Grotto Pizza Gateway
PIZZA
LARGE PIZZA
- LARGE PIZZA$14.99
The legendary taste of Grotto Pizza! A 16" pie.
- LARGE BBQ CHICKEN$19.99
Sliced chicken breast with mild barbecue sauce and red onions.
- LARGE BIANCO$15.99
A white, thick crust pizza. No tomato sauce but extra cheese, rosemary, and onions.
- LARGE BROCCOLI$15.99
Cheese, spices, loads of broccoli and ricotta cheese.
- LARGE CAJUN CHICKEN$19.99
Premium chicken steak with hot wing sauce, rosemary, garlic, and Cajun spices.
- LARGE CAJUN SHRIMP$20.99
Tender, whole shrimp with hot wing sauce, rosemar, garlic and Cajun spices.
- LARGE CHEESESTEAK$19.99
Sirloin steak, mushroom, onions and sweet peppers. Also available with chicken steak.
- LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH$20.99
Chicken Steak, bacon, and our homemade ranch dressing.
- LARGE CHICKEN WING$19.99
Sliced chicken breast, extra cheese, and wing sauce.
- LARGE CLASSIC$19.99
Mushrooms, pepperoni, and onions.
- LARGE GRANDE$19.99
A stuffed pizza with cheese, sauce, onion, garlic, and one pizza topping of your choice, topped with extra cheese and oregano.
- LARGE HAWAIIAN$19.99
A white pizza with pineapple and ham.
- LARGE MARGHERITA$17.99
Sliced fresh tomatoes, cheese, fresh basil, olive oil, and garlic.
- LARGE MEATHEAD$19.99
Pepperoni, bacon, and sausage.
- LARGE OLE$17.99
A white pizza made with sliced fresh tomatoes, red onions, olive oil, rosemary, and jalapenos.
- LARGE PICKLE$16.99
A tangy ranch flavor and delicious dill with plenty of cheese and a hint of garlic.
- LARGE POTATO$19.99
A pagache-style pizza made with our legendary crust topped with a mix of potato, onions, and other spices.
- LARGE SHRIMP OREGANNATO$20.99
A white pizza with whole shrimp, fresh garlic, oregano and olive oil.
- LARGE SPINACH TOMATO$17.99
Spinach sauteed in olive oil and garlic, with sliced tomatoes on a bianco-style pizza.
- LARGE VEGGIE$19.99
A bianco-style pizza with sliced fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, spices, garlic, and olive with extra cheese.
- LARGE WORKS$20.99
Pile it on! Pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet peppers, sausage, onion, garlic, and extra cheese.
- SICILIAN$11.99
Thick, tender and delicious! With or without onions.
- SICILIAN POTATO$12.99
A pagache-style pizza made with a mix of potato, onions, and other spices done Sicilian style.
- SICILIAN TOMATO BASIL$11.99
Our Sicilian-style pizza with fresh made bruschetta.
REG PIZZA
- REGULAR PIZZA$11.99
12" Traditional
- REGULAR BBQ CHICKEN$16.99
Sliced chicken breast with mild BBQ sauce and red onions.
- REGULAR BIANCO$15.99
A white, thick crust pizza. No tomato sauce but extra cheese, rosemary, and onions.
- REGULAR BROCCOLI$15.99
Cheese, spices, loads of broccoli and ricotta cheese.
- REGULAR CAJUN CHICKEN$16.99
Premium chicken steak with hot wing sauce, rosemary, garlic, and Cajun spices.
- REGULAR CAJUN SHRIMP$16.99
Tender, whole shrimp with hot wing sauce, rosemary, garlic and Cajun spices.
- REGULAR CHEESESTEAK$16.99
Sirloin steak, mushrooms, onions and sweet peppers. Also available with chicken steak.
- REGULAR CHICKEN BACON RANCH$16.99
Chicken steak, bacon, and our homemade ranch dressing
- REGULAR CHICKEN WING$16.99
Sliced chicken breast, extra cheese, and wing sauce.
- REGULAR CLASSIC$16.99
Mushrooms, pepperoni, and onions.
- REGULAR GRANDE$16.99
A stuffed pizza with cheese, sauce, onion, garlic, and one pizza topping of your choice. Topped with extra cheese and oregano.
- REGULAR HAWAIIAN$15.99
A white pizza with pineapple and ham.
- REGULAR MARGHERITA$15.99
Sliced fresh tomatoes, cheese, fresh basil, olive oil and garlic.
- REGULAR MEATHEAD$16.99
Pepperoni, bacon, and sausage.
- REGULAR OLE$15.99
A white pizza made with sliced fresh tomatoes, red onions, olive oil, rosemary and jalapenos.
