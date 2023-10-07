Gritz N' Wafflez 1243 S. Alvarado St, Unit B1
Don't Be Thirsty
Lemonade
Our fresh-squeezed lemonade, made with love
Kiki Palmer
The perfect blend of fresh-squeezed lemonade and your choice of sweet or unsweet iced tea
Coca Cola Product
Choose one of our refreshing Coca Cola products
Iced Tea
Delicious brewed sweet or unsweet iced tea
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Our orange juice is squeezed fresh daily!
Orange-Ade
A delicious blend of our fresh-squeezed orange juice and fresh-squeezed lemonade
Coffee
Hot or iced, coffee is nice!
Let's Get It Started
Celestial Eggs
Our deep-fried eggs aren't deviled...they're heavenly
Collard Green Dip
Creamy, cheesy collard green dip served with house made tortilla chips
Fried Cheese Gritz
Deep-fried cheese gritz served with your choice of savory sauc-
Fried Sweet Gritz
Deep-fried sweet gritz served with your choice of sweet sauce
Break Your Fast
BET Breakfast Plate
Bacon, Eggs your way, and Buttery Texas toast.
BYOB
Who better to make the perfect breakfast for you but you! Build your own breakfast!
BYOQ
Build your own quesadilla!
BET+ Breakfast Plate
Bacon, Eggs your way, buttery Texas toast, and your choice of gritz.
French Toast Breakfast Plate
Fluffy French Toast, bacon, and eggs your way.
Waffle Breakfast Plate
Your choice of one of our signature wafflez, served with bacon and eggs cooked your way.
Crunchy Cinnamon Toast Breakfast Plate
Our signature, crispy crunchy cinnamon toast, served with bacon and eggs cooked your way.
Just Gritz N' Wafflez
Gritz Comboz
Shrimp N' Gritz
Our signature creamy gritz topped with 6 jumbo shrimp, sauteed or fried. Add your choice of savory sauce to REALLY set it off!
Southern Fried Catfish N' Gritz
Tender, flaky catfish filet, battered in our Mama Zula's fish fry, and served on top of your choice of gritz.
Wingz N' Gritz
Three jumbo chicken wingz, battered in Mama Zula's Chicken fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with a side of your choice of gritz.
Tenderz N' Gritz
Hand cut chicken tenders, battered in our Mama Zula's Chicken fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with a creole gravy dipping sauce and your choice of gritz.
Waffle Comboz
Wingz N' Wafflez
Three jumbo chicken wingz, battered in Mama Zula's Chicken fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with one of our signature wafflez.
Tenderz N' Wafflez
Hand cut chicken tenders, battered in our Mama Zula's Chicken fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with one of our signature wafflez.
Southern Fried Catfish N' Wafflez
Tender, flaky catfish filet, battered in our Mama Zula's fish fry, and served with one of our signature wafflez.
Shrimp N' Wafflez
Delicious sauteed or fried jumbo shrimp served with one of our signature wafflez.
Basketz N' Sammiez
Southern Fried Catfish Basket
Tender, flaky catfish filet, battered in our Mama Zula's fish Fry, served with one side dish, and a slice of buttery Texas toast
Jumbo Shrimp Basket
Jumbo shrimp, sauteed or fried, served with one side dish and a slice of buttery Texas toast.
Tender Basket
Hand cut chicken tenders, battered in our Mama Zula's chicken fry and fried to perfection, served with one side dish and a slice of buttery Texas toast
Wing Basket
Three jumbo chicken wingz, slow brined and battered in Mama Zula's Chicken Fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with one side dish and a slice of buttery Texas toast.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two buttery slices of Texas toast with your choice of protein and eggs cooked your way.
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
Two slices of French toast with your choice of protein and eggs cooked your way.
Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
Da BADDEST Chick Breakfast Sandwich
A buttery Texas Toast sandwich with two eggs cooked your way, bacon, chicken tenders, and a side of creole gravy.
Southern Platez
Southern Fried Catfish Plate
Tender, flaky catfish filet, battered in our Mama Zula's fish Fry, served with two side dishes, and a slice of buttery Texas toast
Jumbo Shrimp Plate
Jumbo shrimp, sauteed or fried, served with two side dishes and a slice of buttery Texas toast.
Tender Plate
Hand cut chicken tenders, battered in our Mama Zula's chicken fry and fried to perfection, served with two side dishes and a slice of buttery Texas toast
Wing Plate
Three jumbo chicken wingz, slow brined and battered in Mama Zula's Chicken Fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with two side dishes and a slice of buttery Texas toast.
Sidez
Waffle French Fries
Waffle cut french fries seasoned with our signature Mama Zula's Creole Seasoning
Homestyle Potatoes
Diced yukon potatoes, par-boiled and deep-fried and seasoned with Mama Zula's Creole Seasoning
Who Made The Potato Salad?
Who made the potato salad? We did! And it's BOMB!
Collard Greens
Slow simmered collard greens (NO MEAT)
Smackin Mac
Delicious macaraoni and cheese that will have you smackin your lips