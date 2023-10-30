A Brew Hope

$16.00

A couple of years ago at a coffee roaster far far away... This single origin natural processed Brazilian coffee has some nice flavor notes of milk chocolate, granola, and graham cracker with a little hazelnut aroma. If you’re involved in an intergalactic civil war or just trying to revive yourself after a long night hanging out in a wretched hive of scum and villainy, this is the coffee you’ve been looking for. Smugglers shot first