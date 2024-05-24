Grounder Cafe
BREAKFAST
Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese$4.80
- Egg, Cheese & Ham$7.05
- Egg, Cheese & Bacon$7.05
- Egg, Cheese & Sausage$7.05
- Egg, Cheese & Plant-Based Saus'ge Patty$8.85
Egg, Cheese & Plant-Based Breakfast Saus'ge Patty delivers the savory pork-sausage experience, without the pork.
- Egg, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado$8.55
- Over Easy Blt & Cheese$8.55
- Protein Delight$7.75
- Mediterranean$7.15
- Croissant Bacon-Pineapple$7.85
- Hearty Attack$8.85
- Nutty Bee$7.85
- Western$8.75
- Bruschetta$7.75
- Egg-Cellent$8.85
- French Toast-Bacon$9.05
- French Toast-Sausage Party$9.05
Sweet Grilled
- Grilled Banana & Peanut Butter Sandwich$5.55
- Grilled Banana & Nutella Sandwich$5.55
- Grilled PB & Jelly Sandwich$5.55
- Grilled Jelly & Cheese Croissant$6.55
Eggs
Omelettes
- Wilbur’s Diet$13.45
- Florentine$13.65
- Buffalo Bill$13.65
- Fiesta$14.55
- Bluto’s Meal$14.25
- Create Your Own$11.70
Breakfast Burrito
- Classic Burrito$8.25
- Broccoli & Cheddar$8.95
- Tomato & Spinach$8.95
- Mexican Burrito$9.10
Breakfast Panini
- Plain Panini$8.55
- Panini w/ Bacon$9.55
- Panini w/ Deli Turkey$9.55
- Panini w/ Ham$9.55
- Panini w/ Plant-Based Saus'ge Patty$10.55
- Panini w/ Sausage$9.55
French Toast
- French Toast Half Order$7.55
- French Toast Full Order$9.55
- Grounder French Toast$11.15
- Classic French Toast Half Order$8.55
- Classic French Toast Full Order$10.55
- Monkey French Toast$12.15
- Autumn French Toast$13.00
Waffles
- Belgian Waffle$8.55
- Blueberry Bliss$9.75
- Red Dream$9.75
- Bananarama$9.75
- Tuxedo$9.75
- Crazy Monkey$10.95
- Love Me Cupid$11.15
Acai Bowl
- Brazilian Corner$14.00
- Coco Choco Loco$14.00
- Fruit Blast$14.00
- Greek Lightnin'$14.00
- Oreo Crush$14.00
- PB Bliss$14.00
- Pina Colada Bowl$14.00
- Power Bowl$14.00
- Strawberry Blooms$14.00
- Sunny Delight$14.00
- Tropical Bowl$14.00
Misc. Food
- Oatmeal$6.55
- Yogurt Bowl$9.55
- Fruit Salad Bowl$8.50
- Side Of Home Fries$4.05
Bakery
LUNCH
Panini
- Avocado Ranch Panini$12.65
- Chicken Florentine Panini$12.65
- Chicken Mango Peach Panini$12.65
- Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Panini$12.65
- Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini$12.65
- Turkey & Artichoke Panini$12.65
- Vegetarian Panini$12.65
- Zesty Chicken Panini$12.65
Wraps
- Athens Wrap$11.95
- Chipotle Chicken Club Wrap$11.95
- Chicken Avocado Wrap$11.95
- Cranberry Turkey Wrap$11.95
- Tropical Avocado Wrap$11.95
- Turkey Avocado-Ranch Wrap$11.95
Grilled Cheese
- Plain Grilled Cheese$6.05
- Grilled Caprese-Cheese$7.75
- Grilled Cheese & Bacon$8.35
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato$6.95
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.35
- Grilled Tomato Avocado-Cheese$8.95
- Grilled Turkey Avocado-Cheese$9.05
Vegan Sandwich
Avocado Toast
- Toast-ada Toast$10.00
- Chickpea & Harissa Toast$10.00
- Artichoke Avocado Toast$10.00
Salads
DRINKS
Classic Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$1.95
- Extra Espresso Shot$0.95
- Hot Caffé Latté$4.65+
- Hot Cappuccino$4.15+
- Hot Caffé Mocha$4.75+
- Hot Caffé Americano$3.55+
- Italian Macchiato$2.15
- Hot Caffé Latté Seasonal$5.15+
- Over Ice Espresso$3.05
- Extra Espresso Shot$0.95
- Iced Cappuccino$4.75+
- Iced Latté$4.75+
- Iced Mocha$4.85+
- Iced Tiramisu$5.25+
- Iced Salt Caramel$5.25+
- Iced Americano$3.65+
- Iced Nitro Coffee$4.95+
Atomo Espresso Drinks
Other Drinks
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
- Café Olé$2.55+
- Hot Chai$3.95+
- Hot Macha Tea Latte$4.65+
- Hot Tea$2.20+
- Steamer Milk$1.75+
- Iced Coffee$2.95+
- Iced Chai$4.25+
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte$5.25+
- Iced Tea$2.75+
- Original Chocolate$3.45+
- Pumpkin Spice Chocolate$3.95+
- Salted Caramel Chocolate$3.95+
- Unicorn$3.95+
- Coconut White Chocolate$3.95+
Frozen Espresso Smoothies
- Eye Opener$6.35+
- Endless Happiness$6.35+
- P.B. Gooey$6.35+
- Willy Wonka$6.35+
- Doomed Hazel$6.35+
- Caramel$6.35+
- Strawberry Fields$6.35+
Fruity Smoothies
- Breakfast In A Glass$6.75+
- Heavenly Blueberry$6.75+
- Berry In Love$6.75+
- Orange Glory$6.75+
- Pineapple Sunrise$6.75+
- Tropical$6.75+
- Purple Monstrosity$6.75+
- Banana Chai$6.75+
- Pina Colada$6.75+
Smooth Cruise
Lemonades
- Original Lemonade$5.15
- Iced Matcha Lemonade$5.90
- Iced Tea Lemonade$5.70
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.50
- Frozen Lemonade$5.15
- Frozen Iced Tea Lemonade$5.70
- Sky Lemonade$5.50
- Snow Lemonade$5.50
- Summer Lemonade$5.50
- Sunny Lemonade$5.50
- Sunset Lemonade$5.50
Fresh Juices
Bottled Drinks
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Bottle Sparkling Water$1.95
- Can Coca-Cola$1.70
- Can Sprite$1.70
- Can Diet Coke$1.70
- Chocolate Low-Fat Milk$1.55
- Gatorade$3.00
- Nantucket Nectars Apple$2.50
- Nantucket Nectars Orange Mango$2.50
- Ocean Spray Cran. Grape$2.50
- Macadamia Latte$4.50
- Red Bull$4.50
- Red Bull Tropical$4.50
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.50
- Vitacoco Coconut Water$3.00