Steak or chicken fajita, mixed green, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole
Shrimp Salad
Six grilled shrimp on mixed greens topped with chopped tomato, cucumber and sliced avocado
Chicken Tender Salad
Six tender chicken, mixed greens topped with our hand-breaded chicken tenders, chopped with cheese, tomato and sliced avocado
Soups
Cup Tortilla Soup
Our homemade chicken broth with pieces of chicken breast, cheese, cilantro, avocado and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Our homemade chicken broth with pieces of chicken breast, cheese, cilantro, avocado and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas
Fajitas
One Person Chicken Fajitas
Two People Chicken Fajitas
One Person Beef Fajitas
Two People Beef Fajitas
One Person Combo Fajitas
Shrimp, beef & chicken mixed on the grill
Two People Combo Fajitas
Shrimp, beef & chicken mixed on the grill
One person shrimp fajitas
Two person shrimp fajitas
mix faj for 1
mix faj for 2
Nachos
Sandwiches
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Beef Fajita Taco
Carne Guisada Taco
Chicken Fajita Taco
Crispy Taco Plate
Three roasted chicken or ground beef crispy taco with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or charro
Fajita Taco Plate
Two beef or chicken fajita tacos, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole, served with choice of refried beans, charros or black beans
Shrimp Taco Plate
Two grilled shrimp tacos filled with mixed, cabbage, and our creamy jalapeño ranch sauce. Served with rice, your choice of beans or mixed salad
Taco Lunch
1 Gr beef Taco
1 Roasted Ck taco
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with your choice of fries or mac & cheese
Six Chicken Tenders
Served with your choice of fries or mac & cheese
Kids Enchilada
One Cheese Enchilada with Ranchero Sauce. Served with your choice rice and beans
Kids Cheese Quesadillas
Two Cheese Quesadillas. Served with rice and beans or mac & cheese
House Specials
Ramos Grilled Chicken Fillet
Hand-breaded grilled chicken topped with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onion and melted cheese and your choice of sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans
Chicken Flautas
Our crispy tacos fried to golden brown. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans
Fish Tacos Plate
Two hand-breaded strips of tilapia tacos filled with cabbage and creamy jalapeño sauce. Served with salad, rice or beans
Chon Changa
Chimichanga filled with roasted chicken, cheese, green chilies and onion. Choice of sauce, topped with a drizzle of sour cream. Served with rice and refried or charro beans
Stuffed Avocado
A rich and creamy avocado stuffed with seasoned roasted chicken and cheese, coated with cracker crumbs and fried until golden. Served with rice, refried or charro beans and your choice of sauce
Pork Chop Plate
8 oz grilled pork chop topped with grilled onions, serranos and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, salad, rice and your choice of beans and tortillas
Adobado Plate
Chipotle shrimp Plt
Quesadillas
Roasted Chicken Quesadilla
Warm homemade flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Filled with Jack cheese, fresh spinach, mushrooms and black beans
Burritos
Steak Fajita Burrito
Filled with fajita meat and cheese with your choice of sauce and beans
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Filled with fajita meat and cheese with your choice of sauce and beans
Roasted Chicken Giant Burrito
Filled with your choice of roasted chicken, ground beef or carne guisada and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of sauce
Ground Beef Giant Burrito
Filled with your choice of roasted chicken, ground beef or carne guisada and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of sauce
Carne Guisada Giant Burrito
Filled with your choice of roasted chicken, ground beef or carne guisada and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of sauce
Ala Bean & chs burr
Chili Rellenos
Roasted Chicken Chili Relleno
Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce
Ground Beef Chili Relleno
Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce
Cheese Chili Relleno
Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce
Shrimp Chili Relleno
Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada
Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce
Ground Beef Enchilada
Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce
Roasted Chicken Enchilada
Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce
Shrimp Enchilada
Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce
Veggie Enchilada
Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce
Combinations
Combination #1
Choice of one chili relleno and one enchilada
Combination #2
Two cheese enchiladas with tex-mex sauce, two chicken flautas, one soft or crispy taco and sour cream
Combination #3
One beef enchilada with ranchero, one chicken enchilada with tomatillo, one cheese enchilada with tex-mex
Combination #4
One cheese enchilada with tex-mex sauce, 1 chicken chalupa. Served with rice and choice of beans
Combination #5
One cheese enchilada with tex-mex sauce, one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice and choice of beans
Combination #6
One shrimp relleno with ranchero and two shrimp quesadillas
Specials
Side orders
Side Guacamole
Side sour cream
side onions
side pico de gallo
Side queso sauce
side refried bean
Mac & Chs Side
Side refried blck beans
side sliced avoc
side blck beans
side charros
side mixed cheese
side chilis toreados
side french fires
side Jalapeños
Side Rice
Side mixed Salad
side sauce
Side Serranos
Side Tomatoes
Side Tortillas
Side Grill Veggies
Ala Cart orders
Cocktails
Margaritas
Classic Cocktails
Mexican Martini
Our secret martini mixed, squeezed fresh lime juice, choice of any Top Shelve tequila and Grand Marnier
Top Shelve Margarita
1800 Silver Tequila 100% Agave Azul, Gran Gala, squeezed fresh lime juice topped with sweet and sour
Corina Rita
Our style frozen margarita, topped with a baby Corona
Mimosa
Old Fashion
Strawberry Daiquiri
Bloody Marry
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Piña Colada
Piña colada mixed, coconut Malibu rum, simple bar syrup and pineapple juice
Blue Hawaiian
Bacardi rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice and a splash of Sprite topped with a cherry
Screwdriver
Grey Goose vodka and orange juice
Classic Michelada
Our signature Michelada mixed with your beer preference
Long Island Iced Tea
House tequila, rum, gin, vodka, triple sec, sweet and sour topped with a splash of Coke
Paloma Cocktail
Jimador Silver 100% Agave, squeezed fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, Topo soda and a pinch of salt
Mojito Cocktail
Bacardi rum, white rum, passion fruit lemon juice, lime juice, bar syrup, and grenadine
Skinny Margarita
Jal cucumber Margarita
Classic Michelada
Our signature Michelada mixed with your beer preference
Ranch water
Beer + Wine
Bottled Domestic
Bottled Imports
Beer Drafts
Red Wine
Liquor
Tequila
Patrón Silver
Patrón Reposado
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Jose Cuervo Gold
El Jimador Blanco
El Jimador Reposado
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
1942 Don Julio
Azul Tequila
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Hornitos Reposado
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Don Julio 70
casa migos
Whiskey
Liqueur
Happy Hour
Margaritas Happy Hour
Classic Cocktails Happy Hour
Mexican Martini
Our secret martini mixed, squeezed fresh lime juice, choice of any Top Shelve tequila and Grand Marnier
Top Shelve Margarita
1800 Silver Tequila 100% Agave Azul, Gran Gala, squeezed fresh lime juice topped with sweet and sour
Corina Rita
Our style frozen margarita, topped with a baby Corona
Mimosa
Old Fashion
Strawberry Daiquiri
Bloody Marry
Specialty Cocktails Happy Hour
Classic Piña Colada
Piña colada mixed, coconut Malibu rum, simple bar syrup and pineapple juice
Blue Hawaiian
Bacardi rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice and a splash of Sprite topped with a cherry
Screwdriver
Grey Goose vodka and orange juice
Long Island Iced Tea
House tequila, rum, gin, vodka, triple sec, sweet and sour topped with a splash of Coke
Paloma Cocktail
Jimador Silver 100% Agave, squeezed fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, Topo soda and a pinch of salt
Mojito Cocktail
Bacardi rum, white rum, passion fruit lemon juice, lime juice, bar syrup, and grenadine
Skinny Margarita
Jal cucumber Margarita
Classic Michelada
Our signature Michelada mixed with your beer preference