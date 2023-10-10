Grou Coffee - Ponce de Leon 2626 Ponce de Leon
Drinks
Coffee
Americano
Double shot of espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee (drip) Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Cafe Bombon
Double shot of espresso, with condensed milk for a perfect touch of sweetness. Served hot *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso perfectly combined with milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (6 oz) or iced Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Caramel Latte
Double shot of espresso, silky caramel syrup, caramel sauce and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Chagaccino
The ultimate latte with chaga powder to boost your morning brew. It's sugar-free, vegan, keto-friendly latte. Ingredients: wild foraged chaga, organic Peruvian cacao, organic ceylon cinnamon, monk fruit with double shot of espresso, milk of your choice steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your coffees are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to make sure we see the temperature and quality of your beverage*
Colada
Cold Brew
Homemade signature coffee, carefully prepared for 16 hours and the chilled to keep its flavor and benefits. Served iced (16 oz). Barista recommendation: Add a splash of milk! *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Cortado
Double shot of espresso perfectly combined with a bit of milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (4 oz) or iced Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Drip
House drip coffee, dark roast beans, house blend from Indonesia, Central, and South America. Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Orange and Pecans Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Espresso
Double shot of espresso. Single origin from Brazil *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Flat White
Double shot of espresso perfectly combined with a bit of milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (4 oz) or iced Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Frappuccino
It's finally here, after so many of you asked for it! A summer essential to beat the heat. Double shot of espresso, perfectly blended with half and half and brown sugar Served iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
French Press
Glass of Milk
Hot Chocolate
Rich and silty chocolate fudge with milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Latte
Double shot of espresso perfectly combined with milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Macchiato
Double shot of espresso spotted with a splash of steamed milk. Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Mocha
Double shot of espresso, chocolate syrup, chocolate sauce and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Mojito Brew
House Specialty Coffee Lemonade made with Cold Brew, Fresh House Lemonade, Sugar Cane and Mint. Served iced *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
More than Chai
SEASONAL DRINK! The ultimate chai tea latte mixed with chaga, all its benefits and antioxidants. Treat yourself to a relaxing, refreshing and super yummy drink. Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade almond milk Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Pour Over
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Double shot of espresso, pumpkin spice syrup and spices, and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Shakerato
Silky double espresso shot shaken with ice and sugar for the perfect texture Served cold. *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Skinny Vanilla Latte
Double shot of espresso, sugar free syrup and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Vanilla Latte
Double shot of espresso, sweetened syrup and milk of your choice, steamed to perfection. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Venezuelan Mocha
Our summer drink is here, the perfect combination of venezuelan cocoa TODDY to make it the best mocha you've ever tried. We def recommend it with whipped cream, yum! Contains double shot of espresso Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade almond milk Served hot (8 oz) or iced *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Vietnamese Latte
Double shot of espresso, condensed milk, milk of your choice, shaken with ice for the perfect texture and cinnamon powder on top. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Tea
AnTeadote Healthy Move
Choose iced or hot! Created by Maria Julia, founder of The Healthy Move, a local entrepreneur! This amazing diuretic tea is packed with powerful benefits. Ingredients: Japanese Ceremonial Matcha, Turmeric, Ginger, Dandelion, Milk Thistle, Fenugreek, Vanilla & Cinnamon. Increase your energy - Ceremonial Matcha. Burn fat naturally - Milk Thistle Say goodbye to bloating days - Ginger & Turmeric Eliminate your water retention with natural diuretic - Dandelion Root Suppress the appetite - Fenugreek Control your food anxiety - Vanilla & Cinnamon
Chai Tea Latte
Served with cinnamon powder on top. Our signature masala chai with a unique blend of spices; cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger. Add your favorite milk! Dirty chai? Add a shot of espresso! Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Earl Grey Tea
