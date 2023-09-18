Drinks

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.29

Double shot of espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee (drip) Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Cafe Bombon

Cafe Bombon

$4.99

Double shot of espresso, with condensed milk for a perfect touch of sweetness. Served hot *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.99

Double shot of espresso perfectly combined with milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (6 oz) or iced Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$6.50

Double shot of espresso, silky caramel syrup, caramel sauce and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Chagaccino

Chagaccino

$7.50

The ultimate latte with chaga powder to boost your morning brew. It's sugar-free, vegan, keto-friendly latte. Ingredients: wild foraged chaga, organic Peruvian cacao, organic ceylon cinnamon, monk fruit with double shot of espresso, milk of your choice steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your coffees are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to make sure we see the temperature and quality of your beverage*

Colada

$3.29
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Homemade signature coffee, carefully prepared for 16 hours and the chilled to keep its flavor and benefits. Served iced (16 oz). Barista recommendation: Add a splash of milk! *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Cortado

Cortado

$4.39

Double shot of espresso perfectly combined with a bit of milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (4 oz) or iced Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Drip

Drip

$3.29

House drip coffee, dark roast beans, house blend from Indonesia, Central, and South America. Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Orange and Pecans Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Espresso

Espresso

$3.29

Double shot of espresso. Single origin from Brazil *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Double shot of espresso perfectly combined with a bit of milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (4 oz) or iced Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Frappuccino

Frappuccino

$6.99

It's finally here, after so many of you asked for it! A summer essential to beat the heat. Double shot of espresso, perfectly blended with half and half and brown sugar Served iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

French Press

$5.00Out of stock

Glass of Milk

$3.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Rich and silty chocolate fudge with milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso perfectly combined with milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.24

Double shot of espresso spotted with a splash of steamed milk. Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Mocha

Mocha

$6.29

Double shot of espresso, chocolate syrup, chocolate sauce and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Mojito Brew

Mojito Brew

$6.99

House Specialty Coffee Lemonade made with Cold Brew, Fresh House Lemonade, Sugar Cane and Mint. Served iced *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

More than Chai

More than Chai

$7.99

SEASONAL DRINK! The ultimate chai tea latte mixed with chaga, all its benefits and antioxidants. Treat yourself to a relaxing, refreshing and super yummy drink. Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade almond milk Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.29

Double shot of espresso, pumpkin spice syrup and spices, and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Shakerato

Shakerato

$3.99

Silky double espresso shot shaken with ice and sugar for the perfect texture Served cold. *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Skinny Vanilla Latte

Skinny Vanilla Latte

$6.29

Double shot of espresso, sugar free syrup and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.29

Double shot of espresso, sweetened syrup and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Venezuelan Mocha

Venezuelan Mocha

$7.99

Our summer drink is here, the perfect combination of venezuelan cocoa TODDY to make it the best mocha you've ever tried. We def recommend it with whipped cream, yum! Contains double shot of espresso Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade almond milk Served hot (8 oz) or iced *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Vietnamese Latte

Vietnamese Latte

$6.99

Double shot of espresso, condensed milk, milk of your choice, shaken with ice for the perfect texture and cinnamon powder on top. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Tea

AnTeadote Healthy Move

$6.00

Choose iced or hot! Created by Maria Julia, founder of The Healthy Move, a local entrepreneur! This amazing diuretic tea is packed with powerful benefits. Ingredients: Japanese Ceremonial Matcha, Turmeric, Ginger, Dandelion, Milk Thistle, Fenugreek, Vanilla & Cinnamon. Increase your energy - Ceremonial Matcha. Burn fat naturally - Milk Thistle Say goodbye to bloating days - Ginger & Turmeric Eliminate your water retention with natural diuretic - Dandelion Root Suppress the appetite - Fenugreek Control your food anxiety - Vanilla & Cinnamon

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$6.99

Served with cinnamon powder on top. Our signature masala chai with a unique blend of spices; cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger. Add your favorite milk! Dirty chai? Add a shot of espresso! Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Earl Grey Tea

$5.50

FluidiTea Healthy Move

$6.00

Choose iced or hot! Created by Maria Julia, founder of The Healthy Move, a local entrepreneur! This tea is packed with powerful benefits to maintain your regularity, cure constipation, clean your colon, give your body its daily fiber intake, and solve digestive struggle, with NO cramps. INGREDIENTS: Ceremonial Matcha, Triphala, Amla, Psyllium Husk, Ashwagandha, Cardamom, Flax Seed, Cherry, Hibiscus, Blueberry

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$6.99

Let's welcome our newest drink of the season. If you are a fan of turmeric, this is for you, with a hint of ginger and lots of antioxidants, with a bit of cinnamon on top. Does not contain any caffeine. Choose milk of your choice. We recommend it with a honey and whipped cream Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Green Tea

Green Tea

$6.00

Delicious hand-blended green tea with a hint of mint. Contains caffeine Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Hibiscus Berry Tea