- REGULAR PICKLE$14.99
A tangy ranch flavor and delicious dill with plenty of cheese and a hint of garlic.
- REGULAR POTATO$13.99
A pagache-style pizza made with our legendary crust topped with a mix of potato, onions, and other spices.
- REGULAR RUSSO$16.99
A cheese-less pizza with sliced fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, and olive oil.
- REGULAR SHRIMP OREGANATTO$16.99
A white pizza with whole shrimp, fresh garlic, oregano, and olive oil
- REGULAR SPINACH TOMATO$15.99
Spinach sauteed in olive oil and garlic, with sliced tomatoes on a bianco-style pizza.
- REGULAR VEGGIE$16.99
A bianco-style pizza with sliced fresh tomatoes broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, spices, garlic, olive oil, and extra cheese.
JUNIOR PIZZA
- JUNIOR PIZZA$6.99
A personal-size pizza perfect for one!
- JUNIOR BACON CHICKEN RANCH$7.99
Chicken steak, bacon, and our homemade ranch dressing.
- JUNIOR BBQ CHICKEN$7.99
Sliced chicken breast with mild barbecue sauce and red onions.
- JUNIOR BIANCO$7.99
A white, thick crust pizza. No tomato sauce but extra cheese, rosemary, and onions.
- JUNIOR BROCCOLI$7.99
Cheese, spices, loads of broccoli, and ricotta cheese.
- JUNIOR CAJUN CHICKEN$7.99
Premium chicken steak with hot wing sauce, rosemary, garlic, and Cajun spices.
- JUNIOR CAJUN SHRIMP$7.99
Tender whole shrimp with hot wing sauce, rosemary, garlic, and Cajun spices.
- JUNIOR CHEESESTEAK$7.99
Sirloin steak, mushrooms, onions, and sweet peppers. Also available with chicken steak.
- JUNIOR CHICKEN WING$7.99
Sliced chicken breast, extra cheese, and wing sauce.
- JUNIOR CLASSIC$7.99
Mushrooms, pepperoni, and onions.
- JUNIOR GRANDE$8.99
A stuffed pizza with cheese, sauce, onion, garlic, and one pizza topping of your choice topped with extra cheese and oregano.
- JUNIOR HAWAIIAN$7.99
A white pizza with pineapple and ham.
- JUNIOR MARGHERITA$7.99
Sliced fresh tomatoes, cheese, fresh basil, olive oil and garlic.
- JUNIOR MEATHEAD$7.99
Pepperoni, bacon, and sausage.
- JUNIOR OLE$7.99
A white pizza made with sliced fresh tomatoes, red onions, olive oil, rosemary and jalapenos.
- JUNIOR PICKLE$7.99
A tangy ranch flavor and delicious dill with plenty of cheese and a hint of garlic.
- JUNIOR POTATO$7.99
A pagache-style pizza made with our legendary crust topped with a mix of potato, onions, and other spices.
- JUNIOR RUSSO$7.99
A cheese-less pizza with sliced tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, olive oil.
- JUNIOR SHRIMP OREGANATTO$7.99
A white pizza with whole shrimp, fresh garlic, oregano, and olive oil.
- JUNIOR SPIN TOMATO$7.99
Spinach sauteed in olive oil and garlic, with sliced tomatoes on a bianco-style pizza.
- JUNIOR VEGGIE$7.99
A bianco-style pizza with sliced fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, red onions, spices, garlic, olive oil and extra cheese.
BOLIS
- VEGGIE BOLI$12.99
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli florets, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, cheese, and a blend of spices.
- GROTTO BOLI$12.99
Premium ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, sweet peppers, onions, and cheese.
- WING BOLI$12.99
Chicken steak, cheese, and the wing sauce of your choice. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
- CHICKEN PHILLY BOLI$12.99
Chicken steak, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
- PHILLY BOLI$12.99
Sirloin steak, cheese, sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
- BYO BOLI$11.99
Cheese plus one filling of your choice. add additional fillings from our pizza topping list.
- CORDON BLU BOLI$12.99
Chicken steak with ham, cheese, bleu cheese dressing and honey mustard.
- CALZONE$10.99
Our special blend of cheese & ricotta, spices, and basil.
- PEP & MEATBALL CALZONE$12.99
Our cheese calzone with pepperoni and meatballs.
- TUNA BOLI$12.99
A tuna melt boli! Tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
- SPINACH BOLI$12.99
KITCHEN
BURGERS
- BYO BURGER$12.99
A half-pound burger made with fresh--never frozen--Certified Angus Beef and served on a tasty brioche roll.
- COWBOY BURGER$14.99
Our fresh, half-pound cheese burger topped with onion rings and BBQ Sauce.
