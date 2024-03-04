Grille No 13 Carryout -- Smallwood
Starters
- Wings$14.99
10 of our jumbo wings fried crisp. Choose up to two sauces from Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Served with your choice or Ranch OR Blue Cheese dressing. All Flats add $3
- Southern Maryland Crab Dip$16.99
- Fried Vegetable Basket$12.99
You can select either hand-breaded pickles, mushrooms, or zucchini chips, or choose any two for a delicious assortment. Comes with a side of house made ranch.
- Sliders$11.99
Fresh Angus beef sliders on mini brioche buns topped with grilled onions and American cheese.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
- Steak Quesadilla$14.99
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.99
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.
- Reuben Quesadilla$13.99
Our house made corned beef on a crisp tortilla with melted Swiss and sauerkraut. Served with Thousand Island Dressing on the side.
- Steamed Shrimp$17.99
One pound of seasoned shrimp steamed. Served with our house made cocktail sauce.
- Fried Shrimp$17.99
One pound of seasoned shrimp fried. Served with our house made cocktail sauce.
- Mussels$15.99
1 pound of mussels sautéed with BACON, garlic, and onion, and steamed in a white wine cream sauce or Light Beer. Seasoned with Old Bay and served with a warm baguette.
Baskets
Salads & Soup
- Sausage, Beer, Cheese & Potato Soup$6.00Out of stock
Hearty potatoes and carrots with spicy sausage in a creamy beer cheese, topped with bacon and cheddar.
- French Onion Soup$6.00
- Garden Salad$10.99
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and croutons. With your choice of dressing. Add Chicken or Shrimp for $5. Salmon $8.
- Pub Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg.
- Chef's Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped ham, chopped turkey, cheddar cheese, egg.
- Caesar Salad$11.99
A classic Caesar salad with shredded Parmesan and house made croutons, Add Chicken or Shrimp $5 Salmon $8
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Reuben$14.99
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house made Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.
- Celtic Cod$15.99
Beer battered and golden fried cod, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted sub roll bun. Served with our house tartar sauce.
- Steak & Cheese$13.99
Grilled steak and sautéed onions with provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll with lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Monterey$14.99
Grilled or fried boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with bacon and Monterey jack cheese on a grilled Texas toast. Served your choice of honey or honey mustard.
- Lucky No. 13 Burger$13.99
Served on a grilled brioche bun, with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.
- St. Patty Melt$14.99
Served on grilled Texas toast, topped with grilled onions and a blend of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Served with a side of Guinness gravy for dipping.
- Irishman Burger$14.99
Served on grilled Texas toast, topped with an over hard or over medium egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
- Bourbon Burger$15.99
Served on a toasted brioche bun with onion rings, bacon, cheddar, and drizzled with Bourbon BBQ.
Entrées
- Whiskey Glazed Salmon$24.99
Fresh Salmon served with mashed red potatoes, sautéed kale, roasted mushrooms and glazed in our whiskey Dijon MUSTARD sauce.
- Pork Chop$16.99
Thick-cut, meaty pork chop seasoned and charbroiled. Served with your choice of two sides. Add grilled onions, mushrooms & Guinness gravy for $3.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$16.99
Grilled chicken breast seasoned and charbroiled. Served with your choice of two sides. Add grilled onions, mushrooms & Guinness gravy for $3.
- Steak & Guinness Stew$13.99
Slow roasted premium beef and garden vegetables, in a hearty beef broth. Topped with our house made mashed red potatoes. Served with a small garden salad.
- Shepherd's Pie$13.99
Sautéed Angus ground beef, mixed vegetables and topped with our red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with a small garden salad.
- Fresh Vegetable Alfredo$13.99
Fresh Mixed Vegetables in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.
- Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Grilled Chicken in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.
- Shrimp Alfredo$16.99
Shrimp in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.
Desserts
- "Whats Up Doc" Carrot Cake 3 Layer$6.50
Triple layer carrot cake topped with cream cheese icing and walnuts.
- Double Divine Chocolate 3 Layer Cake$6.50Out of stock
Triple layer cake with decadent chocolate frosting topped with Hershey's chocolates.
- Strawberry Supreme 3 Layer Cake$6.50
Triple layer strawberry cake with rich strawberry icing, topped with white chocolate shavings.
- Red Velvet Cake 3 Layer$6.50
- 3 Layer Lemon Cake$6.50Out of stock
- Cheesecake$6.50
- Chocolate Peanut Butter$6.50
Peanut Butter Bliss: Chocolate cake with Peanut Butter icing topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Confetti Cake$6.50
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger Sliders$7.50
2 of our burger sliders with American cheese. Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.
- Kids Chicken Bites$7.50
A half portion of our hand breaded chicken bites Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.50
A classic grilled cheese on Texas Toast and American cheese. Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.50
Our house made cheese sauce and pasta served with a garlic bread stick.
- Kids Alfredo$7.50
Our house made Alfredo sauce with pasta and a garlic bread stick.
- Kids Fish & Chips$7.50
A smaller portion of our hand breaded cod, served with Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.
Soft Drinks
Sides
Extra Sauces
- Bacon Cheese Sauce$1.50
- House Made Italian$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Bourbon BBQ$0.50
- Buffalo$0.50
- Cheese Sauce$1.50
- House Made Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Garlic Parmesan$0.50
- Guinness Gravy$1.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- House Made Ranch$0.50
- Reg. BBQ$0.50
- Salsa$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Sweet & Sassy$0.50
- House Made Tartar Sauce$0.50
- House Made Thousand Island$0.50
- Mango Habanero$0.50
- Hot Honey$0.50
- Caesar$0.50
Family Meals
- Shepherd's Pie$40.00
Our version of Shepherds pie includes sautéed Angus ground beef, potatoes, mixed vegetables in a bubbly gravy, topped with our red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Chicken Alfredo$40.00
Grilled, Chicken in our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Shrimp Alfredo$40.00
Shrimp with our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Fresh Vegetable Alfredo$40.00
Fresh Mixed Vegetables in our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Steak & Guinness Stew$40.00
Slow roasted premium beef and garden vegetables, in a hearty beef broth with mashed red potatoes. Served with one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Grilled Pork Chop Dinner$40.00
Four of our thick cut pork chops grilled to perfection. Comes with two family sized side choices.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$40.00
4 chicken breasts grilled to perfection. Comes with two family sized side choices. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Steamed Mussels$40.00
4 pounds of our steamed mussels in an Old Bay OR white wine cream sauce. Served with warm baguettes and one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
- Slider Platter$40.00
12 of our hand pattied all beef sliders with grilled onions and American Cheese and French Fries. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals
Party Trays
- Garden Salad$24.99
- Pub Salad$34.99
- Caesar Salad$29.99
- Boneless Chicken Bites Platter$65.99
A 4 pound tray of our hand breaded chicken bites. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery and house made Ranch and Blue Cheese.
- 50 Wing Platter$55.99
Our renowned jumbo wings. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery, House Made Ranch, and Blue Cheese.
- 100 Wing Platter$99.99
Our renowned jumbo wings. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery, House Made Ranch, and Blue Cheese.
- Southern Maryland Crab Dip$74.99
A party sized portion of our house made crab dip. Served with fresh fried potato chips and warm baguettes. Serves 10-15 people.
- Fried Shrimp Tray$79.99
4 pounds of seasoned shrimp. Comes with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce
- Steamed Shrimp Tray$79.99
4 pounds of seasoned shrimp. Comes with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce.
- Macaroni & Cheese$45.99
A large pan of our house made Mac & Cheese with potato chip and Parmesan crumble topping. Serves approximately 10-12 people.