FluidiTea Healthy Move
Choose iced or hot! Created by Maria Julia, founder of The Healthy Move, a local entrepreneur! This tea is packed with powerful benefits to maintain your regularity, cure constipation, clean your colon, give your body its daily fiber intake, and solve digestive struggle, with NO cramps. INGREDIENTS: Ceremonial Matcha, Triphala, Amla, Psyllium Husk, Ashwagandha, Cardamom, Flax Seed, Cherry, Hibiscus, Blueberry
Golden Milk
Let's welcome our newest drink of the season. If you are a fan of turmeric, this is for you, with a hint of ginger and lots of antioxidants, with a bit of cinnamon on top. Does not contain any caffeine. Choose milk of your choice. We recommend it with a honey and whipped cream Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Green Tea
Delicious hand-blended green tea with a hint of mint. Contains caffeine Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Hibiscus Berry Tea
Known as Flor de Jamaica in some countries. Fruity hand-blend natural tea with berries and apple. Very refreshing and delicious. Does not contain caffeine. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Lavender Lemonade Tea
Hand-blended tea with apple, lemongrass, rose hips, lavender, orange, blue cornflower antioxidant rich loose leaf blend. Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial matcha with your favorite milk. Dirty matcha? Add a shot of espresso! Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Matcha Lavender Lemonade Iced
House specialty drink: Iced lemonade with ceremonial matcha and lavender tea, hint of lime. Served iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Peach Chamomile Tea
A classic chamomile with a hint of peach, apple, rose hips, pineapple, lemon verbena, chamomile flowers and apricots. Antioxidant rich tea. Does not contain caffeine Served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Sam's Peach Sunrise
Let's welcome our newest drink of the season! A refreshing chamomile infusion with hints of peach, apple, raspberry syrup and fresh squeezed lemonade Served iced (16 oz) Choose between regular milk, 2% milk, unsweetened oat milk or homemade unsweetened almond milk *Please note your drinks are prepared at the time of your arrival and not in advanced, to ensure temperature and quality of your beverage*
Bottled - Ready to go
Smoothies
Detox Green Smoothie
The best detox smoothie, refreshing and delicious, with spinach, pineapple, banana and SF coconut water. No dairy, no sugar. Optional: Add a scoop of protein
Tropical Smoothie
Made with coconut water, strawberry, banana and mango! Add Whey Protein!
White Banana Protein Smoothie
Made with oat milk, almond butter, whey protein, banana and vanilla. 24 grams of protein If you need to replace oat milk for almond milk, leave a comment
Food
Toast & Bowls
Arepa
Healthy venezuelan arepas: Choose Beet or Plantain arepa with your choice of protein. Add: eggs, avocado or cheese
Avocado Toast
House favorite, with mashed avocado lightly seasoned with EVOO, lemon and salt, served with pickled onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and house everything bagel seasoning, topped with fresh micro greens lightly seasoned. Vegan and Dairy Free. (Gluten Free bread available) Choose add-ons Chef's recommendation: Smoked Salmon and Egg!
Acai Bowl
GROU's specialty recipe with local açaí served with sliced banana, strawberries, shaved coconut, granola and honey. Add any butter of your choice
Bagel Sesame Seed Plain
You cannot go wrong with a toasted sourdough sesame bagel
Bagel w Cream Cheese
You cannot go wrong with toasted sourdough sesame bagel with cream cheese
Butcher's Panini
High protein panini, made on a toasted ciabatta with provolone cheese with Turkey, Ham and Salami and a house alioli mayo lightly toasted for a nice warm and crispy texture!
El Italianissimo
One of our best sellers panini, made on a toasted ciabatta with prosciutto, figs spread, fresh mozzarella, and truffle oil lightly toasted for a nice warm and crispy texture!
Fruit Cup
Garbanzo Toast/ Salad
House recipe developed by Master chef winner Lauren Arboleda. Chickpeas salad made with dates, carrots, scallions, shallots, poppy seeds, and vegan mayo. Topped with fresh micro greens lightly seasoned and roasted shaved almonds. Vegan friendly Add avocado for extra flavor! Optional: Choose multigrain Toast or Spring Mix Salad Bowl (Gluten Free Bread available)
Lox Bagel
GROU's favorite! Toasted sourdough sesame bagel + cream cheese + smoked salmon topped with capers + pickled onions + dill. Recommended add-ons: smashed avocado and eggs
Protein Pancake
Healthy pancake with 21 grams of protein, served over fresh fruits and maple syrup on the side. Gluten free, lactose free, no preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, non-GMO, organic, sugar free and low carb. Optional: Add an extra pancake (as shown on picture)
Salad - Mixed Greens
Spring mix with shredded carrots, and pumpkin seeds. Add protein
Slice Bread Multigrain
Slice GF Bread
Tuna Toast/ Salad
House recipe developed by Master chef winner Lauren Arboleda. House tuna salad with dates, carrots, scallions, shallots and light mayo and crushed pistachios, topped with micro greens. Optional: Choose multigrain Toast or Spring Mix Salad Bowl (Gluten Free Bread available) Add avocado for extra flavor!
