MEAT EMPANADAS
- Argentine$4.06
Ground beef with onion, green and red pepper, hard-boiled egg, green olive, and spices. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Spicy Beef$4.06
Ground beef with onion, red pepper, garlic, pepper flakes, tomato cayenne, and spices. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Brisket$4.06
Ground beef and smoked brisket with peppers, onion, garlic, green olives, and dried cranberries. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Smoked Chicken$4.06
Smoked chicken with garlic, onion, green and red peppers, tomato, and spices. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Pepperoni$4.06
Mozzarella and provolone with diced pepperoni. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Ham$4.06Out of stock
Mozzarella and provolone with smoked ham. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
VEGGIE EMPANADAS
- Caprese$4.06
Mozzarella, provolone, tomato, basil, and seasoning. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Mushroom & Kale$4.06
Mozzarella, provolone, roasted mushroom, and kale. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Black Bean & Corn$4.06
Mozzarella, provolone, black beans, roasted corn, and poblano. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Onion$4.06
Mozzarella, provolone, caramelized onion, and seasoning. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Corn$4.06
Mozzarella, provolone, basil, and roasted corn. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Cheese$4.06
Mozzarella and provolone. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
DESSERT EMPANADAS
- Apple$5.00Out of stock
Mozzarella and provolone sweetly covered with apple. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Guava$5.00Out of stock
Mozzarella and provolone sweetly covered with guava. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
- Caramel$5.00Out of stock
Mozzarella and provolone sweetly covered with caramel. Note: contains wheat, dairy, and egg
SAUCES
- Chipotle Ranch$0.75
Popular creamy sauce made with mayonnaise, sour cream, smoked chipotle peppers in adobo, ranch dressing, red wine vinegar, black pepper, honey, and salt Note: contains dairy, and egg
- Chimichurri$0.75
Tasty sauce originated from Argentina with a liquid consistency and is made of fresh garlic, red onions, red wine vinegar, apple cider, vinegar, salt black peppers, crust chile peppers, oregano, olive oil, and fresh lemon juice.
DRINKS
- Juice$6.00Out of stock
Yummy juices of guava, blackberry, passion fruit, soursop, lulo, etc.
- Slushy$6.00Out of stock
Delicious slushies of guava, blackberry, passion fruit, soursop, lulo, etc.
- Water$2.78
Bottle of water
- Coka-Cola Original Taste$2.78
Coca-Cola Original Taste
- Coka-Cola Zero$2.78
Coca-Cola Zero
- Diet Coke$2.78Out of stock
Diet Coke