Grindhouse Cafe - Griffith 146 N Broad St
Food
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken or Tofu, Blue Cheese Crumbles or Vegan Mozzarella, Pickled Celery & Carrots, Avocado, and Spring Mix on a Pretzel Roll
Turkey, Apple, Provolone, Bacon, Herb Dijon Mayo, Tomato with Spring Mix served on a Croissant or Pretzel
Lightly Dressed Chicken Salad with Pecans, Apples and Cranberries with Spring Mix, served on Croissant or Pretzel
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Provolone, Chipotle Mayo, topped with Tomatoes and Spring Mix served on Sourdough
Chicken, Pear, Cranberries, Red Onion, Pecan, Goat Cheese served on Spring Mix with a house-made Blasamic Vinegrette
Vegan Version of our Chicken Salad, made with Chickpeas, Tahini, Pecans, Apple, Cranberries topped with Spring Mix served on Sourdough
Roast Beef, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Horseradish Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Dressing with Spring Mix, served on a Ciabatta
Roast Beef, Barbecue Sauce, Cheddar, Red Onion served on a Croissant or Pretzel
Smoked Pork tossed in Barbecue Sauce, topped with Red Slaw, served on a Croissant or Pretzel
Slices Ham, Herb Dijon Mayo, Swiss, Provolone, Apple served on Sourdough
Massaman Curry, Tofu or Chicken, Fresh Vegetables and Spring Mix served on Sourdough
Grilled Cheddar on Sourdough. Classic.
Drinks
A rotating selection of the coffees that we're excited to drink. We figured that you would be stoked as well.
Espresso/Milk/Perfection
A latte with up to 2 of our flavors
Latte with Chocolate Syrup
Espresso/The most pillowy of pillowy of microfoam
SPRO IS LIFE
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Espresso/Water for those looking for espresso notes in a larger format or for a more rich cup of coffee.
A made to order cup of coffee featuring one of our rad retail offerings. Regular or Barrel Aged available *please allow 10 minutes*
Iced coffee brewed with our current Barrel Aged coffees from Smugglers.
The perfect ratio of espresso and milk? 6oz
For those looking for a lighter version of a latte. Drip coffee with steamed milk
Chicago's Gale Rootbeer topped with a shot of espresso. Whatever you do, don't shake it.
It's like a coffee milk shake. It rules.
It's a smoothie!
Chocolate Syrup and Steamed Milk
A housemade soda pop made with sparkling water and your choice of flavored syrup.
Pumpkin Caramel Latte Housemade Pumpkin!?!?! So Rad
Apple Cider with Caramel Syrup
Apple Cider with Cinnamon Plum Tea
White Chocolate Peppermint Latte
White Chocolate Raspberry
A Cherry Mocha
White Chocolate Lavender
Blackberry and Smoke Latte
Vanilla & Oak Latte
it does a body good
32 ounce jug of tasty beverage
Tea Lattes
Chai latte with housemade pumpkin syrup
sweetened spiced black tea with milk
Powdered green tea with your choice of syrup and milk
Turmeric Chai Tea Latte with Earthling Bee Wildflower Honey
Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte with Caramel
Earl Grey Lavender Tea Latte with Vanilla
Bancha Green Tea Latte with Almond & Cinnamon
White Orange Tea Latte with Pabst Blue Ribbon Reduction Syrup
Chamomile Tea Latte with Rock Melon Syrup
Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte with Orange
Cans & Bottles
Retail
Drinkware
Art by Adam Farster floor13studios.com
A mug honoring The Pastry Wizard herself.
It's just a lil guy.
Grocery
When pizzas in a bottle, you can eat pizza anytimeeeeee. Made for the world famous CHICAGO PIZZA SUMMIT! Yes, it literally tastes like pizza in a bottle. Yes, it is amazing on pizza. Yes, it does go on other things too.
HOT WOBBLY combines subtle sweet potato with the tangy flame of habanero for a hot sauce that packs almost as much punch as a united working class. Proceeds from the sale of this sauce benefit the Greater Chicago IWW’s Strike & Hardship Fund.
Fireworks - Hotter Lonely Power
A THREE WAY SAUCE COLLABORATION WITH GRAND CHAMPIONS OF THE REGION: GRINDHOUSE CAFE AND CLOAKROOM. THEY SAID IT COULDN’T BE DONE BUT WE SAID THAT WE’VE GOT A DOPE PINEAPPLE HABANERO SAUCE RECIPE THAT WE’VE BEEN SAVING FOR SUCH AN OCCASION. GRINDHOUSE IS A COFFEE SHOP. CLOAKROOM IS A BAND. SOOTHSAYER IS A CULT.
Our collaboration with Toronto punks, The Flatliners, The Big Smoke is a smokey maple chipotle sauce made with Canadian maple syrup that we import all the way from Quebec! Give it a shot, eh? WINNER: BEST CHIPOTLE SAUCE - 2018 INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR AWARDS!!
CLIMB YOUR WAY UP THE D SQUASH LADDER WITH OUR SQUASH/THAI CHILE HOT SAUCE. BLACK AS YOUR SOUL OR THE SKI MASK YOU WEAR TO THE MATCH. LOOKS INTIMIDATING, BUT THIS MILD MANNERED SAUCE WILL WIN YOU OVER BOTH ON THE SQUASH QUART AND ON YOUR SPAGHETTI SQUASH.
Merch
Coffee
Variety: JARC 74158 Process: Anaerobic Natural Sourced by: Crop to Cup
Variety: Pink Bourbon and Caturra Process: Washed Sourced by: Coffee Quest US
This coffee is made up of mostly Caturra and Bourbon varieties grown between 1,600–2,100 meters above sea level. It is reminiscent of vanilla, cola, and dried cherry.
Notes: Brownie, Vanilla, Almond
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Notes: Cherry, Praline, Semi-Sweet Chocolate
Notes: Citrus, Oak, Raisin Art by Rachel Garastik rachelgarastik.com
Origin: El Salvador & Ethiopian Hybrids Grown in Guatemala Notes: Marzipan, Cinnamon Stick, Twizzlers
Origin: Mexico Notes: Citrus, Nougat, Pear Tart
Notes: Golden Raisin, Black Currant, Nutella
Notes: Honey, Cocoa, Merlot
Notes: Caramel, Tangerine
Notes: Madagascar Vanilla, Toasted Pecan, Meyer Lemon
Notes: Jasmine, Tangerine, Lime
Notes: Honey, Cocoa, Merlot This time in a big ol bag.
Smugglers teamed up with our friends Windmill Brewing to roast an awesome single origin Brazilian coffee. This coffee has sweet notes of blueberry and maple with a medium body. Huzzah!
Release the KRAKEN!!! This coffee is big and bold, much like the creature it's named after. While this coffee is good on its own, a little cream and sugar won't hurt this behemoth of flavor. Flavor notes of graham cracker and milk chocolate.
A couple of years ago at a coffee roaster far far away... This single origin natural processed Brazilian coffee has some nice flavor notes of milk chocolate, granola, and graham cracker with a little hazelnut aroma. If you’re involved in an intergalactic civil war or just trying to revive yourself after a long night hanging out in a wretched hive of scum and villainy, this is the coffee you’ve been looking for. Smugglers shot first
Process: Anaerobic Natural Wine-Process Varietal: Indigenous heirloom Cultivars Elevation: 2,000-2,200 MASL Region: Gedeb, Yirgacheffe Tasting Notes: Blueberry Poptart, Butterscotch, Vanilla
Producer: Rodrigo Oviedo Farm: Café Greco Elevation: 1,300 MASL Process: Honey Varietal: Gesha!!!!!