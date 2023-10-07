Don't Be Thirsty

Lemonade

$6.00

Our fresh-squeezed lemonade, made with love

Kiki Palmer

$6.00

The perfect blend of fresh-squeezed lemonade and your choice of sweet or unsweet iced tea

Coca Cola Product

$4.00

Choose one of our refreshing Coca Cola products

Iced Tea

$4.00

Delicious brewed sweet or unsweet iced tea

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Our orange juice is squeezed fresh daily!

Orange-Ade

$6.00

A delicious blend of our fresh-squeezed orange juice and fresh-squeezed lemonade

Coffee

$3.00

Hot or iced, coffee is nice!

Let's Get It Started

Celestial Eggs

$11.00

Our deep-fried eggs aren't deviled...they're heavenly

Collard Green Dip

$13.00

Creamy, cheesy collard green dip served with house made tortilla chips

Fried Cheese Gritz

$11.00

Deep-fried cheese gritz served with your choice of savory sauc-

Fried Sweet Gritz

$11.00

Deep-fried sweet gritz served with your choice of sweet sauce

Break Your Fast

BET Breakfast Plate

$12.25

Bacon, Eggs your way, and Buttery Texas toast.

BYOB

Who better to make the perfect breakfast for you but you! Build your own breakfast!

BYOQ

$8.00

Build your own quesadilla!

BET+ Breakfast Plate

$14.25

Bacon, Eggs your way, buttery Texas toast, and your choice of gritz.

French Toast Breakfast Plate

$16.50

Fluffy French Toast, bacon, and eggs your way.

Waffle Breakfast Plate

$16.50

Your choice of one of our signature wafflez, served with bacon and eggs cooked your way.

Crunchy Cinnamon Toast Breakfast Plate

$16.50

Our signature, crispy crunchy cinnamon toast, served with bacon and eggs cooked your way.

Just Gritz N' Wafflez

Signature Wafflez

$10.75

Choose one of our signature wafflez. And if you just want a regular sweet vanilla bean...we won't judge you.

Kiss My Gritz

$9.25

Choose one of our signature gritz. Whether you like 'em sweet or savory...we got you covered!

Gritz Comboz

Shrimp N' Gritz

$22.25

Our signature creamy gritz topped with 6 jumbo shrimp, sauteed or fried. Add your choice of savory sauce to REALLY set it off!

Southern Fried Catfish N' Gritz

$22.25

Tender, flaky catfish filet, battered in our Mama Zula's fish fry, and served on top of your choice of gritz.

Wingz N' Gritz

$24.50

Three jumbo chicken wingz, battered in Mama Zula's Chicken fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with a side of your choice of gritz.

Tenderz N' Gritz

$20.75

Hand cut chicken tenders, battered in our Mama Zula's Chicken fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with a creole gravy dipping sauce and your choice of gritz.

Waffle Comboz

Wingz N' Wafflez

$24.50

Three jumbo chicken wingz, battered in Mama Zula's Chicken fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with one of our signature wafflez.

Tenderz N' Wafflez

$20.75

Hand cut chicken tenders, battered in our Mama Zula's Chicken fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with one of our signature wafflez.

Southern Fried Catfish N' Wafflez

$22.50

Tender, flaky catfish filet, battered in our Mama Zula's fish fry, and served with one of our signature wafflez.

Shrimp N' Wafflez

$22.50

Delicious sauteed or fried jumbo shrimp served with one of our signature wafflez.

Basketz N' Sammiez

Southern Fried Catfish Basket

$17.75

Tender, flaky catfish filet, battered in our Mama Zula's fish Fry, served with one side dish, and a slice of buttery Texas toast

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$17.75

Jumbo shrimp, sauteed or fried, served with one side dish and a slice of buttery Texas toast.

Tender Basket

$16.90

Hand cut chicken tenders, battered in our Mama Zula's chicken fry and fried to perfection, served with one side dish and a slice of buttery Texas toast

Wing Basket

$19.75

Three jumbo chicken wingz, slow brined and battered in Mama Zula's Chicken Fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with one side dish and a slice of buttery Texas toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

Two buttery slices of Texas toast with your choice of protein and eggs cooked your way.

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$16.50

Two slices of French toast with your choice of protein and eggs cooked your way.

Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$16.75

Da BADDEST Chick Breakfast Sandwich

$16.75

A buttery Texas Toast sandwich with two eggs cooked your way, bacon, chicken tenders, and a side of creole gravy.

Southern Platez

Southern Fried Catfish Plate

$22.00

Tender, flaky catfish filet, battered in our Mama Zula's fish Fry, served with two side dishes, and a slice of buttery Texas toast

Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp, sauteed or fried, served with two side dishes and a slice of buttery Texas toast.

Tender Plate

$20.00

Hand cut chicken tenders, battered in our Mama Zula's chicken fry and fried to perfection, served with two side dishes and a slice of buttery Texas toast

Wing Plate

$25.00

Three jumbo chicken wingz, slow brined and battered in Mama Zula's Chicken Fry and deep-fried to perfection, served with two side dishes and a slice of buttery Texas toast.

Sidez

Waffle French Fries

$6.00

Waffle cut french fries seasoned with our signature Mama Zula's Creole Seasoning

Homestyle Potatoes

$6.00

Diced yukon potatoes, par-boiled and deep-fried and seasoned with Mama Zula's Creole Seasoning

Who Made The Potato Salad?

$6.50

Who made the potato salad? We did! And it's BOMB!

Collard Greens

$7.50

Slow simmered collard greens (NO MEAT)

Smackin Mac

$7.50

Delicious macaraoni and cheese that will have you smackin your lips

Feelin' Toasty

Classic French Toast

$17.00

Crunchy Cinnamon Toast

$17.00

Mixed Berry French Toast

$18.50

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$18.50

Mixed Berry Crunchy Cinnamon Toast

$18.50

Wings N' French Toast

$22.84

Southern Fried Catfish N' French Toast

$20.84

Shrimp N' French Toast

$20.84

Tender N' French Toast

$19.21

Wingz N' Crunchy Cinnamon Toast

$20.50

Tenders N' Crunchy Cinnamon Toast

$20.50

Southern Fried Catfish N' Crunchy Cinnamon Toast

$22.50

Shrimp N' Crunchy Cinnamon Toast

$22.50

A LA Carte

Bacon

$3.50

Eggs

$3.50

Mama Zula's Magic Butter

$2.00

Bourbon Infused Syrup

$2.00

Texas Toast (ALC)

$3.00

French Toast (ALC)

$6.00

Crunchy Cinnamon Toast (ALC)

$6.00

Chicken Wing (ALC)

$6.84

Catfish Fillet (ALC)

$9.21

Shrimp (ALC)

$9.21

Tenders (ALC)

$6.00