Hibiscus Berry Tea

$6.00

Known as Flor de Jamaica in some countries. Fruity hand-blend natural tea with berries and apple. Very refreshing and delicious. Does not contain caffeine. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Lavender Lemonade Tea

Lavender Lemonade Tea

$6.00

Hand-blended tea with apple, lemongrass, rose hips, lavender, orange, blue cornflower antioxidant rich loose leaf blend. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.99

Ceremonial matcha with your favorite milk. Dirty matcha? Add a shot of espresso! Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Matcha Lavender Lemonade Iced

Matcha Lavender Lemonade Iced

$7.99

House specialty drink: Iced lemonade with ceremonial matcha and lavender tea, hint of lime. Served iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Peach Chamomile Tea

Peach Chamomile Tea

$6.00

A classic chamomile with a hint of peach, apple, rose hips, pineapple, lemon verbena, chamomile flowers and apricots. Antioxidant rich tea. Does not contain caffeine Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Sam's Peach Sunrise

Sam's Peach Sunrise

$6.99

Let's welcome our newest drink of the season! A refreshing chamomile infusion with hints of peach, apple, raspberry syrup and fresh squeezed lemonade Served iced (16 oz) Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*

Bottled - Ready to go

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.50

Chicha

$6.50Out of stock
Coconut Water Small

Coconut Water Small

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Expressed Juice K8

Expressed Juice K8

$8.99
Lemonade Fresh Squeezed

Lemonade Fresh Squeezed

$4.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.99
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Wellness Shots

Wellness Shots

$5.25

Smoothies

Detox Green Smoothie

Detox Green Smoothie

$11.99

The best detox smoothie, refreshing and delicious, with spinach, pineapple, banana and SF coconut water. No dairy, no sugar. Optional: Add a scoop of protein

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$10.99

Made with coconut water, strawberry, banana and mango! Add Whey Protein!

White Banana Protein Smoothie

White Banana Protein Smoothie

$12.99

Made with oat milk, almond butter, whey protein, banana and vanilla. 24 grams of protein If you need to replace oat milk for almond milk, leave a comment

Food

Toast & Bowls

Arepa

Arepa

$6.99

Healthy venezuelan arepas: Choose Beet or Plantain arepa with your choice of protein. Add: eggs, avocado or cheese

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.99

House favorite, with mashed avocado lightly seasoned with EVOO, lemon and salt, served with pickled onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and house everything bagel seasoning, topped with fresh micro greens lightly seasoned. Vegan and Dairy Free. (Gluten Free bread available) Choose add-ons Chef's recommendation: Smoked Salmon and Egg!

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.99

GROU's specialty recipe with local açaí served with sliced banana, strawberries, shaved coconut, granola and honey. Add any butter of your choice

Bagel Sesame Seed Plain

$3.00

You cannot go wrong with a toasted sourdough sesame bagel

Bagel w Cream Cheese

Bagel w Cream Cheese

$3.99

You cannot go wrong with toasted sourdough sesame bagel with cream cheese

Butcher's Panini

Butcher's Panini

$12.99

High protein panini, made on a toasted ciabatta with provolone cheese with Turkey, Ham and Salami and a house alioli mayo lightly toasted for a nice warm and crispy texture!

El Italianissimo

El Italianissimo

$13.99

One of our best sellers panini, made on a toasted ciabatta with prosciutto, figs spread, fresh mozzarella, and truffle oil lightly toasted for a nice warm and crispy texture!

Fruit Cup

$4.50
Garbanzo Toast/ Salad

Garbanzo Toast/ Salad

$13.49

House recipe developed by Master chef winner Lauren Arboleda. Chickpeas salad made with dates, carrots, scallions, shallots, poppy seeds, and vegan mayo. Topped with fresh micro greens lightly seasoned and roasted shaved almonds. Vegan friendly Add avocado for extra flavor! Optional: Choose multigrain Toast or Spring Mix Salad Bowl (Gluten Free Bread available)

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$13.99

GROU's favorite! Toasted sourdough sesame bagel + cream cheese + smoked salmon topped with capers + pickled onions + dill. Recommended add-ons: smashed avocado and eggs

Protein Pancake

Protein Pancake

$10.99

Healthy pancake with 21 grams of protein, served over fresh fruits and maple syrup on the side. Gluten free, lactose free, no preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, non-GMO, organic, sugar free and low carb. Optional: Add an extra pancake (as shown on picture)

Salad - Mixed Greens

$4.50

Spring mix with shredded carrots, and pumpkin seeds. Add protein

Slice Bread Multigrain

$1.50

Slice GF Bread

$2.50
Tuna Toast/ Salad

Tuna Toast/ Salad

$12.99

House recipe developed by Master chef winner Lauren Arboleda. House tuna salad with dates, carrots, scallions, shallots and light mayo and crushed pistachios, topped with micro greens. Optional: Choose multigrain Toast or Spring Mix Salad Bowl (Gluten Free Bread available) Add avocado for extra flavor!

