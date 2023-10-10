Golden Milk

$6.99

Let's welcome our newest drink of the season. If you are a fan of turmeric, this is for you, with a hint of ginger and lots of antioxidants, with a bit of cinnamon on top. Does not contain any caffeine. Choose milk of your choice. We recommend it with a honey and whipped cream Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*