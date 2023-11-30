Grounds Donut House
FOOD
Donuts 🍩
- Glazed$3.50
- Strawberry Frosted$4.00
- Chocolate Frosted$4.00
- Vanilla Frosted$4.00
- Fruity Pebbles$4.00
- Churro$4.00
- Coffee Cake$4.00
Coffee infused frosting, topped with crumbled coffee cake and a caramel drizzle
- Jelly - Black Raspberry$4.00
- Boston Cream$4.00
- Maple Bacon$5.00
- Cookies & Cream$4.00
- Samoa$4.00
Chocolate icing, topped with toasted coconut, and a caramel drizzle
- Mango Guava Cheesecake (ENDS 12/3)$5.00
Mango jelly, surrounding by luscious cream cheese icing, a drizzle of guava syrup, with graham cracker dust
- Black Forest (ENDS 12/3)$5.00
Chocolate icing rolled in chocolate cake, featuring a cherry drizzle
- Lemon Blueberry (ENDS 12/3)$5.00
Lemon cake wrapped in a blueberry icing
- Hot Cocoa (ENDS 12/3)$5.00
Whipped chocolate cream, nestled with fluffy marshmallows, a drizzle of chocolate, and a dash of powdered sugar
- Frosted Sugar Cookie (ENDS 12/3)$5.00
Strawberry buttercream packed with rainbow nonpareils and sugar cookie pieces
- Peanut Butter Blossom (ENDS 12/3)$5.00
Peanut butter mousse, chocolate drizzle, sealed with a Hershey kiss
- Apple Cider Donut (Cake)$2.50
- Apple Fritter$4.00
Bagels 🥯
Baked Goods 🍪
Donut Grilled Cheese 🧀 🍩
- The Classic$6.00
Plain donut, sliced in half, filled with American & Cheddar cheeses.
- Bacon & Tomato$7.00
Plain donut, sliced in half, topped with everything bagel seasoning, filled with American & Cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, & chopped bacon
- Dad Bod$8.00
Plain donut, sliced in half, filled with American & Cheddar cheese, diced onions, bread & butter pickles, & chopped bacon