Pastries
Empanada
Flaky and delicious baked empanadas, baked fresh every day. Choose Beef, Chicken or Spicy Lentil (vegan)
Pan De Bono
Soft cheese pan de bono, baked fresh everyday
Quiche Lorraine
Artisan quiche made with ham, bacon, swiss cheese and onions.
Tequeños
Guilt free cheese sticks served with guava sauce on the side. Air-fryer, with whole wheat dough and chia seeds
Desserts
Almond Cake GF
Super moist almond cake topped with toasted almonds. Made by Almotti delicacies, a gluten free dedicated bakery
Arroz Con Leche
Rice pudding, sweetened to perfection and topped with cinnamon. Served cold.
Banana Bread (GF V)
Gluten free, organic, and vegan, made with coconut sugar and walnuts. Made by the local master chef latino winner: Food From the Heart, Lauren Arboleda.
Brigadeiro
A traditional Brazilian dessert topped with chocolate sprinkles or crispies.
Brownie
Yummy chocolate fudgy brownie. Does not contain nuts
Brownie Healthy Protein GF SF
Spongy, sweet and delicious mini keto brownie with 12 g of protein. Sugar free, gluten free, lactose free, keto. Whey protein, almond flour, 100% cocoa, and a bit of banana for sweetness. Only chocolate brownies with dark chocolate chips available!
Cake Healthy Code Wise
Gluten free, dairy free and sugar free, made with almond flour and monk fruit. From our local partner Code Wise, known for their excellent flavor and quality.
Traditional Carrot Cake
Delicious, moist and fresh carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, walnuts and coconut
Cheesecake Basque
Made by Camila's Patisserie, moist, soft and delicious cheesecake with a hint of amaretto. Classic flavor is GF nd Keto. Pistachio is regular
Cinnamon Rolls
Perfectly baked cinnamon rolls with the perfect amount of glaze
Coffee Cake
Sweet pound cake filled with pecans and cinnamon crumble make the best coffee cake ever!
Cookie by LPG
4oz Chocolate chip cookie baked to perfection by pour favorites Le Petit Gateau @lpgmia
Cookies Box Almotti
Cookies Healthy Bellas
Cupcakes Mini GF
Gluten free mini cupcake, moist, soft and perfectly sweet. Choose Chocolate or vanilla
Dulce De Leche Kabalance
Go Dark Dark Chocolate Bag
Healthy Marquesa by Kabalance
Choose chocolate, lime, coconut or dulce de leche. Sugar free marquesas, with sugar free maria cookies. Dairy free, made with almond milk. Made by KABALANCE
Holy Guava Bread
Sweet and soft pound cake with chunks of guava made the catholic servants of the Pierced Hearts of the Jesus and Mary
Palmiers Cookie Box
Polvorosas Cookie Box
Pound Cake Nutrisnack
Ready To Go
Chia Pudding
The latest addition to our menu and already one of the favorites: heathy and high protein chia pudding made with homemade almond milk, served with almond butter, greek yogurt, strawberry preserves and homemade granola.
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt with granola from nazareth bakery and topped with fresh strawberries.
Overnight Oats (V)
Made with homemade almond milk, cinnamon, vanilla extract and served with fresh fruits.
Qunno Bars
Yogurt - Aroa
Natural yogurt crafted locally by AROA. Goes great with granola! And it's lactose free
Lunch
Lasagna Baked
Homemade bolognese lasagna topped with parmesan cheese, served with a multigrain toast
Soup of the day
Options include: Lentil, Butternut Squash, or Chicken. Daily soup served with a multigrain toast. Availability limited. Dairy Free, Gluten Free. Comes with a slice of bread, choose toast (multigrain or GF). Butternut is vegan Lentil is not vegan, contain bacon We'll do our best to send the soup you've order but this is the only item that's based upon availability and daily selection
Turkey Wrap
Spinach wrap filled with roasted turkey, spring mix, smashed avocado, provolone cheese and honey mustard on the side
Tuna Salad Wrap
Spinach wrap filled with provolone cheese, smashed avocado, spring mix and our house specialty tuna salad, made with dates and crushed pistachios
Affogato/ Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Affogatos
Classic: Scoop of vanilla ice cream + a shot of espresso Arabian Dreams: Pistachio ice cream + baklava crumbles + crushed pistachios with a cappuccino shot Coco Matcha Affogato: Coconut ice cream + toasted granola + white chocolate with a matcha latte shot Pastelito Affogato: Vanilla ice cream + guava marmalade + maria cookies with an espresso shot Tiramisú Affogato: Coffee ice cream + mascarpone cream + ladyfingers with an espresso shot