Pastries

Empanada

Empanada

$4.25

Flaky and delicious baked empanadas, baked fresh every day. Choose Beef, Chicken or Spicy Lentil (vegan)

Pan De Bono

Pan De Bono

$2.50

Soft cheese pan de bono, baked fresh everyday

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$9.50

Artisan quiche made with ham, bacon, swiss cheese and onions.

Tequeños

Tequeños

Guilt free cheese sticks served with guava sauce on the side. Air-fryer, with whole wheat dough and chia seeds

Desserts

Almond Cake GF

Almond Cake GF

Super moist almond cake topped with toasted almonds. Made by Almotti delicacies, a gluten free dedicated bakery

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$4.50

Rice pudding, sweetened to perfection and topped with cinnamon. Served cold.

Banana Bread (GF V)

Banana Bread (GF V)

$6.99

Gluten free, organic, and vegan, made with coconut sugar and walnuts. Made by the local master chef latino winner: Food From the Heart, Lauren Arboleda.

Brigadeiro

Brigadeiro

$3.00

A traditional Brazilian dessert topped with chocolate sprinkles or crispies.

Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

Yummy chocolate fudgy brownie. Does not contain nuts

Brownie Healthy Protein GF SF

Brownie Healthy Protein GF SF

$3.99

Spongy, sweet and delicious mini keto brownie with 12 g of protein. Sugar free, gluten free, lactose free, keto. Whey protein, almond flour, 100% cocoa, and a bit of banana for sweetness. Only chocolate brownies with dark chocolate chips available!

Cake Healthy Code Wise

Cake Healthy Code Wise

Gluten free, dairy free and sugar free, made with almond flour and monk fruit. From our local partner Code Wise, known for their excellent flavor and quality.

Traditional Carrot Cake

Traditional Carrot Cake

$6.99

Delicious, moist and fresh carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, walnuts and coconut

Cheesecake Basque

Cheesecake Basque

$12.00

Made by Camila's Patisserie, moist, soft and delicious cheesecake with a hint of amaretto. Classic flavor is GF nd Keto. Pistachio is regular

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.75

Perfectly baked cinnamon rolls with the perfect amount of glaze

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Sweet pound cake filled with pecans and cinnamon crumble make the best coffee cake ever!

Cookie by LPG

Cookie by LPG

$5.00

4oz Chocolate chip cookie baked to perfection by pour favorites Le Petit Gateau @lpgmia

Cookies Box Almotti

Cookies Healthy Bellas

$8.00Out of stock
Cupcakes Mini GF

Cupcakes Mini GF

Gluten free mini cupcake, moist, soft and perfectly sweet. Choose Chocolate or vanilla

Dulce De Leche Kabalance

$14.50

Go Dark Dark Chocolate Bag

$17.00Out of stock
Healthy Marquesa by Kabalance

Healthy Marquesa by Kabalance

$10.50

Choose chocolate, lime, coconut or dulce de leche. Sugar free marquesas, with sugar free maria cookies. Dairy free, made with almond milk. Made by KABALANCE

Holy Guava Bread

Holy Guava Bread

$3.75

Sweet and soft pound cake with chunks of guava made the catholic servants of the Pierced Hearts of the Jesus and Mary

Palmiers Cookie Box

$5.00

Polvorosas Cookie Box

$5.00Out of stock

Pound Cake Nutrisnack

$4.99

Ready To Go

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$7.99

The latest addition to our menu and already one of the favorites: heathy and high protein chia pudding made with homemade almond milk, served with almond butter, greek yogurt, strawberry preserves and homemade granola.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Greek yogurt with granola from nazareth bakery and topped with fresh strawberries.

Overnight Oats (V)

Overnight Oats (V)

$6.49

Made with homemade almond milk, cinnamon, vanilla extract and served with fresh fruits.

Qunno Bars

$4.50
Yogurt - Aroa

Yogurt - Aroa

$4.75

Natural yogurt crafted locally by AROA. Goes great with granola! And it's lactose free

Lunch

Lasagna Baked

Lasagna Baked

$16.99

Homemade bolognese lasagna topped with parmesan cheese, served with a multigrain toast

Soup of the day

Soup of the day

$11.50

Options include: Lentil, Butternut Squash, or Chicken. Daily soup served with a multigrain toast. Availability limited. Dairy Free, Gluten Free. Comes with a slice of bread, choose toast (multigrain or GF). Butternut is vegan Lentil is not vegan, contain bacon We'll do our best to send the soup you've order but this is the only item that's based upon availability and daily selection

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Spinach wrap filled with roasted turkey, spring mix, smashed avocado, provolone cheese and honey mustard on the side

Tuna Salad Wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.00

Spinach wrap filled with provolone cheese, smashed avocado, spring mix and our house specialty tuna salad, made with dates and crushed pistachios

Best Croissants!

Croissants

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.50

Baked fresh every day, delicious flaky croissant filled with ham and cheese. Goes great with coffee on the side

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Baked fresh every day filled with ham & cheese

Nutella

Nutella

$6.00

Baked fresh every day, filled with 100% nutella!