- BACON CHEESE BURGER$13.99
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and choice of beach fries or sautéed vegetables
WRAPS
- CHEESE STEAK WRAP$11.99
Sirloin steak, mushrooms, onions, and sweet peppers.
- CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK WRAP$11.99
Chicken steak, mushrooms, onions and sweet peppers.
- CHICKEN WING WRAP$9.99
Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, bleu cheese dressing and the wing sauce of your choice.
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$9.99
Our premium chicken breast with crisp romaine, romano cheese, and Caesar dressing.
- ITALIAN WRAP$9.99
Ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and more
- TURKEY CLUB WRAP$9.99
Turkey breast and bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- TUNA WRAP$9.99
Tuna salad with lettuce.
- VEGGIE WRAP$9.99
Spinach, cucumbers, red onions, bruschetta, feta cheese and balsamic dressing.
PASTA
SUBS
- 1/2 ITALIAN SUB$6.95
Ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion with olive oil and vinegar.
- 1/2 CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$7.95
Chicken steak with mushrooms, onions, and sweet peppers.
- 1/2 MEATBALL SUB$6.95
Hearty meatballs with melted cheese topped with sauce.
- 1/2 PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$7.95
The ultimate cheese steak piled high with mushrooms, onions, and sweet peppers.
- 1/2 TUNA SUB$6.95
Fresh made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato.
- 1/2 TURKEY SUB$6.95
Sliced premium turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- 1/2 WING SUB$7.95
- CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$13.00
Chicken steak with mushrooms, onions, and sweet peppers.
- ITALIAN SUB$11.95
Ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion with olive oil and vinegar.
- MEATBALL SUB$11.95
Hearty meatballs with melted cheese topped with sauce.
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$13.00
The ultimate cheese steak piled high with mushrooms, onions, and sweet peppers.
- TUNA SUB$11.95
Fresh made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato.
- TURKEY SUB$11.95
Sliced premium turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- WING SUB$12.95
- CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH$8.95
- CIA B.L.T.$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted ciabatta bread.
- CIA TURKEY CLUB$11.99
Turkey, bacon, iceberg lettuce, and mayo served on toasted ciabatta bread.
- CIA VEGGIE$8.99
Spinach, feta cheese, cucumbers, onions, and our fresh bruschetta mix served on toasted ciabatta bread.
SALAD/SOUP
SALAD
- TOSSED SALAD$6.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, and red onion
- CAESAR SALAD$9.99
- GREEK SALAD$12.99
Olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and Greek feta dressing.
- WEDGE SALAD$11.99
A quarter-head of lettuce with bacon bits, bleu cheese dressing, and our fresh bruschetta mix.
- ANTIPASTO$11.99
Ham, salami, capicola, hard-boiled egg and provolone cheese over lettuce with celery, tomatoes, and pepperoncini.
- CHOPPED COBB SALAD$13.99
Our premium chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, egg and red onions mixed with iceberg and romaine then finally chopped and served with a breadstick.
- CHEF SALAD$12.99
Ham, turkey, cheese, and hard-boiled egg over a bed of lettuce,
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$12.99
SD DRESSING
WINGS & BITES
WINGS
BONELESS BITES
SD OF SAUCE
APPETIZERS
- SIDE OF FRIES$4.99
- BASKET OF FRIES$8.99
Our Signature French Fries.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.99
Served with a side of marinara sauce.
- ONION RINGS$9.99
Onion rings served w/Texas Petal sauce.
- FAT TIRE BEER CHEESE$10.99
A blend of creamy cheddar cheese, spices, and New Belgium Fat Tire Amber ale. Served with Bavarian pretzel sticks.
- GRAND SLAM CHICK WING DIP$10.99
Our Grand Slam Sauce, chicken and fresh baked pizza dough wedges.
- JALAPENO POPPERS$8.99
- APPETIZER SAMPLER$12.99
Mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, boneless bites tossed in the sauce of your choice, and our curly, thick Sidewinder fries with a side of cheese.
- BREADSTICKS$7.99
Add chili, cheese, or garlic sauces for dipping.
- NACHOS SUPREME$11.99
Chili and cheese atop a bed of tortilla chips and lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and jalapenos
- GRAN SLAM CHX NACHOS$10.99
Crisp tortilla chips smothered in chicken, cheese, and our famous Grand Slam sauce, topped with tomatoes, red onions, ,and lettuce. Jalapenos upon request.
- BRUSCHETTA$7.99
Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread
- BASKET SIDEWINDER FRIES$9.99
- SIDEWINDER NACHOS$13.99
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream
- GARLIC BREAD W/CHEESE$7.99
- CALAMARI$11.99
- SD ONION RINGS$5.99
- SD MEATBALLS (3)$4.99